Bills Mailbag: How much should Josh Allen factor into the Bills' stadium plans?

Welcome to the final Bills Mailbag before the postseason. Let's get right to your questions ...
Tom Wszalek asks: The NFL is clearly a passing league and the Bills are all in on this with Josh Allen and his passing skills. We’ve seen how Buffalo weather can compromise the passing game, even with Josh’s arm strength … and Bills’ ownership wants to build an open-air stadium? Yes, there is a cost premium, but in the long-term nature of this type of investment, it should be a minor factor. Am I missing something here?
Jay: I’ll start by saying I’m in favor of a dome, especially if public money is being used (which it will be). It would open up the stadium to be used for more than just football games and the rare outdoor concert. With that said, the cost factor is significant, by all accounts, and we should keep in mind that Allen is four years into his career. Even if he plays another 12 years, which might be optimistic, the new facility will far outlast the quarterback. Now, the argument can be made that a dome would benefit whoever quarterbacks the team, and that would be true, but it’s not like this decision is being made on Allen’s skillset or preference alone. Ultimately, like everything else, this looks like it will come down to a financial decision. If the extra cost for a dome or retractable roof doesn’t sit well with the Pegula family, then it’s probably not going to happen, because it’s not like the state will say, “here’s an extra billion, toss a roof on, would you?” That’s more than a minor factor.
Allen's home/road splits this year, however, are interesting. His completion percentage (60.8 to 67.1), passing yards (1,809 to 2,359), touchdown passes (15 to 19) and quarterback rating (85.8 to 99.4) are all significantly better away from home. The weather in Orchard Park for home games this year surely factors into that.
Gary Giovino asks: I love Josh Allen’s cannon arm. The Bills’ brass certainly got what they wanted when they drafted him, and we love him, but on Sunday he threw some bullets that were difficult to catch in the cold when touch passes would have worked better. It’s not just the wind that matters now.
Jeffrey Condon asks: I know Josh Allen was only 11 for 26 against the Falcons, but several balls went through receivers' hands. Shouldn't Allen consider dialing that cannon back just a tad considering the weather? Or should the receivers adjust?
Jay: It’s both. We remarked a couple times in the press box that Allen appeared to throw the fast ball when it wasn’t required. It’s on Allen to correctly judge how hard he needs to throw the ball so that it gets to his intended receiver without being broken up, but also gives that intended receiver the best chance of making the catch. Of course, receivers paid to catch the ball have to do their part, too. They all know the type of arm strength their quarterback possesses.
Jeff Miller asks: When can we expect to see Mitch? Play callers continuously cover their mouths. Are there really lip-reading experts with binoculars in the stands spying, or is it just not worth taking the chance? I just don’t get garbage time. It seems like nothing more than the defense conceding a touchdown. I’ve even seen shutouts given up. Years ago, the colorful Stevie Johnson got a taunting penalty after scoring a touchdown and pretending to be an airplane crashing to the ground. I loved it and let’s make it happen.
Jay: I’m genuinely perplexed at the first part of your question, Jeff. Do you mean Mitch Trubisky? You’re not going to see him unless Josh Allen were to get hurt. Why would you? As for the lip-reading experts, hey, would you put it past Bill Belichick? I’m kidding, of course. It’s just a thing that’s done, so as to not take a chance. You’re basically right about garbage time, although some defenses that have pitched a shutout to that point will play hard to try and preserve it. Basically, when the score is severely one-sided, a team’s No. 1 priority is to keep the clock running.
Ed Helinski asks: With the Bills’ running success against Atlanta and more January football happening in Orchard Park and into the playoffs, please gaze into your crystal ball and tell us what new wrinkles could the Bills add to the running game? How about this – a dedicated two-back set with Devin Singletary/Zack Moss and Reggie Gilliam, or maybe a Singletary-Moss backfield combo?
Jay: Unofficially, I counted three plays all season in which two running backs were on the field at the same time. So, I suppose it’s possible that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been sitting on that particular formation all season with a plan to break it out in the postseason, but I’d consider that highly unlikely. The issue with it is, who are you taking off the field for another running back? The Bills most frequently have used an 11 personnel lineup (one running back, one tight end) along with three receivers. If you go with a second running back, that means removing either tight Dawson Knox or Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders or Gabriel Davis (depending on which of the latter two is in the lineup). It’s hard to make the case a second running back is better than either of those players. Also, why try and fix what no longer appears to be broken? Devin Singletary ran the ball well against the Falcons. We know Allen can run it when necessary. If the offensive line continues to do its thing, the Bills can stick with what’s all of a sudden working on the ground. That means a new play here or there, but not a big change in how Daboll approaches coming up with the game plan. Of course, the weather factors in here, too. The Bills have to hope the wind and possible precipitation during a home game does not limit the passing game, because that’s still the offense’s bread and butter.
Robert Schreck asks: Jay, thanks for a great year of taking care of the mail! As the playoffs approach and with the NFL’s obsession with Covid protocols, has there been any discussion about having teams go straight to their locker rooms after the game? Unvaccinated players are required to travel alone, eat alone and wear masks at the facility. So, with all these protocols in place, it drives me nuts to see a player like Aaron Rogers bro-hugging opposing players after a game. Any chance of that changing for the playoffs, when the league especially doesn’t want any Covid issues? Keep up the good work!
Jay: Realistically, no. I understand the question and the concern. The Covid issue isn’t going away, and the threat it presents to teams is very real in terms of what it could mean if a key player tests positive before a playoff game. There is no evidence I’ve seen, however, that in-game transmission has occurred, and that would extend to the few moments players greet each other on the field after the game. Perhaps teams can encourage their players to mask up for those situations, but the reality is there is no real easy way to enforce something like that. Fining a player or a team because they caught up with an opponent after a hard-fought game just doesn’t feel right. There is nothing to stop Bills coach Sean McDermott from encouraging his team to exit the field in a timely fashion after the game, but I don’t anticipate any mandates from the league in regards to the situation you reference.
Ken Gawel asks: Hi Jay, longtime reader, first-time writer. I have a couple questions. First, I am a season-ticket holder and noticed on the scoreboard this week when showing Stefon Diggs’ game stats they were showing his headshot wearing a purple Vikings jersey. He’s been with the Bills for two years now. We need to get that updated. Second, why didn’t the Bills call a timeout at the end of the first half Sunday right before the two-minute warning? They let the clock run down then called a timeout after the Falcons' next play. Have a great week, Go Bills!
Jay: Diggs' picture in the Bills' media guide is in his Buffalo uniform, so I've got no idea why it would have been wrong on the stadium scoreboard. Perhaps there is a Bills employee who is a secret mailbag reader who can address the error with the right party. My paycheck's not signed by the Bills, though, so we'll call this my best effort at helping to fix the problem. As for the second question, they probably should have. Doing so would have saved them 8 seconds, because the timeout was taken after Atlanta's first-and-goal play that ended at the Buffalo 4-yard line with 1:52 remaining. That's astute of you, Ken, to see that the Bills could have preserved a little more time for their next possession.
GDW asks: OK, I'll start the debate. Granted, Isaiah McKenzie fumbled a kickoff in the Indianapolis game and lost his return job. However, Marquez Stevenson fumbled two punts in last week's Atlanta game. With the playoffs approaching, I think the Bills should go back to McKenzie for that important job. He is more experienced and would be less nervous in the playoff atmosphere than the rookie Stevenson. Also, last year McKenzie had an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown in the regular season. Your thoughts?
Jay: I was very surprised McDermott stayed with Stevenson after his fumble gave the Falcons a safety last Sunday. He has not exactly been patient with turnovers on special teams, as the question alludes to. I get trying to show support for a rookie, but the thing that concerned me was Stevenson didn't really show much in his opportunities after the lost fumble. McDermott didn't rule out the possibility of making a change moving forward, so it's possible McKenzie gets another crack. McKenzie certainly paid the price for his error, and as he showed against New England, he's got game-changing ability. No matter who it is, the coach is correct in stressing the most important thing is hanging onto the ball. The Bills have a good offense, and one way to keep teams hanging around is to give them free possessions on special teams.
Dale from Williamsville asks: As I sit here dreading a Bills/New England rematch in round one, my mind’s taking me to Irrelevantville … where’s Mitchell Trubisky going to end up next year?
Jay: After glancing at the standings, I counted five teams I’m extremely confident will have a new starting quarterback next year – Houston, Pittsburgh, Carolina, Denver and Washington. Another five – Seattle, Detroit, Minnesota, Cleveland and Miami – fall into the “maybe” category, depending on what they decide to do at the position. So that’s not a huge number of teams, even if there are a couple more I haven’t listed that have a surprise opening. Given that list, I’ll go with the Steelers. There is some talent on the roster, so Trubisky would probably feel like he’s going to a team with a solid foundation that has a real chance to be more than just a holdover option until a rookie comes along.
Carlo asks: Will the Bills receive any compensation (draft choices, money, etc.) from the team that acquires Mitch Trubisky this offseason?
Jay: They will not. Trubisky will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, free to sign with any team he chooses. The only way the Bills would get any compensation is if they were to designate him as their franchise player, and another team signed him. In that case, they’d owe the Bills two first-round draft picks. In other words, there’s a better chance of the Lake Erie water temperature being 70 degrees tomorrow. The only way the Bills would receive anything back from Trubisky is if they were to re-sign him and then trade him, but that’s not something that’s done in the NFL. Trubisky could factor into the compensatory draft pick formula, which would give the Bills a pick or picks in the 2023 draft, but that’s dependent on other factors, like how many players from other teams the Bills sign, as well as how many of their other free agents lose, and the size of those deals from other teams.
Jim Schlesinger asks: Jay, best column in The News. Do you have stats for the Bills regarding two-point attempts, both for offense and defense? It seems like we give up a fair number, but are unable to convert an equal number. Over the last two seasons, if available.
Jay: The Bills’ defense has allowed three two-point conversions this season on five attempts by opposing offenses. Both of those totals rank tied for seventh most in the NFL. Conversely, the offense has converted three of six two-point attempts, which also ranks tied for seventh in both categories. Last year, the Bills were one of six teams without a successful two-point conversion, although they attempted only one (the Bengals did not try any). Defensively in 2020, the Bills tied for the most two-point conversions allowed, with five, and faced seven attempts, which ranked tied for fifth most.
Rich Galmarini asks: C'mon man! Enough about Cole Beasley and his decision to not get vaccinated. He regularly stated he wasn't anti-vax, just pro-choice to do what he felt was best for him and his family. Who doesn't want that opportunity? Sports talk shows and local writers have said he is a distraction to the Bills and the front office. Who cares if he is a distraction to the front office! Like Brandon Beane is letting Beasley's decision influence how he does his job. How much of a distraction can that be, shuffle some paper, update the spreadsheet … so what! As for a locker-room distraction, Steve Tasker has said multiple times on his radio show that the players don't care about each other's vaccination status. Move on and let's hear a loud chorus of 'BEEEEEEESSS' at Highmark on Sunday.
Jay: So, Rich here sent me this email with the subject line “mailbag,” and even though there’s no question, let’s give him his space to say what he wants. Also, let’s set the record straight: As I wrote just weeks ago, I don’t think Beasley is that big of a distraction in the locker room. I actually think more of his teammates agree with him than the public would believe. As for “moving on,” am I really the one who needs to do that, Rich? If people have questions about Beasley, I answer them. That’s at the heart of how the mailbag works. Nobody said you need to like – or agree – with my answers. If you think the coaching staff and front office aren’t bothered and don’t consider it a distraction every time Beasley makes national headlines by spouting off about the vaccine, I really can’t help you. It’s obviously a distraction, but one they’ve determined is worth it. Now, I’ll go back to leaving Beasley alone to do whatever he pleases – just as I’ve always done. Thanks for all the questions – and even this comment – this week. As always, they can be submitted via Twitter, @JaySkurski, or by email to jskurski@buffnews.com.