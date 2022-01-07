Bills Mailbag: How much should Josh Allen factor into the Bills' stadium plans?

Jay: Unofficially, I counted three plays all season in which two running backs were on the field at the same time. So, I suppose it’s possible that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been sitting on that particular formation all season with a plan to break it out in the postseason, but I’d consider that highly unlikely. The issue with it is, who are you taking off the field for another running back? The Bills most frequently have used an 11 personnel lineup (one running back, one tight end) along with three receivers. If you go with a second running back, that means removing either tight Dawson Knox or Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders or Gabriel Davis (depending on which of the latter two is in the lineup). It’s hard to make the case a second running back is better than either of those players. Also, why try and fix what no longer appears to be broken? Devin Singletary ran the ball well against the Falcons. We know Allen can run it when necessary. If the offensive line continues to do its thing, the Bills can stick with what’s all of a sudden working on the ground. That means a new play here or there, but not a big change in how Daboll approaches coming up with the game plan. Of course, the weather factors in here, too. The Bills have to hope the wind and possible precipitation during a home game does not limit the passing game, because that’s still the offense’s bread and butter.