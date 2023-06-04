Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions …

Jeff Silver asks: Sean McDermott has repeatedly stated that he must put his players in a better position to win. However, Ken Dorsey’s play calling is predictable, bland, lacks creativity and puts too much pressure on Josh Allen. With all the offensive talent the Bills have, would they consider getting some “help” for Dorsey? Or, at what point in their Super Bowl window do they pull the plug and hire an experienced offensive coordinator?

Jay: There is no doubt Dorsey is under some pressure in his second season. While the offense put up big numbers in his first year, it failed the “eyeball test” at times, and things just looked hard. The offense also came up small in the biggest moment, scoring just 10 points in a home playoff loss. That has shaped how General Manager Brandon Beane approached the offseason. There has been a significant overhaul at every position, including quarterback, if you count Kyle Allen as the new No. 2 at the position.

With that said, I don’t like the idea of bringing in any “help” for Dorsey at the moment. A hire like that is going to lead to questions about whose offense it truly is. I understand how anxious some fans are right now with the team’s championship window feeling as if it might be shrinking, especially with the Chiefs and Bengals not going anywhere. Some patience with Dorsey as he grows into the role of play caller should be granted, though. Let’s see what he learned in his first year and how he applies it to his second season. If the offense stagnates or goes backward, then yes, I’d expect that Dorsey could be in trouble, because the Bills are like you, Jeff. They recognize Allen is in the prime of his career, and everything must be done to maximize that.

Rick McGuire asks: Not sure what the scoop is with Leslie Frazier on whether he wants a year off and then to return to the Bills as defensive coordinator or move on? If Sean McDermott’s play calling shows vast improvement, would the Bills welcome him back, hire a new defensive coordinator or continue to let McDermott call plays?

Jay: Frazier recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and revealed that he was going to visit different teams during the spring and at training camp. In my opinion, that is not something a coach with any intention of returning to his old role would do. I also don’t think the Bills would be cool with Frazier spending time with other teams if they had any idea he’d return in 2024. Things can always change, but right now, it’s my strong belief that Frazier has coached his last game with the Bills. His stated goal is to become a head coach again, but spending a year out of football at 64 years old, when by his own admission, teams continue to hire younger head coaches could make that a tough sell. As for the second part of your question, Rick, if the Bills show vast improvement defensively with McDermott calling the shots, why try to fix what’s not broken by hiring a defensive coordinator? If McDermott shows he can balance being the defensive play caller with his other game-day duties as head coach, I’d simply roll with that approach.

Tom asks: There was a lot of hype last year as many writers and media outlets anointed the Bills as Super Bowl favorites. It’s a different story this year as many of those same folks wonder whether the Bills have peaked, can they win an upgraded AFC East, etc. The Bills are obviously still in the conversation, but the Chiefs and Bengals, among others, seem to be the favorites. Given what is often a curse in being named a favorite, I think this hype reduction is good. That said, objectively speaking, doesn’t it look like the Bills might be shaping up to be a better squad this year than last, particularly with more talent and depth on the offense?

Jay: How’s this for a weird answer, Tom: I think the Bills can be a better team … with a worse record. The team’s schedule in 2023 is going to be difficult. That includes road game against three of four teams to reach the conference championship games – the Chiefs, Bengals and Eagles. As you mentioned, the AFC East is also improved. Sweeping the division looks unlikely.

If the Bills can go 5-1, that would be huge, but I have them going 4-2 against the other AFC East teams. Lose those aforementioned road games, two against the division and add in a week where the team just doesn’t have it, and you can get to six losses pretty quickly. Now, that doesn’t have to be a death sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The challenge for the Bills will be to reverse what happened last year, when the team started the season on fire and then sputtered into the playoffs (some of which, no doubt, was caused by the unfortunate situation that happened to Damar Hamlin). McDermott always says he wants his team to be peaking in December and January (and February). Go back two years, and that was absolutely the case, as the Bills rolled the Patriots in the playoffs before the "13 seconds" loss to the Chiefs. That’s the kind of form the team will need to take into the playoffs again this season. I agree that with the offensive upgrades, it’s a possibility.

Andrew in Illinois asks: Will Shane Ray make the final roster?

Jay: Right now, I’ll say no, but I reserve the right to change my answer once we get to training camp and the preseason. It’s pretty difficult to evaluate offensive and defensive linemen when they’re not in pads, so drawing any firm conclusions from spring practice is a mistake. There could be a path for Ray to make the 53-man roster, especially if the Bills start the season with Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list – a move that would give him more time to rehabilitate following knee surgery. Ray will enter training camp behind at least Greg Rousseau, Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa on the depth chart.

Pete Schaub asks: Will Khalil Shakir lose snap counts to Dalton Kincaid?

Jay: Yes, if Shakir ends up being the primary slot receiver. As a first-round pick, Kincaid is going to be on the field. Or, put another way, he better be. If he’s not, that immediately becomes a questionable pick by Beane. If Kincaid is on the field and the Bills continue to use Dawson Knox in a similar way he has been deployed in the past, that “12 personnel” grouping means a wide receiver will come off the field. Clearly, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are at the top of the depth chart there, so the No. 3 receiver is the one whose playing time will be cut into the most. That could be Shakir, or it could be Deonte Harty or Trent Sherfield, depending on what happens at training camp.

Speaking of Kincaid, there seemed to be a lot made of Dorsey saying the Bills are still learning about him and that his exact role is to be determined. That was overblown, in my opinion. No. 1, Dorsey isn’t going to just come out and say, “These are the routes Dalton is good at, so this is how we’re going to use him.” That would be dumb. No. 2, it’s totally reasonable the Bills are still learning some things about him. That’s not to say they had an incomplete scouting report. You can only learn so much about a player in the pre-draft process, though. Truly having him as part of the offense, seeing what he can digest in the classroom and then bring to the field takes time. I know fans are quick to jump on Dorsey, but I didn’t have a big problem with that answer.

Brenda Alesii asks: Do you give a darn who Josh Allen is dating?

Jay: No, I don’t. That’s entirely his business. Thank you for asking!

As a reminder, questions can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or via email to jskurski@buffnews.com.