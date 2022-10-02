Bills Mailbag: How much of a concern should the team's record in close games be?

Crabcakes and football. That’s what Maryland does, and that’s what the Buffalo Bills will be doing Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium against the Ravens, possibly minus the crabcakes part. Let’s get right to your questions for this week’s Bills Mailbag …

David R. asks: I am concerned that these Buffalo Bills have a hard time winning close games on the road. Coming from behind and snatching a narrow last-minute victory from the jaws of defeat is an essential skill for a Super Bowl contender. In Miami, the Bills had multiple opportunities to retake the lead, but for various reasons, it did not happen. If we can't win close road games, the Bills will need to get the first seed, more often than not, like in the early 1990s, and play mostly in Orchard Park. Can you review the road performance of the Bills in the Josh Allen-Sean McDermott-Brandon Beane era – are there any examples of late-game heroics that might give us hope?

Second, are you looking forward to the visit to Baltimore? For whatever reason, the Bills don't seem to draw a visit to the Ravens often due to the various NFL schedule formulas, but when the teams do play in Baltimore in the regular season, there have been some memorable games. The 1999 Flutie win and the 2010 overtime loss come to mind. I’m expecting Bills Mafia to make the relatively short drive and show up in force at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jay: In his career, Allen has led eight fourth-quarter comebacks and 11 game-winning drives. That includes three in the 2020 season, at Miami and at home against the Rams and Patriots. So, Allen has shown he can do it. The Bills’ recent struggles in close games dates back to the “Hail Murray” play against the Cardinals in 2020, when Arizona won on a last-play deep ball from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins, who made a miraculous catch despite being surrounded by three Bills defenders. If you remember that game, however, Allen led the Bills to the go-ahead points before the defense gave up the touchdown. More of my thoughts on the Bills’ record in close games is shared in the next question. As for the No. 1 seed, that absolutely should be the Bills’ goal this year. The team is 3-0 at home in the playoffs and 0-4 on the road. That’s a significant sample size.

As for Baltimore, my one wish is the Orioles were at home the day before the game, but it’s my understanding they are never scheduled for home games on the same weekend because of the proximity of the stadiums. That’s too bad, because Camden Yards is a gem. My friend and colleague, Katherine Fitzgerald, is a Baltimore native, so I’m leaning on her for the right place to get crabcakes Saturday.

Jay Rimes asks: I have great respect for the job Sean McDermott has done in righting the ship for the Bills since his arrival. It is troubling that his record in one-score games since the loss against Arizona in 2020 is 1-8. Past issues with clock management and coaches challenges are contributing factors. Here's my question for you and the coach; what is his process for assessing and implementing change to turn this around? In business, we conduct after-action reviews; asking what was the plan, what actually happened, what did we learn and who needs to know? The accepted definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. Thanks for listening and keep up the good work.

Jay: McDermott is diligent notes taker. Trust me when I tell you he reviews every part of the game-day operation, and that includes the items you mentioned. I believe there has been improvement in clock management, although there are still the occasional wasted timeouts. The first half Sunday against Miami was an example. As for his record on challenges, there is no doubt it needs to get better. McDermott is 0 for 1 this year, losing a challenge against the Titans, and is just 6 for 24 in his career. Even so, he’s proved to be the best coach the Bills have had since Marv Levy, and it’s not particularly close. His defenses are consistently strong. The team is a perennial playoff participant and entered this year as the Super Bowl favorite. They have proved under McDermott that they can win close games, although that has not happened recently. There are a lot of different factors for why that is the case, so I don’t believe the definition of insanity fits. The loss to the Dolphins, for example, was different than the loss in the playoffs to the Chiefs. Against Kansas City, the defense (and possibly the special teams) failed. Against Miami, it was the offense that couldn’t finish the job. It’s fair to question why close games have recently been a problem, but I would give this coaching staff and front office the benefit of the doubt that they’ll find a way soon to turn that record around.

Mike Scully asks: Even though the Bills have played early-season games in Miami for years, the weather in Sunday's game was downright dangerous for huge men in pads to be playing in temps that reached 100 degrees at field level. NFL games have weather delays for lightning and are rescheduled for extreme weather events like hurricanes and blizzards. Shouldn't our game Sunday have been moved to the evening for the sake of player safety?

Don Houck asks: During last Sunday's game, the intense heat became as much of the narrative as the game itself. At what point would the league consider conditions too dangerous for the players? Would these same conditions have resulted in cancellation of pre-season practice per the collective bargaining agreement? Love this feature. Keep up the good work!

Jay: The conditions Sunday weren’t completely unlike other home games the Dolphins have played in September. There has been no precedent that I know of for a game to be delayed because of heat. Both teams had to play in the same conditions. Is it that much of a difference than December, when Miami will visit Highmark Stadium? The Dolphins are used to playing in the heat, the Bills are used to playing in the cold. The elements are a part of football. There is no question this was an exceptionally hot game – McDermott said it was the hottest one he can remember being a part of – but getting postponed was never going to happen. It takes either lightning or, literally, a hurricane for NFL games to be delayed, and neither of those happened Sunday.

Brenda Alesii asks: A paltry 13 yards. That’s the total number of yards the Bills’ featured back, Devin Singletary, gained against the Dolphins. Every year, we hear how the backs are stronger, have more speed and will make a difference in the Bills’ offense. Then the ground game fizzles out. How in the world can the Bills bring the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo without a legitimate ground game?

Jay: It is true the traditional running game has been mostly stuck in the mud for the first three games of the season, but let’s give this a bit of time to play out. Singletary hit his stride last year, and with the number of injuries the Bills had up front against Miami, it’s not a huge surprise that running the ball became a challenge. Let’s also not forget that Singletary had 78 receiving yards, which led the team, so he still contributed. The overall point about the running game needing to be better is a fair one, Brenda. I just think offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Aaron Kromer can be given some rope at the beginning of the season as they figure out what they want to be as a rushing attack. If it still looks this way in a month or two, well then, there is a bigger problem.

Dennis Priore asks: Obviously, injuries are a big part of the game, as we saw in Miami, but let’s look back at the first two weeks. Ed Oliver suffers an ankle injury in the opener, returns to the game, but misses the next two games. Mitch Morse injures his elbow in the Titans game, returns and then misses the Dolphins game. Normally, you would think if an injured player leaves then returns to the game, he would be ready for next week’s game. Should fans be concerned about the team rushing a player back too soon? During the summer, many fans expected the AFC West to be very competitive, hoping, in fact, that all the teams would go 3-3 in their division. Now, Las Vegas looks like one of the worst teams in the league, the Chargers have many key injuries (including their franchise quarterback) piling up and Denver, with their rookie head coach and coordinators, seems saddled with making questionable decisions. Could Kansas City quite easily sweep this division?

Jay: It is unusual to see that Oliver and Morse returned to a game and then missed the following week, but I don’t think that should be a concern. It is possible that with swelling, the injuries worsened after those games they played in were over. I actually view it the other way. The Bills are being smart with their injured players right now and giving them the time they need to fully heal. It is better to be at full strength in December, January and (hopefully) February than September. As for the AFC West, it certainly does look like it’s the Chiefs and everyone else. The Broncos look horrid, despite being 2-1, and the Chargers are decimated with injuries, as you mentioned, Dennis.

Dale from Williamsville asks: After watching the Packers-Bucs game, I wondered why they couldn’t make a missed delay of game call on a scoring play reviewable. Your thoughts?

Jay: There is nothing stopping the league from doing that. Back in 2018, NFL spokesman Michael Signora offered this explanation to Pro Football Talk about how delay of game is called: “The back judge is responsible for keeping track of the play clock,” Signora said. “Officiating mechanics dictate that once the back judge sees the play clock expire, he then looks immediately to the ball. If it is being snapped, then there is no foul for delay of game.”

Given that it naturally takes a little bit of time for the back judge to go from the play clock to the center, there is a built-in window when the clock hits zero but the ball might not be snapped. That might help explain why, beyond just the game you’re referencing, Dale, the play clock seems to sometimes expire without a flag being thrown. If the league wanted to make that play subject to replay review, it could. I’m generally not in favor of more replay reviews, but when it comes to scoring plays, it seems like a fair idea.

Al Runkel asks: Hi, Jay, let's talk injuries. Are there more injuries this year than normal, or just better reporting by the media? After seeing both Dane Jackson and Micah Hyde going down with neck injuries, is there any type of update on how Kevin Everett is doing?

Jay: The Bills have suffered way more injuries this year than at any time I can remember under McDermott. The team’s final Week 4 injury report listed 13 players, and that doesn’t include Hyde (injured reserve), Tommy Doyle (injured reserve), Tre’Davious White (PUP list) or Ike Boettger (PUP list). If you remove the two players who got veteran rest days from practice, but still have to be listed, that’s still 11 players hurt going into this game. The Bills have done an excellent job in minimizing the impact of injuries through a commitment to sports science and a significant investment in the team’s training center, but football is a dangerous game, and the risk of injury can never be totally eliminated. The reporting on injuries hasn’t changed – the team just has more of them at the moment. I have not heard any update on Everett recently. Certainly, seeing Jackson taken off the field in an ambulance in Week 2 brought back memories of when the same thing happened to Everett in 2007. Luckily, Jackson escaped the type of serious injury that unfortunately ended Everett’s career.

Dave from Dunkirk asks: Quirky rules application question of the week: The NFL rule for a quarterback stepping out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage (on other than a designed run) means the closest defensive player to him gets credit for a sack. Is there a similar rule for a blocked punt? Did a Bills player get credited for that block against Miami, and if so, who? Thank you.

Jay: How fun was that play? I know it didn’t help the Bills win, but still … butt punt! No member of the Bills gets credited for a block. Here is how the play reads in the official NFL game book: “T. Morstead punt is BLOCKED, Center-B. Ferguson, ball out of bounds in End Zone, SAFETY. The punt was not blocked, it deflected off an offensive player.” That’s an entry you don’t see every day.

Kevin Harder asks: Why is no one talking about firing the Bills’ coach! Stupid decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 against Tennessee. Cost us a playoff spot. Lose to Jacksonville. Lose to New England at home. You’re 7-6. Supposed to be Super Bowl contenders! Now, you’re playing Allen with a bad ankle against the Panthers? The backup can't beat them? It’s been four years! Mark Jackson had to get fired for Steve Kerr to move in!

Jay: So, after reading this question, I had to go back and double check: Sure enough, I received it at 3:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 28, 2022. Yes, all of the games referenced took place in 2021. I know I’m supposed to have the answers, not the questions, but I need to know: Was this stuck in Kevin’s outbox for all this time? Did he have it in drafts and then mistakenly hit send? Is he watching last season on a significant DVR delay? I’m very confused.

With that, I think we’ll wrap up this week’s mailbag. By the way, Kevin, the Bills shouldn’t fire McDermott. See the answer above. Thanks for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or through email to jskurski@buffnews.com.