Bills Mailbag: How many quarterbacks should be kept on the 53-man roster?

Jay: I’d argue major improvements aren’t required in any one area. This is a team coming off an appearance in the AFC championship game, after all. Instead, the Bills need to show improvement in some specific areas. The old cliché about running and stopping the run applies here. The importance of that can be debated in today’s pass-happy NFL, but the Bills have room for improvement in both areas. Coach Sean McDermott identified applying more pressure with a four-man pass rush as a priority right after the team’s loss to the Chiefs, too. If those three areas improve and the offense continues to function at the level it did last year, that very well might be enough to book a Super Bowl ticket.

Jay: You’d like to think so, right? Missing out on more than $1 million – as Jon Rahm did last week – would seem to be enough of a motivating factor. I’m skeptical, though. At this point, any player not vaccinated seems to have his mind made up. It’s not like it’s hard at this point to get the vaccine. For the players at the top of the Bills’ roster, that might not matter. Vaccinated or not, their jobs are safe. If I was on the roster bubble, though, Beane’s comments would certainly have me seeking out the shot. Even though the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association spoke with Beane about how cutting a player based on his vaccination status would not be acceptable – which came after he responded to a hypothetical question by saying he would cut an unvaccinated player if it meant loosening Covid-19 protocols at One Bills Drive, which he views as an advantage for the team – I’d still be worried if I were at the bottom of the roster. The reality is, players get cut nearly every day, so there would be no way for the league or the NFLPA to prove that Beane cut someone solely because of vaccination status and not because of ability. It remains to be seen what level of vaccination teams will have to achieve to go back to normal during training camp and the regular season. It also remains to be seen whether the Bills will get there.