Bills Mailbag: How have things become so dire at wide receiver?

Happy New Year, Bills fans!

Let’s start off 2023 with the first mailbag of the year …

Al Runkel asks: How did the wide receiver group go from what was considered a strong group prior to the initial roster cuts to us putting retired/unsigned players placed on the practice squad and, called up for game day? What’s next, have open tryouts at the stadium?

Jay: Because everyone, the team’s front office included, overestimated what it had on the roster. Go down the list, and other than Stefon Diggs, every other receiver on the roster has either not met or not come close to meeting his preseason projections. The ridiculous performance against the Chiefs last year in the divisional round convinced everyone Gabe Davis was ready to be a breakout star, and that hasn’t quite happened. Davis has 45 catches for 797 yards and seven touchdowns. While those numbers aren’t bad, they aren’t at the level most expected them to be 15 games in. Isaiah McKenzie has 40 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns. Perhaps the biggest misconception during training camp was that McKenzie was going to be able to step into Cole Beasley’s role as the every-down slot receiver. They play different styles, and Beasley was perhaps the best slot receiver in the NFL for at least a portion of his time with the Bills. Those were unfair expectations to put on McKenzie. We also shouldn’t forget the loss of Jamison Crowder, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Ravens. He was signed to provide that veteran slot presence, and we saw in the first three games that he was going to play a role for the offense. We can keep going down the list, too. The love that Khalil Shakir has received from Bills fans feels a bit overblown in my mind. Shakir was a fifth-round draft pick. It always felt like a stretch that he was going to have a significant role as a rookie, and that’s played out. Shakir is getting a decent amount of playing time, playing somewhere between 10-25 offensive snaps in most weeks, but he’s not being targeted when he is on the field by Josh Allen. It should also be noted that he’s also on the field a decent amount for running plays, so perhaps the Bills like his blocking ability. You could argue he should get more of a chance as a route runner, but clearly the Bills’ coaching staff doesn’t think so, because it hasn’t happened yet. After that, we’re down to the sixth receiver who started the year on the 53-man roster, Jake Kumerow. He’s been on injured reserve for much of the season because of an ankle injury. Losing two of six receivers from the opening-day roster will test any team’s depth. I recognize many people will blame the Bills for not signing Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster when they had the chance, instead trying to sneak him back to the practice squad and watching as old “friends” Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll claimed Hodgins for the New York Giants. Hodgins has made the most of his opportunity in New York, catching 29 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a fair criticism of General Manager Brandon Beane, but it should be pointed out he has to consider the entire roster when making decisions, and Hodgins had gone unclaimed on waivers before. It was an understandable risk taken by Beane. When you consider all of that, it makes sense how Beasley and John Brown have ended up back in Buffalo.

Buffalo Bob in Columbus asks: Being an armchair quarterback, I have to say I am concerned about the playoffs. Our offense hasn't looked the same since the bye week. There hasn't been Josh Allen magic, too much inconsistency, ugly wins, etc. We look to be a different team than last year and the first part of this year. Is he trying too hard? Is it Ken Dorsey? Am I just a nervous Nellie? Your thoughts?

Jay: It’s fair to have a healthy level of concern. For a big chunk of the game against the Bears on Christmas Eve, I was pretty down on how the offense looked. Allen has had issues with turnovers this season. The eyeball test would say things have just looked harder for the offense for much of the season. Part of that can be attributed to having a first-time play caller, Dorsey, running the show. Even so, let’s look at the big picture. The Bills’ three losses have come by a combined eight points. One of those losses, to Minnesota, happened in the most ridiculous fashion (fumbled snap) imaginable. The team has had to deal with constant injuries on defense, including the season-ending loss of two stars – safety Micah Hyde and edge rusher Von Miller. The weather cost the team one home game and led to two games being played with about one full-speed practice to prepare for. There has been a significant amount of adversity to overcome, and that says nothing of what the community has been through. Despite all that, the team still holds the No. 1 spot in the AFC standings. Win out, and the road to the Super Bowl goes through Orchard Park. That makes Monday’s game one of the biggest in the regular season under Sean McDermott. The difference between a win and loss could mean having to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers on wild-card weekend, and then having to go through both Cincinnati and Kansas City on the road to make it to the Super Bowl. That’s an incredibly difficult path. The weight of being preseason Super Bowl favorites has been heavy all year. When the team doesn’t score 40 points every week, I can sense the fanbase getting nervous, but that’s just not the way the NFL is set up. Games are going to be close. All of the Bills’ goals are still in front of them.

John Jarzynski asks: Is there any advantage for the Bills against Joe Burrow given Joe Brady's past coaching at LSU?

Jay: Not really. There is so much turnover in the NFL, that it’s not uncommon for a player to go up against either a player or coach he previously shared a sideline with almost every week. Maybe Brady can offer the Bills some insight into what type of routes Burrow most likes to throw or what type of pressure negatively impacts him the most, but that type of information shows itself through film study, anyway. The offense he runs with the Bengals is different than the one he ran in college, too. This is a classic case of the Jimmys and Joes mattering more than the Xs and Os.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Edwin Goetz asks: Stefon Diggs has been M.I.A. in the offense the last two games. I can't imagine the Bears taking him out of the offense. Is it play calling or is Josh Allen just missing him?

Carl Gillmeister asks: When we were at the 3-yard line in the first half against Chicago, why didn’t we see Stefon Diggs go back to his fast out and turn to the sideline, which we haven’t seen in a whole season? There seems to have been several times I’ve watched for that move and it’s never used. My guess has been the combination of yards-after-catch importance this season and teams play for that with Diggs. Your thoughts?

Jay: I found it very interesting that Allen brought up getting Diggs the ball more in his postgame news conference after the win over the Bears – without being asked. That tells me it’s weighing on the quarterback. Allen went on to say he doesn’t want to force the ball to anyone and to take what the defense gives him, blah, blah, blah. The fact is, there should never be an entire half of football played without Diggs getting targeted, which happened against the Bears in the first two quarters. I would expect Monday night, we see Diggs involved with a target very early in the game. I’m sure there have been times – one in particular against Chicago sticks out – when Allen has missed Diggs, but that’s pretty rare. Usually, Allen is looking his way, as he should. As for the fast out to the sideline, I couldn’t begin to guess why one play is or isn’t called, other than to say my guess is Dorsey’s answer would be he calls the plays he believes gives his team the best chance at success.

Bob Rajczak asks: Why don't NFL teams (the Bills included) put another punt returner up short to catch any punts that the main returner can't get to and thus eliminate the chance the ball rolls down inside the 5-yard line? The short man would be back to block on any long punts fielded by the main returner.

Jay: Without having asked special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley, my best guess is because it would leave the team susceptible to a fake punt. If I remember, and there is not guarantee on that, I’ll ask Smiley about it the next time I see him and report back. You are right, Bob, that there have been a couple of examples recently of punt returner Nyheim Hines not being able to get to a ball, only to watch it bounce and cost the Bills field position.

Mark in Tonawanda asks: When the Bills played the Dolphins in Miami earlier this season, the temperature was extremely hot for both teams. However, the Dolphins’ sideline was in the shade all day, and the Bills’ sideline was in the blazing sun, which seemingly led to more Bills players suffering heat exhaustion, etc. Neither sideline was using the big misting fans, and I was surprised to hear during the game that the NFL allows the home team to control whether or not misting fans (or other devices) are used on BOTH sidelines. In this situation (and others), that seems to be not only an unfair advantage for the home team, but also a player safety issue. Given the results of that game, have you heard any rumblings in league circles about possibly changing this policy in the offseason? I would think that the Bills would be big fans (pun intended) of such a policy change.

Jay: I have not heard any rumblings of the sort and don’t expect this to be an issue that is addressed in the offseason. As you laid out in your question, Mark, the rules are pretty straightforward: If the home team uses misting fans, the away team gets them, too. In a different climate here in Buffalo, if the Bills use heated benches, so can the away team. The way the Dolphins’ stadium is constructed, the home team is shaded for 1 p.m. home games early in the season. That is a built-in home-field advantage. I’m not sure if there is anything the architects of the new Bills’ stadium can come up with for a similar home-field advantage, but that would be the only way to come up with a comparable.

Ed Helinski asks: What New Year’s resolutions might you have regarding covering the Buffalo Bills? C’mon, you can spill your guts.

Jay: Too many to count, Ed. The big one: I’ve got to get better at posting my articles on social media, which I view as a “necessary evil” part of the job. Twitter and Facebook are clearly great tools for what we do, but far too often, I neglect to post my work there. That’s No. 1 on my job-related list of things to get better at, but trust me, it’s a long list. We should all strive to be better at what we do, and who we are, in 2023.

As always, thank you for all the questions! The last couple of Saturday games and Christmas knocked the mailbag off schedule, and I got a couple of emails asking if it had been discontinued. It certainly has not. Cue up the Leonardo DiCaprio from “Wolf of Wall Street” – “I’m not leavin'!” As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or via email to jskurski@buffnews.com.