Bills Mailbag: How has new Bills DE Von Miller fared against Patrick Mahomes in his career?

Welcome to another edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let's dive right in ...

Edward Meyer asks: Given being in the same division, Von Miller and Patrick Mahomes have faced each other. What is Miller’s track record (sacks, tackles, etc.) in those games. Was he impactful?

Jay: In five games against the Chiefs when Mahomes was the starter, Miller had 1.5 sacks, six tackles and six quarterback hits. He played at least 52 snaps in four of those five games. He missed both meetings against Kansas City in 2020 while on injured reserve, and also missed both 2021 games after being traded to the Rams.

HK asks: Do you think Mr. Beane was quicker on the draw than Mr. Belichick in moving up to draft Kaiir Elam?

Jay: I wouldn’t dare try to climb inside the head of Bill Belichick on draft day. I’m confident no mock draft on the planet had New England drafting Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in the first round. That picks reeks of Belichick thinking he’s smarter than everyone else. Without Tom Brady around, that’s probably not true. To be fair, Strange might wind up being a perfectly fine player in New England. Do you think Sean McDermott and Josh Allen were worried when they saw the Patriots picked a guard, though? No matter how you look at it, it was a baffling pick. As for whether New England would have taken Elam, I have no idea. The Patriots did take cornerbacks back-to-back in the third round, with Houston’s Marcus Jones and Arizona State’s Jack Jones. Beane felt like he needed to move up at the time because Elam was the last player on his board with a first-round grade. When Kansas City moved up to select Washington’s Trent McDuffie at No. 21, I would imagine that made Beane a little nervous, especially because other teams could look at Buffalo’s roster and see the need at cornerback.

Dennis Priore asks: For a general manager, draft days must be the most stressful days of the year. Would you please explain what the draft war room looks like on those days? Also, with just minutes in each round (with the longest being 10 in the first), how are multiple calls from other teams or to other teams concerning a possible trade handled?

Jay: Keep in mind during the actual draft that the Bills, like every team, keep outside media out of their “war” room. The team’s in-house media, however, has filmed from the room, and the setup is basically what you’d expect. There even is a gigantic draft board in which players are taken off as they’re picked. I’m sure there are tense moments, but frequently, general managers make it sound like it’s not as stressful as you might imagine. Building the draft board is a yearlong process, and once it’s done, it’s a matter of trusting the work that the scouts and executives have done. As for the trade calls, it’s not just Beane working the phones. Several members of the personnel department are in charge of fielding – and making – those calls. When something gets close, Beane then gets on the phone to seal the deal.

Paul Liberatore asks: How much of the Bills’ inability to run the ball goes on the running backs and how much is the offensive line? It seems that often defensive players are right there when the running back gets the ball.

Jay: Blame is shared between those two groups, along with the coaching staff. After all, they’re the ones calling the plays. As former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll frequently used to say, all three of them have to do a better job, and it started with him. The good news heading into 2022 is the Bills seemed to find something in the run game at the end of the 2021 season, especially after Ryan Bates was inserted into the lineup at guard. With Bates back and Rodger Saffold taking over at the other guard spot, the Bills look strong on the interior of the line.

Phil Malnikof asks: Brandon Beane does not seem to see the need for the Buffalo Bills to draft a bigger, stronger-type running back, like the Packers’ A.J. Dillion, for instance. Someone who could get the yardage needed on third and short, or could run the clock out at the end of games when the other team wants the ball. Someone who could take the pressure off our star quarterback, who continues, after the 2022 draft, to be the strongest running back we have. Any idea why Beane puts such a low value on this type of running back, and keeps exposing our star quarterback to injury, running to get first downs? All the best.

Jay: This is a fair criticism. I’ll say that Beane did attempt to draft that player when he took Zack Moss in the third round in 2020, but so far, that selection hasn’t really paid dividends. We shouldn’t entirely close the book on Moss, because Devin Singletary showed another gear last season that he hadn’t displayed in his first two years. Unquestionably, this is a huge year for Moss. The problem I see is his path to playing time was complicated when the Bills chose James Cook in the second round. If the Bills continue to go with three active running backs on the game day roster, either Cook or Moss is going to sit. As we’ve talked about before, there is a fine line when it comes to Allen running. He’s so good at it that you don’t want to take it out of his game entirely, but limiting his exposure to hits needs to be a priority.

Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, what’s left for the Bills to accomplish for their roster and team prior to training camp? Also, might there be any surprises, big splashes or anything up Brandon Beane’s sleeve?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jay: Can I say nothing? Is that boring? Sorry, if it is, but that’s my answer. Perhaps the Bills get through spring practices and realize they need some more veteran depth. Positions where I could see that being a possibility are cornerback, linebacker and maybe outside receiver. In the interest of keeping all possibilities open, the one player who might qualify for “surprise” status is safety Jordan Poyer. I’d consider it extremely unlikely, but maybe the Bills determine his public request for a contract extension has the potential to become a distraction they’re not ready to deal with. I suppose it’s possible they could then seek to trade him if that were the case, but subtracting anyone from a roster built to compete for a Super Bowl seems like a dicey proposition – especially when that anyone is a player as good as Poyer. I’m sure I’ll regret this, but it seems like a relatively quiet time on the Bills’ calendar right now.

Jeff Miller asks: It’s stated that so-and-so is good/valued on special teams, but I never notice any individuals or hear a repeated name mentioned by the announcers during the play, except the return man, of course. Some players make good blocks or are in on a lot of tackles. Those are primarily the gunners apparently. It would seem those who block the gunners are equally important. Do those same players play kickoffs and field goals also? For instance, Jake Kumerow was re-signed because of his contributions to special teams. What’s his specialty? Enlighten me please.

Jay: Kumerow is on the “core four” special teams units, which are kickoff, punt, kick return and punt return. He is not a “gunner,” the players on the outside of the formation who get down the field fastest. The Bills’ gunners are Siran Neal and Taiwan Jones, and they are considered among the best duos in the league. Kumerow finished third on the Bills with five tackles on special teams. Neal led the team with 10, followed by Tyler Matakevich with nine. Kumerow’s responsibility is covering kicks and punts, and then also blocking for the Bills’ returners. Other players on the roster with similar responsibilities include safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin, linebackers Andre Smith and Tyrel Dodson and cornerback Dane Jackson, among others.

Brenda Alesii asks: Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has a reputation as a trash-talker and someone who gets under the skin of opposing players. Is there a player on the Bills who is particularly good at yapping at the opposition?

Jay: This one’s easy – Josh Allen. Don’t take it from me, though. On a podcast last May, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters said Allen was the best trash-talker he had faced recently. If you watch closely, you’ll see that Allen isn’t shy about having something to say to the opposition after plays. Nobody can accuse him of talking the talk, but not walking the walk.

Mark Benton asks: What are your thoughts about the Bills wearing a patch on their jerseys like the Chiefs that depicts that they, too, were an original AFL team? After all, the Bills played in three consecutive AFL championship games, winning two of them. When the Oakland Raiders nearly folded in 1962 due to financial difficulties, it was the Bills’ original and only AFL owner, Ralph Wilson Jr., who stepped up to the plate and bailed them out. Only the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills from the original eight AFL teams have maintained the same first and last name since their birth in 1959 until the present time.

Jay: I’m surprised it hasn’t happened if only because it would be another opportunity for the Bills to sell more jerseys. Beyond that, I haven’t really given it much thought. Truthfully, that doesn’t matter all that much to me. What I would like to see happen is the new stadium to have some sort of a dedicated space to properly recognize the team’s history. I’m not exactly sure what shape that should take, but this is an opportunity to do more than just put former players up on the Wall of Fame. The Green Bay Packers have a 15,000-square-foot, two-level Hall of Fame on the main floor of the Lambeau Field Atrium. I’d love to see the Bills incorporate something like that into the new stadium design.

Daniel from Bobcaygeon asks: Please settle a bet for me. Not looking at his current roster and what needs there might be, would any general manager in football trade Josh Allen for any defensive player of his choice? One step further, Josh Allen now, for any defensive player at any time? Aaron Donald four years ago. Lawrence Taylor or Dick Butkus in his prime? Anyone.

Jay: This is probably bias at work, but I honestly don’t think so. A franchise quarterback is just that valuable. Certainly not for any current defensive player. As for in history, the players you mentioned are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Allen has a long way to go before he gets to that level. The importance of Allen’s position is such that the value of a quarterback is just so much greater than a defensive player that it would be hard to imagine trading him for one.

Bob asks: What is going on with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison? Are they interested in playing with the Bills, or with anyone this year? Are they getting any interest? Would either come back for one year on a much-reduced contract? Would the Bills want either for another year on those terms?

Jay: This question came in before Addison agreed to a two-year contract with the Texans this week. As for Hughes, Beane said at the NFL scouting combine in March that the veteran defensive end had indicated he wanted to continue playing. The Bills signing Von Miller likely ended any possibility of Hughes returning to Buffalo for a 10th season. The Bills also re-signed Shaq Lawson, which also factors into the defensive end depth chart. If Hughes remains unsigned into training camp and the Bills had an injury, perhaps there could be a reunion. I don't believe the door has been closed by either side.

Dale from Williamsville asks: Hey Jay, admit it, how many times have you seen Luka Doncic and said that could be Josh Allen’s brother?

Jay: I hadn’t said it before receiving your question, but now that you mention it, I can definitely see the resemblance.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.