Bills Mailbag: How does Zack Moss factor into the 2022 offensive plan?

Jay: Those contracts conceivably could be reworked, although it would take both parties agreeing to do so, and from a player’s perspective, why would you ever agree to make an incentive in your contract more difficult to obtain? The more likely outcome is that when new contracts are written, teams become aware milestones that were once used in a 16-game schedule might require some tweaking to account for the extra game. Not to get too far into the weeds on NFL contracts, which is easy to do, but incentives are designated as “likely to be earned” or “not likely to be earned” based on the player or team’s previous-year performance.

Let’s say a running back has a $100,000 incentive for reaching 1,000 rushing yards. If he did that the previous year, it would be an LTBE incentive. If he didn’t, it would be an NLTBE incentive. The difference is, LTBE incentives count against the current year’s salary cap, while NLTBE ones do not. If the running back hit the NLTBE incentive, there would be a $100,000 cap charge the following season. If he didn’t hit the LTBE incentive, there would be a $100,000 cap credit the following year. There are exceptions to those rules, but that’s a basic guideline.