Bills Mailbag: How does the 2021 QB class stack up to Josh Allen's class of 2018?

Jay: It’s the use of “minicamps” here that’s throwing me off, Bob. There is one mandatory minicamp that lasts for three days in June. The rest of every NFL team’s offseason program is voluntary. With that being the case, why should we be offended if players don’t show up? Teams already incentivize participation in their offseason programs through workout bonuses written into contracts. Those often reach six figures. It’s true that for the most part, those “voluntary” workouts have become considered all but mandatory, either through peer/media pressure or through the simple fact that it’s worth showing up to lift weights if someone is going to pay you $100,000 to do so. As for the players “dictating” to the owners … plenty of other professions have unions that fight for their workers, whether it be for better pay, health insurance or safe working conditions. Is the NFL Players Association using Covid-19 as an excuse to fight for something it wants – in this case fewer offseason workouts? Perhaps so. You’re right that the NFL will likely respond that the Covid-19 protocols introduced by the league to get through the 2020 season provided a safer environment for players to work in than infection levels of the general public. If the league really wants players to show up for offseason workouts, it should push for them to become mandatory. Until that happens, nobody should be upset if a player treats a voluntary workout as just that.