Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. The warm weather has (hopefully) finally arrived for good, and NFL teams are in the middle of their spring practices.

Ron Garbe asks: Should we be concerned with one of our team captains not attending any organized team activities at this point?

Jay: Mildly, yes. Let’s get a couple of things out of the way regarding Stefon Diggs’ absence thus far from organized team activities. No. 1, these are voluntary sessions. We can’t forget that. Any criticism of a player for missing something he’s not contractually obligated to attend should be minimal. No. 2, nobody has ever questioned Diggs’ work ethic. I’m willing to bet that he’s putting the time in, wherever he is.

Let's remember, too, that Diggs missed time last season during OTAs, and it didn't have a noticeable impact on his season.

With that out of the way, of course the Bills would like Diggs to be in attendance. You want your team captains setting the tone, the way Josh Allen is and the way Von Miller, who is still rehabbing from knee surgery, is. That’s especially true given the way last season ended for Diggs, with him storming out of the Bills’ locker room after the playoff loss to Cincinnati, only to be convinced to come back in by running back Duke Johnson.

Since then, there have been questions about whether Diggs is truly happy in Buffalo. Cryptic social media posts will do that during the long NFL offseason.

Without him here to answer those questions, it’s only natural that those concerns grow. Why, exactly, is he not here? Is it because he truly is unhappy with something in the organization? Only Diggs knows the answers to those questions at the moment. He could put that speculation to bed by showing up to practice.

If he does so this week, all of this will be forgotten. If not, though, it will, justifiably in my mind, remain a slight concern.

Luigi Mike Speranza asks: What are your expectations on Josh Allen regarding potential improvement and reaching his peak performance level this season? Has he peaked? Will the new offensive weapons signed yield an improved performance?

Jay: The Bills had a clear focus this offseason to get better around Allen. That was true along the offensive line, with the additions of Connor McGovern and O’Cyrus Torrence, at tight end with the selection of Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the draft, at running back with the additions of Damien Harris and Latavius Murray in free agency and at wide receiver, with Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty aboard. General Manager Brandon Beane saw what you all saw against the Bengals in the playoffs – 10 points in a home postseason game simply isn’t good enough. With all those additions comes the need for some time for Allen to grow comfortable with the changes.

One thing that has really stood out to me since the Bills got back for conditioning work in April is Allen’s sense of urgency. That has come across in every interview he’s done. That’s not to say the Bills’ championship window is closing, but Allen is going into his sixth year. He has talked about the need to one day – perhaps soon – change his playing style. Teammates and coaches both say he appears to be more locked in than ever on football. That’s what you want to hear.

I don’t think Allen has reached his peak as a player. With an improved cast around him and another year growing together with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, I think Allen can take a step forward in 2023.

Todd from Wilson asks: Would the Buffalo Bills receive any compensatory draft picks if Leslie Frazier gets a head coaching job with another team?

Jay: That’s a great question, Todd. I dove into the NFL rulebook, and the best I can come up with is … I’m not sure. Here is the exact language on this topic, from a resolution in 2020: “The employer-club of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its Head Coach or Primary Football Executive (General Manager) shall receive Draft choice compensation in the form of a compensatory Draft pick in the third round in each of the next two Drafts for an employee hired as either a Head Coach or Primary Football Executive.”

That’s fairly straightforward. If Frazier worked as the Bills’ defensive coordinator in 2023, then was hired to be a team’s head coach after the season, the Bills would receive third-round draft picks in both 2024 and 2025.

Here is where it gets complicated. Again, from the resolution: "(ii) The employer-club shall be eligible to receive this Draft choice compensation if:

a. The minority employee hired as a Head Coach or Primary Football Executive has been employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two full seasons; and

b. The minority employee is not the Head Coach or Primary Football Executive of the employer-club and is hired into the same position with the new club. There can be no break in employment between clubs."

Frazier qualifies for part A, but part B has some gray area. Does the fact that he’s taking 2023 off count as a “break in employment between clubs?” That would be a question the NFL would have to answer. On the surface, based on that language, it would seem like the Bills would not qualify for the draft pick compensation, but it’s possible they could dispute that with the league.

Ed Helinski asks: We hear about contracts being adjusted all the time with dollars being shifted here and there to create cap room. Is this language and option written into all NFL contracts, and must it be agreed to by player and team? Or is it the team option only? Also, can a player balk at having his contract adjusted, and in your recollection, has a refusal happened in recent history by a Bills player?

Jay: Any change to a player’s contract would have to be approved by both the team and player. The most common adjustment to create cap space is converting a portion of a player’s base salary into a signing bonus. Let’s use simple math and say a team has a player with a $7 million base salary for 2023 and he is signed through 2025. If that player has five years of experience, the veteran minimum salary for 2023 is $1.08 million. A team can “reduce” that player’s base salary to $1.08 million, and give him the rest of the money in the form of a signing bonus. The advantage from the team’s side is that signing bonus can then be prorated over the life of the contract. So instead of that player counting $7 million against the cap in 2023, that figure would drop to about $3 million – which comes in the form of the $1.08 million base salary, and about $2 million of the $6 million in bonus money that is stretched over the remaining three years of his contract. Doing that would save the team about $4 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

From the player’s point of view, there is no downside to this type of adjustment. They get all their money upfront. Frequently, base salaries aren’t fully guaranteed, whereas signing bonuses are, so I can’t remember a time a player would have said no to this type of contract adjustment.

A player can refuse a pay cut, which has happened before. Even that carries some degree of risk, though, in that a team can then turn around and say, “Ok, well, you’re cut then.” Those contract adjustments are much more complicated than turning base salary into bonus money. The downside for a team in doing it is that it increases a player’s cap number in subsequent years. Given the realities of the salary cap, however, it is a necessary evil for most teams. We have seen the Bills utilize such restructures frequently over the past couple of years to stay cap compliant.

Brenda Alesii asks: Brandon Beane said the defense will be relying more on Kaiir Elam in 2023 and beyond. Is this a shot across the bow for the 2022 first-rounder to step it up?

Jay: Beane would say no. I would say yes. The Bills absolutely need Elam to turn into a quality starter. The same can be said of any player chosen in the first round. It will be true of Dalton Kincaid soon enough. It’s true of defensive end Greg Rousseau, who is entering his third season. It’s hard not to look at Elam’s rookie season as a bit of a disappointment. He was a healthy inactive for a key game against the Patriots in December. He played 13 games in the regular season, making six starts, and finished with 41 tackles, four passes defensed and two interceptions. He started one of the Bills’ two playoff games, and did have a key interception against the Dolphins in the wild-card round. Among the 136 cornerbacks who played at least 235 defensive snaps during the regular season, Elam ranked No. 96, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 56.7. Elam was targeted 41 times, according to PFF, and gave up 31 catches for 373 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

With Tre’Davious White out at the beginning of the season, the Bills rotated Elam and Christian Benford, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, opposite Dane Jackson. Ideally, Elam would have won that job outright in the preseason, but that didn’t happen. The Bills will say it doesn’t matter where a player is drafted, and that’s the right approach, but there is a reality that comes with being a first-round draft pick. That reality is, anything less than that player developing into a quality starter is a disappointment. Elam has a lot to prove in his second season.

Jeff Miller ask: I hope I have the right sport, but doesn’t the NFL have classes for rookies on how to handle their new wealth? What a problem to have. Does The News do the same for its new sports staff reporters?

Jay: Jeff has jokes to start the long weekend, I see. Despite that, I’ll give him an answer: Yes, the league does have those classes. Back in 2016, the league announced the start of the Rookie Transition Program, a platform hosted by each of the league’s 32 teams that is designed to provide resources for all rookies to make a successful transition to the NFL.

From a release issued by the league at that time: “Mandatory topics will include social responsibility, respect at work, mental health, character and values, and player engagement resources. Teams will cover other key topics either as part of the three-day program or prior to it, including player health and safety, a review of player policies and resources, working with the news media in the age of social media, financial education, and playing rule changes from college to the pros.”

Thank you for all the questions, as always. They can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter to @JaySkurski.