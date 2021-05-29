Bills Mailbag: How concerning is Star Lotulelei's absence from OTAs?

Welcome to a holiday weekend edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions …
Keith Pascucci asks: I have to believe the Bills can’t be too happy with Star Lotulelei not showing up for OTAs. How long will management stay with this guy?
Jay: They’ll stay with him at least through 2021, because there is no financial incentive to move on from him before then. The Bills would actually lose cap space if they cut Lotulelei after June 1, making such a move unrealistic. Ideally, his return will give the run defense a boost. McDermott’s answer about Lotulelei when asked Tuesday was directly to the point: “Unfortunately, Star is not here.” It was easy to detect a level of frustration in McDermott’s tone. The Bills would prefer to have Lotulelei in camp, familiarizing himself with defensive line coach Eric Washington’s way of doing things. McDermott and Washington have been around Lotulelei long enough to know the player, and it's important to remember that these practices are voluntary, so it's probably not something to hit the panic button over right now, but his physical conditioning – and mental state – will be something to watch closely in training camp after he opted out of the 2020 season as a Covid-19 precaution.
Michael Scully asks: With all due respect to a player's privacy and right to choose whether or not to get vaccinated, isn't it fair to say a key player like Josh Allen would be put in an awkward spot if he were to test positive for Covid-19 and have to miss a vital late season or playoff game?
Jay: Awkward isn’t a strong enough word. It would be a disaster. Of course, we don’t know if that’s a possibility, because Allen isn’t saying if he’s had the vaccine. And, yes, before all the infectious-disease experts write to me, I know Allen could still test positive for Covid even if he’s been vaccinated. The chances of that happening, however, substantially decrease – hence the push for people to receive the vaccine. If Allen’s not vaccinated, he could miss a game even without testing positive. Unvaccinated players who are deemed to be high-risk close contacts of someone who does test positive are required to quarantine. We saw an example of that last season when the Bills had several members of their secondary miss the game against Arizona after cornerback Josh Norman tested positive. Of course, a vaccine wasn’t readily available then. It’s no accident that McDermott made mention of that game during his recent news conference.
One of the things most troublesome about Cole Beasley’s recent Twitter comments about the vaccine was him saying he could miss the Super Bowl even by being around someone who tested positive because he would be deemed a high-risk close contact. If vaccinated, that’s 100% not true. The NFL has made it very clear that vaccinated players do not have to quarantine even if they come in contact with someone who tests positive. Beasley should be ashamed of himself for spreading false information like that on social media. It’s an absolute embarrassment for himself and the team.
Mike Preziuso asks: We all know what the reason for the NFL salary cap is. Everyone knows what the drawbacks are to having a salary cap. I am sure that the owners also know. My question is, why do they not have a one-player exemption from it? This would make every team better. Each team would be allowed to carry a star, top-notch, high-priced player. An extra quarterback or a defensive end would help out every team.
Jay: Well, it wouldn’t be an “extra” player if I’m following your line of thinking, but rather one whose salary is exempt from the cap. Would the team get to pick every year whose salary is exempt? Obviously, it would just pick the highest-paid player. In most cases, that will be the quarterback, unless, like with Allen, he’s on his rookie deal. Such a rule would circumvent the spirit of the salary cap, which is to level the playing field for all teams. One reason you shouldn’t expect this rule to ever be enacted is because of how much it would cost owners. Let’s say, for ease of simplicity, that Allen’s next contract averages $40 million a year and the salary cap is set at $200 million per team. In this scenario, the Bills would actually be spending $240 million on players, as opposed to $200 million. Multiply that extra $40 million or so by 32 and ask yourself what owners would rather have. There is strategy involved with teams when it comes to navigating the salary cap. Bailing out the bad general managers with a “get out of this contract free” card takes some of the skill out of building a team.
Jeff Miller asks: In the last, say, 10 or 15 years (whatever you want to research) how many draft picks in the first four rounds either didn’t make the roster or only lasted one season? Thanks for your effort.
Jay: Over the last 15 drafts (going back to 2007), here’s a look at the fewest games played for the Bills by players taken in the first four rounds (excluding the 2020 and 2021 classes): TE Derek Fine 18, TE Shawn Nelson 17, WR James Hardy 16, RB Dwayne Wright 15, DE Chris Ellis 15, CB Ross Cockrell 7 and QB Cardale Jones 1. The top of the 2008 draft was particularly brutal. Cornerback Leodis McKelvin was the team’s first-round pick that year, and he had a fine career, but after that Hardy, Ellis and Fine were chosen in the next three rounds. Interestingly enough, every player taken in the first four rounds has played in at least one game for the team.
TNFP69 asks: Is there a surprise move you think the Bills will make between June 1 and training camp?
Jay: My prediction is they’ll end up with Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, either through a trade or by signing him if he’s released by Philadelphia. That’s probably not a big surprise, given Ertz has been mentioned as a possibility for the Bills basically all offseason, but it’s a logical move. The Bills don’t have a lot of holes on their roster. A true starting tight end is perhaps the biggest. To this point in his career, Dawson Knox has not turned potential into production. As long as that remains true, General Manager Brandon Beane will undoubtedly continue to look for an upgrade.
Dennis Strimple asks: Regarding Devin Singletary: 1. How big was his screen pass drop in the AFC championship game? It seemed like that drop changed the entire momentum of the game. 2. How shocking was him not making OTAs after the supposed efforts he made in the offseason. Surprising, no?
Jay: The drop was huge. Singletary was basically benched after that – for good reason. Had he made the catch, the Bills would have had the ball deep in Kansas City territory with the lead. Instead, they punted and a short time later the Chiefs scored the go-ahead touchdown. They would not trail again. As far as not attending the OTA that the media was permitted to see this week, keep in mind that we were only able to watch one of the team’s four OTAs to this point. It’s possible Singletary was at the other three. If not, though, it is a bit perplexing why he would choose to stay away. While we always need to keep in mind these workouts are voluntary, it’s not as if Singletary has proved himself in any meaningful way to the Bills’ coaching staff. It would benefit him to get as much on-field work with the staff as he can. In that sense, it is a surprise that he wasn’t there.
Thomas Larsen asks: With the crowded wide receiver room, who do you see sticking around?
Jay: Stefon Diggs, Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins. The toughest cut here is Marquez Stevenson, who was drafted in the sixth round out of Houston. Beane favors keeping his draft picks, having done so with 21 of the 23 players selected from 2018-20. The only exceptions are linebacker Vosean Joseph, a fifth-round pick in 2019 who was placed on injured reserve in his rookie season and 2018 seventh-round wide receiver Austin Proehl. That means Stevenson has a good chance, but the Bills’ roster is as deep as it’s been since the Super Bowl years, so it’s possible the team tries to sneak him onto the practice squad. The last spot goes to Hodgins, who looked good in training camp last year before going on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. He’s expected to be fully healthy by the start of training camp.
Ed Helinski asks: Since the kick and punt return jobs are wide open, who do you like to win these duties? Also, do you see only one player for both jobs or maybe two?
Jay: The favorite is definitely McKenzie. He showed in Week 17 last year against Miami, when he returned a punt for a touchdown, that he can be a weapon as a returner. McKenzie will have to earn the coaching staff’s trust as a returner. That’s something Andre Roberts had – you felt like the Bills were in good hands when Roberts went back to field a punt. McKenzie’s a bit more of an adventure. The Bills have in the past used Micah Hyde as a punt returner in situations in which simply cleanly fielding the ball was the most important job (as opposed to gaining yardage on the return) and that could continue. As for kick returner, McKenzie’s primary competition will come from Stevenson, who had three kick-return touchdowns in college. Stevenson does not have a lot of experience as a punt returner. The Bills also signed Brandon Powell, who returned 17 kickoff and 17 punts last season for the Falcons. If the Bills want to save a roster spot by having one player do both jobs, McKenzie would be my choice. He’s on a one-year contract, so Stevenson could be kept on the practice squad with an eye toward taking over in 2022.
Rick McGuire asks: There are three conditions that allow a team to decline being on HBO's "Hard Knocks" show: 1. Have a new coach, 2. have been on before in the last 10 years or 3. made the playoffs in the last two years. The Bills are exempt due to No. 3, but do you think they'd decline if they're asked? Fans would love it!
Jay: Ask yourself this: Does McDermott strike you as someone who would be excited to have a bunch of TV cameras around, filming (almost) every move the team makes? Yeah, I didn’t think so, either. Stranger things have happened, I suppose, but the Bills being interested in "Hard Knocks" would be a huge surprise.
Robert Goodwin asks: Considering the weekend, not so much a question, but a tribute – what did we miss from not knowing more about Bob Kalsu?
Jay: Thank you for bringing this up on Memorial Day weekend. For those unaware of his story, Kalsu was killed in action in the Vietnam War after his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills in 1968. He died on July 21, 1970. Two days later, his wife, Jan, gave birth to their son, James, who joined older sister, Jill. Sadly, they grew up without their father. The word hero is used a lot in sports, but for Kalsu, it fits. Take a second this weekend to think of him and all those like him who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Jim asks: What is the potential impact on the higher salary cap for the Bills? More importantly, what is going to be your excuse for playing above-par golf this season?
Jay: The Bills already have $201 million committed to the 2022 salary cap, according to contracts website overthecap.com, which ranks as sixth most in the NFL. Given that, they’ll be rooting for the cap to come in as high as possible. A report this week said that the ceiling for the 2022 cap will be $208.2 million, which would be a 14% increase over this year’s $182.5 million. When speaking to the media recently, Beane made it sound as if the Bills are operating like the jump won’t be that big. If it is, it’ll be a pleasant surprise for the team. As far as the impact it might have, the first order of business will be to work out a long-term contract extension with Allen. Once that is completed, the Bills will have a better picture of what their cap situation will look like. As it is, Allen’s on the books for $23 million in 2022 on his fifth-year option, but that number can be reduced depending on the structure of his extension. In most simple terms, the higher the cap, the easier it will be for the Bills to keep more players around Allen. As it stands right now, the Bills are projected to have 25 unrestricted free agents after the 2021 season, so there will be a good deal of roster management.
As for playing above-par golf, I don’t need an excuse for that. I’m an above-par golfer. My excuse for that is I don’t practice enough. My goal this summer is to get into single-digit handicap territory (currently an 11.1 – low was 10.1). I think I'm capable – especially swinging your driver, Jim.
Thanks for all the questions this week. We had several, so if you submitted one, it will be in next week. You can reach me via email, jskurski@buffnews.com, or on Twitter, @JaySkurski.