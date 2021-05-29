Bills Mailbag: How concerning is Star Lotulelei's absence from OTAs?

Jay: Thank you for bringing this up on Memorial Day weekend. For those unaware of his story, Kalsu was killed in action in the Vietnam War after his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills in 1968. He died on July 21, 1970. Two days later, his wife, Jan, gave birth to their son, James, who joined older sister, Jill. Sadly, they grew up without their father. The word hero is used a lot in sports, but for Kalsu, it fits. Take a second this weekend to think of him and all those like him who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Jay: The Bills already have $201 million committed to the 2022 salary cap, according to contracts website overthecap.com, which ranks as sixth most in the NFL. Given that, they’ll be rooting for the cap to come in as high as possible. A report this week said that the ceiling for the 2022 cap will be $208.2 million, which would be a 14% increase over this year’s $182.5 million. When speaking to the media recently, Beane made it sound as if the Bills are operating like the jump won’t be that big. If it is, it’ll be a pleasant surprise for the team. As far as the impact it might have, the first order of business will be to work out a long-term contract extension with Allen. Once that is completed, the Bills will have a better picture of what their cap situation will look like. As it is, Allen’s on the books for $23 million in 2022 on his fifth-year option, but that number can be reduced depending on the structure of his extension. In most simple terms, the higher the cap, the easier it will be for the Bills to keep more players around Allen. As it stands right now, the Bills are projected to have 25 unrestricted free agents after the 2021 season, so there will be a good deal of roster management.