Bills Mailbag: How concerned should fans be about the banged-up offensive line?

PITTSFORD – Welcome to the first Bills Mailbag of training camp. The first week at St. John Fisher University has gone by quickly. Let's get right to your questions ...

Bob from Missouri asks: Looking ahead to Week 1 Bills vs. Rams, the ability to block Aaron Donald becomes an obvious concern for the offensive line. With Rodger Saffold potentially on the mend and Cody Ford’s history of having problems with speed rushers, what personnel options might be more viable for protecting Josh Allen? I hate to say it, but Allen’s ability to be healthy and play 17 games might be at stake here.

Jay: The projected starting offensive line, from left, of Dion Dawkins, Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown has yet to practice together. Saffold is out after suffering an injury to his ribs during a car accident before training camp, while Brown is not yet involved in team drills while he works his way back from offseason back surgery. Additionally, Bates has missed time during the first week of practice, and Dawkins was excused from Friday’s practice for personal reasons. It’s early, but the Bills are going to want to get that group together as soon as possible. Offensive linemen talk all the time about how they need to work as one, cohesive unit, and the only way to achieve that is by being on the field together. It’s definitely a concern – one that will only grow as more time passes and they aren’t together. As for options, veteran David Quessenberry has been the first-team right tackle in place of Brown, while Ford and Greg Mancz have gotten looks at guard with the starters. The Bills have also kicked Quessenberry inside and used Tommy Doyle at right tackle. Understandably so, that’s caused some consternation in Bills Mafia.

Jeff Miller asks: There must be some contact during “non-contact” drills. After all, these are competitive players anxious to get started. Fights do break out. Is it like extreme touch football? Do players hit the turf? I understand the red shirts not being allowed to be hit. Don’t disappoint me, Jay. Also, I take it the players don’t leave the campus. During your vacation, someone asked Katherine about the garbage plate. Do the players get to indulge in the local gustatory extravaganza?

Camp observations: Bills' backup O-linemen get trial by fire vs. defensive stars; Hyde injury update The quality of depth on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line will be a factor to watch when the team begins its preseason schedule in two weeks.

Jay: There is definitely “some” contact during “non-contact drills.” What it really should mean is no tackling. Players are definitely not supposed to hit the turf, and if they do, it’s an accident of some sort. Think, a slip and fall or an inadvertent collision. You’re absolutely right on the red jersey – touching a player with one of those on is a big no-no. Extreme touch football is probably a good way to describe it. When there is a completion, for example, the whistle will blow when a defender has gotten to the point he “holds up” the offensive player. Think of that as forward progress being stopped. Players can leave the campus – they’re not being held hostage – but most of their meals are eaten in the team dining hall, as you would expect. I highly doubt the training staff wants professional athletes inhaling “garbage plates” after practice. Speaking of which, I’ve yet to try one. Let me know where I should go for my first.

John Jarzynski asks: I am fascinated by the "independent study clause" added to the Kyler Murray contract. It seems to imply that there is an issue with his past game preparation. Will they be giving him a blank tape and asking him to review it and report back (ala JaMarcus Russell)? Is this a hint of things to come in Arizona?

AZHankG asks: Not exactly a Bills question, but how many hours a week would you estimate most players watch film during a week as "independent study." Four hours a week seems really low. On a related note, how many hours a day are the players required to be in the building during the season?

Jay: These questions came in before the Cardinals walked back that clause in Murray’s contract, but they’re still worth answering. What an absolutely terrible look for all sides. The clause makes Murray look as if he wasn’t doing his job, but it also makes the Cardinals look ridiculous for paying a quarterback they think doesn’t study the opponent enough. The Cardinals eventually removed the clause, but the damage has been done to the reputations of both player and team.

I’d estimate every NFL player spends significantly more than four hours per week reviewing film, although it surely varies a good deal on a player-by-player basis. I’m not aware of the required number of hours players have to spend in the team facility, but can tell you generally, they are in early – think 6 or 7 a.m. – and typically there until at least 5 p.m. Again, that can differ by player, but it’s not uncommon for players to spend at least that much time in the facility, and to come in on their day off, which is typically Tuesday in season.

TNFP69 asks: What’s your take on tight end O.J. Howard so far?

Jay: The first impression of Howard is it’s easy to see from a physical standpoint why he was a first-round draft pick. Fellow tight end Dawson Knox, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, joked that Howard – who is listed at 6-6, 251 – makes him feel small. Knox also said the Bills are using a lot more two tight end sets, which could be a sign of things to come. Cautiously optimistic is probably the best way to view Howard at this point. The Bills made a low-risk gamble that he’d add something to their offense after a somewhat disappointing start to his NFL career in Tampa Bay. If it works out and they can utilize him, great.

Dennis Priore asks: We are now into the second week of Bills’ training camp. I realize it has been a marketing success bringing the Bills to the Rochester market each summer, but despite Sean McDermott’s comments that he likes the atmosphere and likes getting away for camp, that juxtaposed with 1. being away from their state-of-the-art training facility for multiple weeks in the summer, 2. the team signing just a one-year extension at St. John Fisher and 3. the realization that only six of the 32 teams now go away for training camp, could we be looking at this being the last year of training camp in Rochester?

Jay: That’s definitely possible, Dennis. Brandon Beane was asked at his first news conference of training camp whether he sees the Bills being back at St. John Fisher as part of a long-term relationship. Here was his response: “Yeah, I mean, I hope so, but, you know, listen, things evolve. I would love to sit here and say we're going to go to camp as long as I'm the GM and Sean's the head coach. We both believe very strongly in it until there's something that changes our mind. Camp's not the way it used to be. When I first started, camp was six weeks. You broke right before the fourth preseason game. This gives us two, two and a half weeks, a little bonding. You know, get the guys out of their element and then you come back home. There still is going to be a lot of weeks in Orchard Park before we actually play a real game. So, I think we'll still look to go away, but we'll also compare how it goes this year to how it was the last two years and then make a decision on what's best.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That answer was far from “we’ll definitely be back.” My read on it is this: A couple of weeks is a nice compromise. It gives the team time to get away and bond, which the coach and GM value, while also giving fans who might not otherwise be able to see the team a chance to do so up close. It’s probably tough on the equipment staff to move everything for such a short amount of time, but the payoff is worth it. The point about not using the facility the team has paid up for in Orchard Park is a fair one, so it makes sense to be in suburban Rochester for a couple of weeks, just not six.

Ian from Vermont asks: I have the sense that James Cook could provide the same type of back that we had when Thurman Thomas was here. To be clear, I am not calling Cook the next Thurman, but do you see the potential for his explosiveness in run and ability to catch as a huge plus for the Bills? Also, could we see more of the 4-minute or 2-minute offense throughout the game because of the wider offensive options?

Jay: I’m glad you clarified in your second sentence, Ian, because right now, the only thing we can say is a fair comparison between Cook and Thomas is each was drafted in the second round. I can only imagine what McDermott’s reaction to this question would be. The Bills’ coach absolutely hates putting any undue pressure on rookies, and a Thomas comparison would be just that for Cook. To your point, though, Cook’s ability as a receiver is intriguing. If he can be a blitz beater, it will add a dynamic element to an already explosive offense. As for more of the hurry-up offense, it’s a bit of a mystery as to what type of play caller Ken Dorsey will be. Last year, the Bills ran a play every 27.5 seconds, according to Football Outsiders, which ranked 14th in the NFL. If Dorsey wants to pick up the pace a bit, it’s easy to see them jumping into the top 10 in that category.

Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, what’s the value of Drew Rosenhaus’ appearance at training camp beside being a self-serving, ego-driven sideshow which also gives you something to write about? Do other agents typically make sideline appearances at training camp like this?

Jay: Darn, Ed, tell us how you really feel! It is typical for agents to visit their players at training camps around the NFL. In fact, it’s commonplace. I get that Rosenhaus’ presence on the first day of camp is somewhat significant, especially because he just started working for Jordan Poyer, and the pair have been public about their desire for a new contract. I also understand that Rosenhaus is a celebrity in his own right. It’s possible that his presence at the first day of camp can be taken as a gentle reminder about Poyer’s request, but in the course of these types of negotiations, it’s nothing unusual.

Richard Mileo asks: Is it possible the Bills have two offensive lines, one "regular" line and one specifically designed for running the football? I remember the Hogs of Washington basically saying "we're running the ball. Try and stop us."

Jay: As always, the mailbag appreciates outside-the-box ideas, but this one might be a bit too far outside, Richard. Telegraphing what you’re going to do on offense by bringing in an entirely new offensive line is probably not in Game-Planning 101. (Although, there is a cheap joke somewhere to be made here about the Patriots doing that last year against the Bills in the wind game and being successful.) The Bills want to establish a physical presence at the line of scrimmage, but the team paid Allen nearly a quarter-billion dollars to throw the football. That’s life in the NFL these days, and that’s what the Bills need to spend most of their time preparing to do.

Andrew in Illinois asks: Is it right of me to be concerned with all the extracurricular activities I am seeing out of Josh Allen? It seems that in past years it was all about football, but now we are talking about turkey burgers, Fritos, and signing the neck of Dawson Knox.

Jay: It’s not right of you, Andrew. I think it’s great that Allen is showing his personality a bit. The turkey burger thing was great. It gave us a glimpse of why Allen likes being at training camp. Signing Knox's neck is just an example of how those two interact on, I’m assuming, a daily basis. On the list of things to worry about, all is way, way, way down at the bottom. None of it means Allen isn’t working hard.

Brenda Alesii aks: Just how good are those turkey burgers?

Jay: They’re … fine. At the risk of sounding sacrilegious, my wife makes a better turkey burger. It feels good to set the record straight on that. Also, I earned some brownie points, so thank you for this question, Brenda.

Buffalo Golf & Social asks: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Jay: I guess we’ve entered the food portion of the mailbag. I’m not qualified to answer this question. Andrew Galarneau is, though, and here was The Buffalo News’ food critic’s answer way back in 2015: “Of course a hot dog is not a sandwich.” There you have it.

Louis Stromberg asks: Football season is back! In honor of the return to St. John Fisher, please rank the following Johns: Johnnie Walker, Johnny Cash, John Travolta, Long John Silver, Johnny Rockets. Thanks Jay and Go Bills!

Jay: 5. John Travolta. Have you ever seen "Battlefield Earth?" If not, consider yourself lucky. 4. Johnnie Walker. As a bonus power ranking, here’s how I would list liquors: Tied for first – gin and tequila (not together). Tied for third – all the rest. 3. Long John Silver. It seems impossible, but I’m not sure I’ve ever been to one. 2. Johnny Rockets. Also not sure I’ve ever been to one of these, but this is not an inspiring list. 1. Johnny Cash. Mostly, because my buddy Jer Hoyle from the Strictly Hip is a fan.

Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.