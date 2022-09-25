Bills Mailbag: Health could be a major factor for a team with Super Bowl hopes

Welcome to the Week 3 edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions …

Mike Scully asks: Very cool stat with the Bills tying the NFL record of 20 straight double-digit wins, but the key will be reversing last year's 0-6 record in games decided by one score and winning most of them. I think we will, and the main concern is avoiding a slew of injuries that could derail our Super Bowl aspirations. Your thoughts?

Jay: Injuries are one of the biggest deciding factors for any team, every season. Players say it so often it comes off as a cliché, but it’s true – the injury rate in the league is 100%. Every team is going to deal with them. It’s all about who gets hurt and how much time they miss. For example, would last year’s divisional loss in the playoffs have been a different game if Tre’Davious White were able to play? It’s possible. Coaches will never use injuries as an excuse, and Sean McDermott this week refused to do so even with four key defensive contributors out of the lineup. It’s crazy to think, though, that the Bills’ chances of winning this game aren’t impacted by not having Dane Jackson, Micah Hyde, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. The Bills have generally been able to avoid major injury issues the last few years, though, that changed with Hyde placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury. Fans just have to cross their fingers the team stays – or in this case, gets – as healthy as possible.

Jeff Cooke asks: Heard Channing Crowder, a former Dolphin, on WQAM – his radio show in Miami – say the Dolphins can stay with Buffalo in a shootout and he picks the Fins to win Sunday. I would rate Miami receivers equal to the Bills with or without Gabe Davis. Do you agree? The Baltimore pass rush could not get to Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter last Sunday and the Buffalo pass rush will be the deciding factor in humid Miami. Having attended games in Miami the past few years, I again see more Bills fans in attendance than Dolphin fans.

Jay: There is no doubt the Dolphins’ receivers are legit. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill might be the best duo in the NFL. Even so, there’s not a team in the league I’d pick over the Bills in a shootout. There is a path to a Dolphins victory, and taking advantage of a depleted Buffalo defense is the most logical. I agree the key to Sunday’s game will be the success of the Bills’ four-man pass rush. If the Bills can rush just four and drop seven into coverage, it might be successful in slowing down those explosive receivers. If that happens, the Bills’ offense under quarterback Josh Allen can reasonably be expected to make plays. Lastly, yes, there will be plenty of red, white and blue inside Hard Rock Stadium. There are plenty of ex-Western New Yorkers in South Florida, and this is a popular trip every year for fans at home.

Clayton Friedman asks: I will be the first to admit that I do not know the first thing about the intricacies of being a nickel back, but I understand that Taron Johnson is one of the best. With Tyreek Hill coming up, wouldn’t it make sense to put Johnson on him full time, as he is likely our best cornerback at the moment? Or is playing the nickel vastly different than playing cornerback?

Jay: I, too, wouldn’t consider myself an expert in the intricacies of playing nickel back, but am reasonably sure it’s more complicated that having Johnson follow Hill around wherever he lines up. Nickel backs are required to have excellent footwork and change-of-direction speed. Outside cornerbacks are generally bigger. They can also utilize the sideline for leverage. Johnson has rarely played outside in his career, so asking him to move positions to go up against one of the best receivers in the NFL seems unfair. Keep in mind, too, the Dolphins might line up Hill or Waddle in the slot at times.

Brenda Alesii asks: I’m still reveling in the Bills’ dominating win over the Titans on Monday night! It seemed Mitch Morse had an elbow injury early in the game when it was still competitive. I noticed that Josh Allen had to bobble several snaps when Morse’s replacement, Greg Van Roten, stepped in at center. Is Van Roten, who is listed as a guard, the primary backup center? How often do the Bills practice bad snap scenarios? Kudos to Josh for yet another skill at which he excels.

Jay: Yes, Van Roten is the backup center. I’m slightly surprised the Bills didn’t move Ryan Bates to center and use Van Roten at right guard, but the coaching staff has obviously determined the best option for the team is to use Van Roten at center if Morse is not available. We don’t get to see the team portion of practice during the regular season, as our viewing window is limited to just the first 15 minutes, which consists of stretching and individual drills. Therefore, it’s hard to know how much the Bills practice bad snaps, but Allen did take snaps from centers other than Morse during training camp. I would imagine that continues in the regular season.

Phil asks: Do you know why on third-and-1 and sometimes fourth-and-1, the Bills made no attempt to run the ball to get the necessary yardage? It happened on numerous occasions and each time instead of getting under center, Josh Allen had the ball snapped to him while in the shotgun position and tried to pass for the first down. Once on fourth-and-1, Allen thankfully passed to Stefon Diggs for a touchdown. On other short-yardage situations, Allen did go under center, but only to try to get the Titans’ defensive line to jump offside with a hard count. Reggie Gilliam, the Bills’ fullback at 6-foot and 244 pounds, seems like a good choice to run for the yard needed to get the first down. Did the Bills’ coaching staff feel the Titans’ defensive line was too strong to get 1 yard on a running play? Did anyone ask that question during interviews after the game? What was going on?

Jay: Here is every play the Bills ran last week on either third-and-1 or fourth-and-1: Run by Zack Moss (no gain), incomplete pass to Moss (turnover on downs), incomplete pass to Jake Kumerow on third-and-1 (before fourth-and-1, a false start on Van Roten pushed the Bills back to fourth-and-6, and they kicked a field goal), touchdown pass to Diggs, incomplete pass to Dawson Knox on third-and-1 (before fourth-and-1, Allen took a delay of game after being unsuccessful in getting the Titans to jump offside), James Cook 2-yard run on fourth-and-1.

So as that shows, the Bills attempted to run for a first down on third-and-1 with Moss early in the game and were unsuccessful. From that point forward, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey decided to put the ball in the air. That came with mixed results. I agree that converting in those situations was a struggle for the offense, but not every game is going to be perfect. The Bills did score 41 points, after all. Let’s see how Dorsey responds to those situations in the weeks ahead before we pull too many alarm bells.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Larry Schiro asks: There was an obvious pipeline of various talent from Carolina to Buffalo after Sean McDermott and Beane Beane arrived – management, players, coaches, etc. Do you think that that pipeline has pretty much dried up? Now that Brian Daboll and the Bills’ former assistant general manager, Joe Schoen, are in New Jersey with the Giants, we are experiencing a drain similar to the Panthers-to-Bills caravan? Who do you think is next to go to the New Jersey Giants?

Jay: Yes to the first question. Beane and McDermott have both been gone long enough from Carolina that things have turned over drastically in the Panthers’ organization. There might still be a few connections here and there, but especially when it comes to players, if the Bills sign a former Panther, there is a good chance he didn’t overlap with the Bills’ current front office and coaching staff. Yes to the second question as well. It’s only natural when a GM and/or coach go someplace else that they bring some people they are familiar with. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that pipeline continue in the upcoming offseason, whether it’s with coaches or, more likely, free agents. Nice New Jersey dig, too.

William Altreuter asks: The Bills look loaded top to bottom on both sides of the ball (running back possibly excepted). In your opinion, who were the top three stacked teams of all time?

Jay: I know they didn’t finish the job of an unbeaten season, but I’d pick the 2007 Patriots as the best team ever. There is some bias at play here as this is the only team among those under consideration that I’ve seen play live. No. 2 on my list, which is very much subjective, is the 1972 Dolphins. Obviously, I didn’t see them play, but they led the league in points for and against. You can’t ask much more than that, even if their champagne popping every year the last unbeaten team loses is annoying to Bills fans everywhere. I’ll put the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears at No. 3 on my list.

Stan asks: Still wondering why the Bills do not have cheerleaders? Do all Super Bowl winners have cheerleaders?

Jay: It depends on who wins the Super Bowl, Stan. The Bills, Bears, Browns, Packers, Chargers, Giants and Steelers all did not have cheerleaders as of the 2021 season. As for the Bills, they used to have the Buffalo Jills, but that group was disbanded in 2014 after five former cheerleaders sued the team and two outside companies, alleging the Bills violated New York’s minimum wage laws. That lawsuit was reportedly settled earlier this year, but there has seemingly been no talk of the Jills returning.

Lewiston Gerry asks: Off the wall here: If Matt Araiza is cleared of the allegations against him, do you think the Bills would bring him back next year? If so, would he be on a rookie contract?

Jay: After clearing waivers, Araiza is currently an unrestricted free agent, so if any team does sign him, it would not be to a rookie contract. The most likely contract he would get is a one-year deal at the salary minimum for a player with no NFL experience, but there is nothing stopping any team from giving him more than that, in dollars, years, or both.

The Bills obviously thought enough of Araiza to draft him and, temporarily at least, stood by him even after learning of the allegations made against him in a civil court filing, so I suppose it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they would bring him back if he’s eventually cleared both criminally (the district attorney is San Diego is still deciding whether to file charges) and in civil court. Given how the entire situation played out, though, I’d say that’s not likely.

The civil suit alleges that he had sex with a 17-year-old and then he and two former San Diego State teammates gang-raped her at party last October.

Jeff Miller asks: How does your typical workday go? How is your time split between working at home, at the paper, and in the field? When you’re at the paper, how is your time split between computer, TV and radio research, conferring with colleagues, phone research and interviews, conferring with the missus about what to bring home for supper, and actually writing articles? How much time is spent writing just the mailbag? Do you copy and paste our questions or rewrite them? Does your department have a secretary? Finally, how many computers do you use?

Jay: In a typical week, which means a game on Sunday – not so typical this year, I guess – I’m at One Bills Drive on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday for home games. For road games, I typically fly out Saturday, and try like heck to fly home Sunday night. The pandemic, though, has reduced the number of flights in and out of Buffalo, so that means I usually can’t get home until Monday morning. On Monday after games, I write the "Upon Further Review" column in the morning and we hear from McDermott and the coordinators in the late afternoon. That used to happen in person, then went to video conference calls during the pandemic. It remains to be seen how that will be done this season. I’m expecting potentially a hybrid. I rarely have to work in the office. I’m either working in the media room at One Bills Drive or at home. The media room is also where my News colleagues and I will kick around story plans. A lot of computer-based research is spent doing the weekly scouting report. The locker room is now back open – praise be – so my player interviews take place there. Phone interviews, when needed, are scheduled whenever works for both sides. I typically work on the mailbag Friday, along with my Sunday feature story. We do not have a secretary for the sports department, although I’m sure my boss would welcome one. I use just one, a News-issued laptop. I think that’s all of them!

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or emailed to jskurski@buffnews.com.