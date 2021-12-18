Bills Mailbag: Fans are right to feel cheated by officials after debacle in Tampa

Paul Basinski asks: Why not sit Josh Allen on Sunday against the Panthers? He played his heart out last week, lost in spite of it, and is dinged up, as well. Better to let Mitchell Trubisky start against a Carolina team that he can probably beat and rest Allen for the big rematch against the Patriots in two weeks?

Jay: Because the Bills can’t afford another loss, and playing without Allen, brings that into the equation. If the Bills had nine or 10 wins, I’d entertain the idea. They don’t. They very well might need to win every game the rest of the way just to get into the playoffs, because their conference record (5-5) is not strong. Allen, of course, gives them the best chance to win. If the medical staff determines he’s healthy enough to get on the field, that’s exactly where he needs to be Sunday.

Bills QB Josh Allen expected to start; tackle Dion Dawkins tests positive for Covid “I'll start with what the medical team has shared with me and that's that they're comfortable with where he's at and he continues to trend in the right direction,” coach Sean McDermott said Friday about Allen.

Jim asks: Do you think it should have been four-down territory when the Bills were at the 2-yard line with less than 2 minutes to go? Tom Brady's record is 35-4 against the Bills!