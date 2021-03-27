Bills Mailbag: Evaluating who might be available late in the first round

Pete Bonicker asks: What direction do you think the Bills go in the draft? And will there be any more free-agent signings?

JS : The positional possibilities that make the most sense in the first round are edge rusher, cornerback, offensive line and running back, as covered above. Given the age of the Bills’ two starting defensive ends – Jerry Hughes will be 33 and Mario Addison will be 34 when the season starts – the Bills need to get younger at edge rusher while also allowing a rookie to learn under two respected veterans. As for free agency, it never really stops. While it’s unlikely that anyone signed at this point would be a blockbuster addition (although cornerback Richard Sherman is still out there), Beane will undoubtedly keep looking.

Jeffrey Condon asks: I have not read a word about Isaiah Hodgins. I know he had shoulder surgery last year. Was it successful, do you know? He's a big guy, not a burner, but good hands. Does he have a chance to stick, even given the addition of Emmanuel Sanders? I, for one, have not given up on Devin Singletary. Is it only me, but am I the only one who thinks that every time he gets a handoff there are two guys waiting for him at the line of scrimmage? Is it possible that he telegraphs the play? An observation: Bills think Jake Fromm will be ready in 2022 to back up Josh Allen.