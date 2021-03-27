Bills Mailbag: Evaluating who might be available late in the first round

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s open it right up …
Steve Mazaris asks: I’m not really schooled on college players as I don’t watch many college football games. My question is, do you think there’s an under-the-radar college defensive end with elite skills that the Bills would consider with their first pick in this year’s draft? I mention “under the radar” because a lot of so-called draft experts I watch on TV mention that there’s no elite talent when it comes to the defensive end position in the draft.
Jay Skurski: With the amount of coverage the draft receives, it’s hard to imagine any player selected in the first round being truly “under the radar.” That’s not to say a surprise pick couldn’t happen, especially at No. 30 overall, but the likelihood is the Bills will select a player even casual fans have at least heard of, given the vast amount of scouting reports, feature stories and other coverage top prospects get. As for edge rushers at No. 30, that’s tricky for the Bills. Steve is right that it is not considered an overwhelmingly deep class at the position. In my latest mock draft, I have the Bills selecting Michigan’s Kwity Paye at No. 30 overall, but that’s probably wishful thinking. Paye could be gone by then. With the Bills picking so late in the first round, it’s very difficult to project who will be available. There are a million predraft rankings, all of which slot prospects in their own way. For simplicity, let’s consider NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s list of the top 50 players. Edge rushers on Jeremiah’s list include Miami (Fla.) teammates Gregory Rousseau (13) and Jaelan Phillips (20), Michigan’s Kwity Paye (18), Washington’s Joe Tryon (27), Penn State’s Jayson Oweh (33), Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins (38) and Georiga’s Azeez Ojulari. Given the importance of edge rushers – next to quarterbacks, they are the highest-paid players in football – at least some of them will be gone before the Bills pick.
Of the above list, Oweh could be described as “under the radar” given that he did not have any sacks for the Nittany Lions last season. Understandably, that will bring back bad memories of when the Bills spent a first-round pick on another Penn State pass rusher, Aaron Maybin. Without knowing who will be available, I’ll generalize by saying it makes a lot of sense for General Manager Brandon Beane to heavily scout the position.
Oweh could be a consideration for the Buffalo Bills late in the first round, if he lasts that long.
Chuck Abshagen asks: What do you think happens with Christian Wade? He’s shown he has speed in a couple preseason games, but with his rugby days, he could have a little power as a running back.
JS: I think he’ll get cut. That’s not meant to disrespect Wade in any way. He has been a tremendous story the past two seasons and deserves plenty of respect for all that he’s accomplished in transitioning from professional rugby to the NFL. Wade will be 28 at the start of next season, though, and still has just two years of experience. He’ll be competing against players who are younger than him who have been playing football since childhood. It’s not out of the question Wade could impress enough to win the Bills’ No. 3 running back job, but with Zack Moss, Devin Singletary and Taiwan Jones looking very good for the 53-man roster, there will be plenty of competition for that fourth spot. That competition includes Matt Breida, who signed a one-year contract with the team Thursday. I'm not entirely ruling out Wade, but the smart money says he doesn’t make the cut.
Robert Scantlin asks: I think our running backs are good enough now, but do you feel the Bills will look to upgrade in the draft?
Christopher Voce asks: A home run-hitting running back has been my favorite position since the days of a man with the funny first name of O.J. The last player who seemed to fit that was C.J. Spiller. Having said that, I would like to see the Bills draft Travis Etienne from Clemson should he become available, and yet it seems to me that the Bills will more than likely draft a cornerback instead. What are your thoughts on this?
JS: Let’s weigh the pros and cons. The case for a running back in the first round starts with the belief that the Bills’ roster lacks the kind of home run threat Christopher references. The addition of Breida probably does not move you off that position. If you support taking a running back in the first round, you believe that making the offense as explosive as possible should be the goal, and adding a player such as Etienne does just that. It’s a reasonable position if your goal is to build an offense that can outscore the Kansas City Chiefs (and that should be the goal).
The case against a running back in the first round deals with value. Running backs in the first round have fallen out of favor in recent years, and plenty of evidence shows why that’s the case. In the last 10 years, here are the running backs who have been chosen in the first round: Mark Ingram, Trent Richardson, Doug Martin, David Wilson, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Saquan Barkley, Rashaad Penny, Sony Michel, Josh Jacobs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They cover the span from colossal busts to exceptional talents. There is also the question of whether it’s an appropriate use of draft assets by Beane, given that he spent third-round picks in consecutive years on Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. It’s premature to give up on either of them, and spending a first-round pick on a running back would be doing just that. For that reason, my inclination would be to address another position with my first-round pick.
Pete Bonicker asks: What direction do you think the Bills go in the draft? And will there be any more free-agent signings?
JS : The positional possibilities that make the most sense in the first round are edge rusher, cornerback, offensive line and running back, as covered above. Given the age of the Bills’ two starting defensive ends – Jerry Hughes will be 33 and Mario Addison will be 34 when the season starts – the Bills need to get younger at edge rusher while also allowing a rookie to learn under two respected veterans. As for free agency, it never really stops. While it’s unlikely that anyone signed at this point would be a blockbuster addition (although cornerback Richard Sherman is still out there), Beane will undoubtedly keep looking.
Jeffrey Condon asks: I have not read a word about Isaiah Hodgins. I know he had shoulder surgery last year. Was it successful, do you know? He's a big guy, not a burner, but good hands. Does he have a chance to stick, even given the addition of Emmanuel Sanders? I, for one, have not given up on Devin Singletary. Is it only me, but am I the only one who thinks that every time he gets a handoff there are two guys waiting for him at the line of scrimmage? Is it possible that he telegraphs the play? An observation: Bills think Jake Fromm will be ready in 2022 to back up Josh Allen.
JS: Let’s start with Hodgins: All indications are he’ll be ready to participate fully in training camp. He definitely has a chance to stick. The top five receivers for the Bills at the moment are Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. After that, it’s a competition primarily among Hodgins, Duke Williams and Jake Kumerow for the sixth spot, assuming that’s the number the Bills keep. Each one of them brings more size to the position. As for Fromm, it will be interesting to see how the Bills approach quarterback this season. It made sense for the team to keep four last year, including Davis Webb on the practice squad, given the concerns surrounding Covid. Hopefully, by the time this season starts, things will be pretty close to normal and players will have been vaccinated, making Covid less of a concern. If that’s the case, do the Bills go back to carrying just two quarterbacks on the active rosters – Allen and new No. 2 Mitchell Trubisky? If so, where does that leave Fromm? The Bills will definitely keep a quarterback on the practice squad, but they really like Webb in that role for what he brings to the quarterback room. I’d say Fromm has an uphill battle to keep a roster spot.
David Stephens asks: With a few exceptions, for example Pete Metzelaars, tight ends have never been a huge feature of prior Bills offenses. I have followed Zach Ertz since his days at Stanford and with the Eagles. I am not totally familiar with his recent injury history. Does the low salary cap issue preclude the Bills from making a trade for him or, if not, given Brandon Beane’s trading skills, what is the likelihood the Bills would make a play for him?
JS: The salary cap is a factor, although the Bills could work out an extension with Ertz, who is heading into the final season of his contract, to lower his cap hit in 2021. Reading between the lines of Beane’s recent news conference, it sounds like the compensation is more of an issue. The Bills don’t need to compete against themselves for Ertz, so it comes down to who blinks first between Beane and Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman. The Bills aren’t desperate, so I’d expect Beane to take a hard line. Closer to the draft, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the two teams strike a deal.
Paul B. asks: Busy watching replays of the 2020 Bills season. Aren't we going to miss Andre Roberts? He almost always found a way to move the ball well upfield on returns. Who is our go-to guy now for kickoffs and punts and how big a loss is this?
JS: The Bills will miss Roberts. He made the Pro Bowl in both years with them, after all. Although he never reached the end zone, Roberts provided sound decision making and frequently gave the offense quality field position. That should not be overlooked. Still, it was a bit of a luxury to keep a player based only on his return ability, and the Bills can’t afford that luxury in a cap-strapped year. With that in mind, the re-signing of McKenzie was a big move. He showed in Week 17 with a punt return for a touchdown against Miami that he can be a big-play threat as a returner. My expectation is he will get the first crack at both return jobs.
Isaiah McKenzie decided the known looked a whole lot better than the unknown on the NFL free-agent market this spring.
Ed Meyer asks: What is the NFL policy on getting teams’ players and staffs vaccinated so that offseason activities can return to normal? Any prioritization?
JS: No prioritization. The NFL has said its employees will not “skip the line,” so players, coaches and staff members around the league will become eligible the same way all of us will. The hope is, by the start of training camp in July, all of them will be vaccinated, although there is no requirement by the league that they do so. It’s personal choice, again, just the way it is for all of us.
Ed Helinski asks: Of all the free-agent moves made by the Bills so far, which one(s) have been the most surprising? Since you play GM for a Day here and there, talk about any questionable moves you wouldn’t have made.
JS: Easily the biggest surprise for me was the addition of Trubisky as Allen’s backup quarterback. The reasoning provided by Beane for the move is solid, but it’s not one I saw coming because the prevailing thought was Trubisky would sign somewhere with a chance to start. He won’t have that in Buffalo. The one move I would second-guess is the swap of punters. Corey Bojorquez was solid last season, while Matt Haack has been pretty close to league average with the Dolphins. There has been very little to second-guess.
Thanks for all the questions this week! As a reminder, you can submit them via email at jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter, @JaySkurski.