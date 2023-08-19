Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right into your questions …

The Real Radman asks: Since it doesn’t appear that Kaiir Elam is going to take the No. 2 cornerback job away from Dane Jackson, does he become a candidate to potentially be traded for an experienced middle linebacker or offensive tackle?

Jay: Teams generally give their draft picks every chance to develop, and that’s especially true when the investment of a first-round pick is made. It’s way too soon to cut bait on Elam, although his inability to lock down the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White is troubling, even if the competition isn’t over. One other thing to consider here: The Bills traded Wyatt Teller too soon and watched him become an All-Pro guard in Cleveland. Undoubtedly, Brandon Beane learned from that and that may naturally lead to some hesitancy in trading away drafted players too soon.

Jae asks: Why do we have so much faith in Tyrel Dodson when he hasn’t shown any promise when we have two young, third-round picks just sitting?

Bob McArthur asks: Are the Bills in trouble at middle linebacker? Could Matt Milano call the defensive signals?

Jay: The Bills don’t have much of a choice right now at middle linebacker. Terrel Bernard is out of the lineup with a hamstring injury that came at the worst possible time. That has made Tyrel Dodson the starter out of necessity, but I don’t agree at all the team has “so much faith” in him. Just read this quote from head coach Sean McDermott this week: “Right now, I think there’s room for improvement, quite honestly. I think that we’ve got to do a better job with leading the defense, we got to do a better job with communication, execution, so that’s an area of concern right now.” That does not sound like a ringing endorsement of Dodson or anyone else in the competition.

As for Milano, the Bills have made it clear they don’t want to move him from his current position on the weak side. I understand the reasoning for that. He’s an All-Pro where he is, so don’t fix something that’s not broken.

TNFP69 asks: I’m not sold on a fullback on our roster. Can you convince me?

Jay: The Bills value Reggie Gilliam’s versatility. He’s a key contributor on special teams, and can even fill in at tight end in an emergency. Given that the Bills are expected to run a lot more two-tight end sets this year, that’s important. Gilliam’s not going anywhere.

John Jarzynski asks: While we shake in our Crocs about the offensive weapons the Jets and Dolphins and even the Patriots have accrued, it appears they have underestimated the importance of an offensive line. Your thoughts?

Jay: The Dolphins got a big-time scare this week at practice when left tackle Terron Armstead had to be carted off the field during a joint practice with the Texans. Armstead is one of Miami’s most important players. He tweeted that his goal is to be ready for Week 1. Without him, Miami’s line does look shaky. The reports from New York have made it sound like the Jets’ offensive line is a disaster zone at the moment. Injuries have played a part in that, as the Jets haven’t found any continuity so far. In New England, there is some concern about both tackle positions up front after Trent Brown struggled on the left side last year and newcomer Riley Reiff is the penciled-in starter on the right.

Of course, the Bills aren’t without some concerns up front, as well. As mentioned last week in the mailbag, depth at tackle is a real concern, and that was before Brandon Shell’s surprise retirement this week.

Rick McGuire asks: Dorian Williams looked pretty good in his first outing. Think there’s any chance he makes the final 53-man roster and rotates in at linebacker occasionally?

Jay: Dorian Williams is 100% making the team as a third-round draft pick. As for whether he rotates in at linebacker, he has not really factored into the competition in the middle during training camp. Instead, he’s worked mostly as Milano’s backup on the weak side. If Milano misses any time because of injury, I would expect Williams to start in his place. Beyond that, it would require a position shift to the middle for Williams to get on the field ahead of Bernard, Dodson, A.J. Klein and Baylon Spector, assuming all of them make the team. For now, the coaching staff has not chosen to take that route with Williams.

Mark Piniarski asks: Do you think Damar Hamlin makes the team?

Jay: I do. I think Hamlin is safe as the fourth safety on the roster behind Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and Taylor Rapp. Hamlin looked good in the preseason opener against the Colts, including making a fourth-down tackle that caused a turnover on downs. His comeback remains remarkable.

Johnny asks: Is Josh Allen’s elbow fully healed? Have you seen the zip and accuracy in practice?

Jay: Head trainer Nathan Breske works with Allen on stretching out his elbow before every practice, but there is no reason to think that is anything more than just part of the quarterback’s normal routine. Allen has given no indication that the elbow injury is bothering him in any way, and there is no reason to believe anyone inside the organization is concerned about it, either. His velocity and accuracy look to be normal.

Brenda Alesii asks: Will we see Boogie nights regularly in Buffalo this season? Eric Washington had good things to say about Boogie Basham this week, but do you think he’s finally taken the next step in securing a starting spot on the defensive line?

Jay: Basham hasn’t moved that far up the depth chart, but being a starter on the defensive line isn’t as important as it is at any other position on the roster because of how much the team rotates there. There is reason to be cautiously optimistic about the summer that Basham has had. Coming into training camp, I thought he could be a trade or cut candidate. That might still be the case, but if Basham can have two more strong showings in the preseason, he can solidify himself as a member of the defensive line rotation. Given how deep the Bills are at edge rusher, that would be a positive step in his career. As referenced above in the answer about Elam, the Bills are going to want to give Basham every opportunity to be successful.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) to @JaySkurski or by email to jskurski@buffnews.com.