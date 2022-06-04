Bills Mailbag: Could A.J. Epenesa's roster spot be in jeopardy?

Before we get to this week’s questions, a quick thank you: Last week, a question dealt with former USFL players who went on to make it to the NFL.

I failed to mention the late, great Kent Hull in my answer, and plenty of loyal mailbag readers were quick to write me with a reminder of the error in my ways. I’m happy to say that, coming up very soon, the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America has a nice way of honoring Hull’s memory. In TV terms, that’s called a tease, but I’m excited to share that information with you when I can.

Now, on to this week’s questions …

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons

Chris Mazella asks: Which young defensive end takes the next step? If it is not A.J. Epenesa, does he become trade bait or released?

Jay: I’ll go with the one with the most physical potential, which is Greg Rousseau. While he had just four sacks last season, Rousseau had 10 quarterback hits to finish second on the team behind Ed Oliver, who had 14. That’s a good sign that he was getting into the backfield with some consistency. If Von Miller commands more attention on the other side, which is to be expected, and Oliver is still creating havoc inside, Rousseau could have plenty of rush opportunities. It’s also worth remembering his rookie season came after a year in which he sat out his college season because of concerns related to Covid-19. With a full year in the Bills’ strength and conditioning program, Rousseau should take a step forward physically. It would be somewhat of a disappointment if he didn’t at least approach double-digit sacks. As for Epenesa, there is no reason for the Bills to move on at this point. Coach Sean McDermott likes to rotate along the defensive line in an effort to keep everyone fresh. Trading Epenesa would be selling low, and releasing him before his third season would be cutting bait way too soon on a second-round draft pick. I’m not holding out a lot of hope Epenesa will ever become a Pro Bowler. He looked poised for a breakout second season after a dominant performance against Miami in Week 2 last year, but never really built on that. There is no doubt the Bills would like more out of him, especially given where he was drafted, but it’s too soon to say he can’t at least be a regular contributor.

Back home in Houston, former Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes wants to be a leader for the Texans

Jeff Miller asks: How many coaches are on the Bills’ coaching staff? Are the line coaches so occupied that they need assistants? Apparently, there is a passing game coordinator, as well as a quarterbacks coach. Does that mean there is an equivalent running game coordinator? How is Bobby Babich’s moving from safeties coach to linebackers coach a promotion? Sounds like a lateral move. Do the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator just go from position to position checking things out? Unrelated, what is a workout bonus? That seems like the last thing you should get a bonus for.

Jay: Jeff is getting his money’s worth in the mailbag (he actually had more questions, but allowed me the freedom to take a few out). The Bills have 20 assistant coaches. That does not include Matt Worswick, who is listed under the coaching staff section of the team’s website as assistant to the head coach, along with five members of the team’s strength and conditioning staff, which is headed by Eric Ciano. I’ve never served as an offensive or defensive line coach, so it’s hard for me to say whether they really need assistants, but those two groups typically have the most players of any positions on the team, so it makes sense. The Bills do have a defensive passing game coordinator. That’s defensive backs coach John Butler. There is not an equivalent defensive running game coordinator, although defensive line coach Eric Washington carries the additional title of senior defensive assistant. I’ll bet those titles came with nice raises. Moving from safeties coach to linebackers coach is a promotion because Butler oversees all the defensive backs, so the pecking order would go defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Butler, then Babich. Now, as linebackers coach, it goes Frazier, Babich. That’s a promotion. The coordinators do try to move around. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had a good answer Tuesday when asked what it was like spending time with more than just the quarterbacks: “Honestly, there’s sometimes it’s like that ‘Talladega Nights’ where I don’t know what to do with my hands, you know? Sometimes you’re just like, ‘What am I supposed to do right now?’ More so individual out on the field, it’s like you kind of end up walking in a circle. A lot of times you end up gravitating back toward the quarterbacks a little bit. But I’ve definitely tried to make a concerted effort this year to be in each room. I think that’s important because guys, they know me, but they don’t, like, know me. I don’t think they kind of understand what makes me tick sometimes, my pet peeves or my competitiveness or whatever it is. I think a lot of those guys get that because I’ve been down on the field with them, but I think it’s important to be in every room and be a part of each position group and what they’re doing and what they’re teaching and to show that I’m on the same page as all these guys who we’ve brought in and who are great coaches who are coaching them.”

A workout bonus is paid when a player reports to the voluntary offseason conditioning program. It’s a way to incentivize participation in a voluntary program.

Jeff Rochwarger asks: I assume if Aaron Donald did retire that would put a “W” in the projected win column against the Rams. I don’t feel it’s necessarily a negotiating ploy on his part, as I’m sure Von Miller felt Donald’s retirement was a real possibility. Do you think this was his main impetus to leave the Rams?

Jay: I don’t. I think Miller’s main reasoning for leaving the Rams is the big, fat check he got from the Bills. It’s an offer I don’t believe he had in Los Angeles, because if he did, I think he would have stayed with the Rams. Miller has made it crystal clear that leaving Los Angeles was a difficult thing to do, which is understandable. He was on a Super Bowl-winning team … in L.A. Sure, he’s joining a Super Bowl contender in Buffalo, but the main reason I believe he’s here is money.

Bills release undrafted free agent wide receiver Malik Williams

Ed Helinski asks: With Ken Dorsey now as offensive coordinator and Aaron Kromer back as offensive line coach, do you think the Bills will strive for a balanced attack this season? Or, because of personnel, past success and this year’s schedule, will we continue to see an offense tilted to the passing attack?

Jay: The Bills aren’t potentially paying Josh Allen a quarter of a billion dollars to be a run-first team. When you have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, you would be crazy not to throw the ball. Even so, you’ll hear a lot about maintaining at least the “threat” to run. Dorsey addressed that this week. “I think every game kind of evolves differently as the game goes on. So I think I think the biggest thing is, yeah, you've always got to be able to have that threat of being able to run the football and be physical and all that. I think that's something that the physicality aspect that we preach, not only the run game, but in the pass game of finishing runs and staying on schedule so that you have that threat so that you can constantly keep a defense off balance.”

It shouldn’t be forgotten that the Bills’ offense seemed to really hit its stride late last season when Devin Singletary really got going. The team doesn’t need to finish in the top five in rushing, but Dorsey is right that the “threat” of running does need to at least be present.

Bills sign veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin

Dennis Strimple asks: I don’t understand this Tavon Austin signing. With Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir and Marquez Stevenson, what’s your thinking?

Jay: At first glance, it would seem Austin was signed to provide competition for the team’s returner jobs, but he really hasn’t done much of that lately in his career. In fact, he hasn’t returned a kick since the 2017 season, and only once in his career – as a rookie in 2013 – has he had more than three kick returns in a single season. It’s been a very small part of his career. He’s also only returned five punts combined over the past two seasons. Instead, the move looks more geared toward offense. Brandon Beane has said he wanted to add more speed to the roster, and Austin provides that. I’d consider him a long shot to make the final roster, but he’ll have a chance in training camp to show he’s worthy of a spot.

Larry Schiro asks: With all the efforts the Bills put in to bring in rugby player Christian Wade from England’s rugby league, what happened to him? He seemed to have shown some potential early on. The Bills clearly know that the run game needs serious improvement. They drafted James Cook early in the draft, which brings me back to Wade. It seems like a waste of time in that he never played any time other that some preseason action. If he had no future with the Bills, why did he stay on the practice team so long?

Jay: According to reports from England, Wade is considering a return to rugby, although he hasn’t completed abandoned his dream of playing in the NFL. He is no longer under contract with the Bills. He came to Buffalo as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Wade spent two years on the practice squad, but never was promoted to the active roster. That was always going to be a long shot, given his lack of experience with the sport. Wade is now 31 years old. That’s well past prime for even the most accomplished running backs. To think that he would be able to make the roster and contribute on game days just isn’t realistic. He should be proud of what he accomplished in coming to the NFL and spending two years on a practice squad. He was a fun player to cover and he is no doubt a world-class athlete. I wouldn’t consider his experience a waste of time for either side. Wade got to experience life around an NFL football team, the Bills got some positive press out of his presence and gave him an honest chance. Both sides should leave the experience feeling good.

Bills add two to analytics department in full-time roles

Mike Lazar asks: Do you think the coaching staff will, this year, have their “failure to execute” communication corrected, resolved, figured out? Seeing how they have all week to prepare, they should!

Jay: That’s impossible to answer until that type of clutch situation comes up again, but I’ll say this in general: McDermott has consistently tried to better himself every offseason since coming to the Bills. He meticulously reviews the things he did well and the things he might have messed up in the previous season, and looks for ways to improve them – just as every player and coach in the NFL should. I can guarantee he’s replayed “13 seconds” far more than even the biggest Bills fan has. What, specifically, he took away from the experience, and how it might change him as a coach, won’t truly be known until a similar situation arises.

Pat Moran asks: My question is are we going to have beers at Queen of Heaven next month? My other question is do you see wide receiver spots five through six (or seven) shaping as the low-key biggest training camp battle?

Jay: Does a bear do his business in the woods? Q of H, or as my good buddy Kevin O’Neill at Ch. 2 calls it, “West Seneca Woodstock” is one of the true gems on the summer calendar in Western New York. The beer tent is a magical place, and getting to see Jeremy Hoyle and Strictly Hip play Friday night is easily one of my favorite nights of the year. I will 100% be there.

As for the biggest camp battle, I might actually go with punter, which says a lot (of good things) about the roster. In terms of positional battles, however, it’s hard to argue against receiver as being the most compelling. There are jobs to be won at linebacker, but those will be handed out mostly based on special teams. Running back is interesting in some ways, but receiver deserves more attention based on how many decisions the coaching staff has to make. Does Jake Kumerow make it based solely on special teams? Can Isaiah Hodgins bring anything to the table? Can someone win the return job while also contributing offensively? The top three of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder looks fairly set, but after that, the competition is wide open.

Mark Hindle asks: Sup?

Jay: A lot, Mark, thank you for asking.

Louis Stromberg asks: In honor of this good morning, please rank the following goods: Goodfellas; The Good, The Bad and The Ugly; Mr. Goodbar; Roger Goodell; Good Will Hunting. Thanks Jay and Go Bills!

Jay: 5. Roger Goodell. Does this really need an explanation? 4. Mr. Goodbar. Sorry, but not a fan. 3. The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Also not a fan of Westerns. 2. Goodfellas. RIP to Ray Liotta. 1. Good Will Hunting. Quite possibly my favorite movie. How do you like dem apples?

Thanks for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.

