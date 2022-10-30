Bills Mailbag: Are there any 'coordinators in waiting' on coach Sean McDermott's staff?

Remember back when the Buffalo Bills would play 16 games Sunday at 1 p.m.?

Those days are long gone – so much so that Sunday’s primetime game against the Green Bay Packers barely even feels special. Sure, this is the first "Sunday Night Football" game in Buffalo with fans in more than a decade (the 2020 game against Pittsburgh was played in an empty stadium because of Covid-19), but the Bills have been under the lights so much lately that this feels like just another game. Part of that comes from the fact that the Packers are struggling, but it is also a sign of how far things have come in Buffalo. Prime time is now routine.

Let’s get to this week’s Bills Mailbag …

Ken Radens asks: With the success of the Bills’ offensive and defensive units so far this year, both Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier could be ripe for the picking by other teams. If so, do you see any successors already on the team?

Jay: On offense, quarterbacks coach Joe Brady has experience as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers. The Bills followed that career path with Dorsey, who went from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left. The same blueprint could make sense if Dorsey becomes a head coach. Brady has the reputation of being a bright, young offensive coach. On defense, defensive line coach Eric Washington also has experience as a defensive coordinator with … you guessed it … the Panthers. Linebackers coach Bobby Babich and defensive backs coach John Butler have both also been with the Bills for a long time under Sean McDermott, so they both would be logical candidates, as well.

Alan Arena asks: I wrote you earlier this year asking, "Why wouldn’t the Bills sign James Bradberry?" He signed and is starting with Philadelphia. He has two interceptions and is playing lights out. I realize that our rookie defensive backs are doing a great job, but I still think he would have been a great addition. Philly may be Super Bowl bound, hopefully against the Bills. I hope he doesn’t come back and burn us. Again, why wouldn’t we have signed him with his veteran presence and competitive nature? Come on, Brandon! As you know, depth is very important.

Jay: Bradberry has been a smart addition by the Eagles. There are a couple reasons the Bills may not have signed him. No. 1, they believe in their guys. Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford have held up well, and the Bills should get Tre’Davious White back soon. No. 2 is financial. Bradberry’s deal with the Eagles has a cap hit of just $2.278 million this season, but includes four void years that will leave the Eagles with dead cap money of $4.972 million next season. That might be more dead money than what Bills general manager Brandon Beane wants to take on next season. Then, there is Bradberry’s personal preference. Perhaps he viewed the Eagles as a better fit.

Bigfootjohn44 asks: Any concern the Bills may peak too early this year and be beaten out by a team who now does not look to be a threat? The Miami loss was hard to stomach, but a few bumps in the schedule may benefit the team in the long run.

Jay: My immediate reaction to this question was to say, “what, do you want them to be playing poorly?” … but the more I think about it, the more I see the logic. If the Bills were still undefeated, they’d be dealing with increasing pressure each week, especially given what’s expected of this team. Now, they don’t have to answer questions about potentially going through a 17-game season without a loss. McDermott always says that his goal is to have his team playing its best going into December and January. If they are peaking right now, it may be difficult to sustain that level of play for such a long stretch. However, I’ve said all season long that the Bills’ goal needs to be to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the home-field advantage that comes with that. The only way to do that is to play at a high level basically all year. I agree that there will be a team or two that rounds into shape and is playing better as the playoffs arrive – watch out for the Bengals for this – but that’s to be expected. So, I get the spirit of this question … but still don’t think the alternative – which is the Bills not playing as well as they currently are – is a good thing.

Ed Helinski asks: For a team that doesn’t have glaring deficient areas, the Bills punt and kickoff return game has looked a bit shaky so far this season. In your estimation, who’s going to emerge to handle these duties without fear or failure? Or do the Bills go out and get a return specialist?

Jay: The return game is an area that could be viewed as a bit of a question mark at the moment. Isaiah McKenzie has a spotty record as the primary kick returner, including losing the job last season after a costly lost fumble against Indianapolis. He has just three returns this season for 72 yards. After losing veteran Jamison Crowder to an ankle injury, rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir has taken over as the primary punt returner. Shakir has just two attempts for 6 yards. Crowder had been quietly solid, averaging 11.1 yards per attempt on nine returns. The Bills are also without veteran Micah Hyde, their designated “punt catcher” at key moments when fielding the ball cleanly is the top priority. Remember that wide receiver Marquez Stevenson is still on injured reserve. He could be a factor in the return game when he’s healthy enough to return. I don’t see the Bills looking outside the organization at the moment for a return specialist. The best way for Shakir, in particular, to grow is to continue to get experience. That only comes through being “the guy” in games.

Dale from Williamsville asks: When I see Aaron Rodgers look to the sidelines for a call, he frequently looks disgusted. Do you think any quarterbacks still call their own plays beside audibles? Maybe the last two minutes of either half?

Jay: No quarterbacks in the league call their own plays. Rodgers actually answered this question way back in 2015.

"I think everybody would want a starting point," Rodgers said then. "We all have moments where we have (called the plays), whether it's a no-huddle situation or two-minute. Everybody wants a starting point. It's tough to have to call every single play, so it's always nice when you can have a good starting point and you can make a slight adjustment if you have to."

An experienced quarterback like Rodgers likely has more freedom to call plays than a rookie would, but outside of the situations he mentioned, no quarterback in the league is scripting an entire game.

John Jarzynski asks: Scoring is down this year. What do you think is the cause? My friend, Herm, believes it's the lack of Bills cheerleaders, but I disagree.

Jay: Sadly, I also believe Herm is misguided on this one. Lori Epstein from Yahoo! Sports did a comprehensive article on scoring being down across the NFL just this week. In it, she reported that the average of 43.4 total points per game is the lowest in the NFL since 2010.

“We’ve looked at it in a lot of different ways,” NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay, also the Atlanta Falcons’ president/CEO, said at the league’s fall meeting this month. “Every statistical look that we’ve made, I’m not sure that we’ve found a good answer.”

Some theories that Epstein explored: Teams are still in “discovery phase,” which means offenses are taking longer this season to find their true identity. That could be because of offseason changes, injuries necessitating lineup changes or a combination of both. Another possibility: Defenses are catching up to offenses.

“The tape has shrunk considerably lately because the league is so homogenous, you don’t see many new ideas anymore,” one defensive coach told Epstein, on condition of anonymity. “Philly Special, wildcat, jet sweep, throwback boot, throwback screen, throwback double pass — it’s all been done so often that defenses know how to play against that now. It’s a copycat league with everyone’s video easily accessible and filtered infinitely with all these data companies. Where will new concepts come from?”

Of course, there is also one other potential reason, which Bucs quarterback Tom Brady mentioned earlier this month.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That’s what I see,” he said.

Let’s say it’s a combination of all of those reasons that have produced lower-scoring games. Sorry, Herm.

Steve from Orchard Park asks: I read an article over the bye weekend about all the picks San Francisco gave up for Christian McCaffrey, but that they are getting two third-round picks because they lost an executive and offensive coordinator. Are the Bills getting compensatory picks for losing Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen?

Jay: No, the Bills won’t receive any compensatory draft picks for Daboll and Schoen going to the Giants. Those picks are given to franchises that lose minority candidates to other jobs around the league, as the 49ers have when Miami hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach, the Jets hired Robert Saleh as their head coach and the Commanders hired Martin Mayhew as their general manager. Given that Daboll and Schoen are not minority hires, the Bills do not qualify for those compensatory picks.

Michael Pulka asks: There is an old cliché, "Don't fix it if it ain’t broken." The Bills “ain’t” broken. Now, I do realize that it is prudent and necessary for GMs to keep all avenues open and available to improve the teams they lead. My concern, regarding the uber talented Odell Beckham Jr., is I question his desire/ability to be a true team player. He strikes me as a “me first” guy. Maybe I am wrong, but that is how I see him. Chemistry is vital on a team. Would that be a problem with him? I question that. Beside, who would he replace in the receiving room? If Brandon Beane is looking to build the best team, maybe a second-tier veteran who has skills and experience is needed. Your thoughts?

Jay: I have no reason to think Beckham would be a problem in the locker room. Nobody who was with the Rams last season has given of the impression he was anything other than a great teammate last year in Los Angeles. Beckham wants to win. If he came to the Bills, he would do so knowing he’s got a great chance to do just that. Sure, he’ll want to get paid again in his career – who wouldn’t? – but given that he’s not going to be ready to contribute to a team until December at the earliest, and quite possibly not until the playoffs, he can’t be expecting that big of a contract. Instead, the Bills would offer him a chance to get back to another Super Bowl, while in the process hopefully showcasing that he’s fully healed heading into 2023 free agency. As for where he’d fit, Beckham, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis would make for a three-receiver set that would give defensive coordinators nightmares. He would cut into the playing time of McKenzie and Shakir.

Andrew in Illinois asks: With Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, would it be worth Brandon Beane calling the Bears about David Montgomery? He is in the final year of his rookie deal and would be a fantastic upgrade.

Jay: Yes, it would be worth a call. Montgomery is affordable and might be able to provide the tough yards that Zack Moss was drafted to get. If the Bills were to acquire Montgomery, it would seem to spell the end of Moss’ time with the Bills. If Beane considers Montgomery enough of an upgrade, it’s definitely worth an exploratory phone call to see what the Bears are asking for in return.

Jim Corbran asks: I’m sure I’m not the only Bills fan who’s not up on all of the latest jargon. After the Chiefs game, I read about “Matt Milano playing as the spy on Patrick Mahomes.” The Kansas City Star stories on Monday said pretty much the same thing. Please enlighten me! Thanks.

Jay: A defensive “spy” means a player – in this case, Milano – who’s primary responsibility is following an offensive player – in this case, Mahomes – wherever he goes. If Mahomes rolls right, Milano moves to his left. If Mahomes goes left, Milano goes right. The point is to limit Mahomes’ ability to make plays out of the pocket. If Mahomes runs, Milano’s job is to limit that to no gain, or, ideally, a loss.

Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or by email to jskurski@buffnews.com.