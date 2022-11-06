Bills Mailbag: After trade for Nyheim Hines, what does Devin Singletary's future look like?

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. The team is about to start a busy stretch, with four games in 19 days, starting Sunday against the New York Jets.

The stretch will go a long way toward securing a spot in the postseason – or even better – the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Let’s get right to your questions …

Michael Pulka asks: Congratulations on being selected (by me) as general manager of the Buffalo Bills. Devin Singletary will be a free agent after this season. Keep him or thank him for his tenure here? If you choose to make him an offer, what would that look like?

Jay: Let me start by saying I’m a bigger Singletary fan than most. I think he’s a good player who has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates for the way he plays the game. With that said, I’m thanking him for his service and letting him go on his way. As a rule, I’m generally against giving a running back a second contract, and that’s especially true when my salary cap situation in the coming years is going to be tight. Singletary deserves to find his worth on the open market. He’s been nothing but a pro since joining the Bills as a third-round draft pick in 2019, but running back is perhaps the most replaceable position on any NFL roster. The Bills already have James Cook, whom they drafted in the second round this year, and newly acquired Nyheim Hines under contract for next season. It’s worth noting, however, the Bills could get out of Hines’ contract with no dead money if they were to release him after this year. Either way, my plan as GM would be to draft a running back in the mid- to late-rounds to replace Singletary.

Jim Maher asks: How is Cody Ford doing in Arizona? Was this a good trade for the Bills?

Jay: Ford started the season on injured reserve because of an ankle injury suffered in practice. As a result, he’s played in just two games so far, those coming in the past two weeks. The analytics have not been kind on Ford through those two games. Pro Football Focus gives him a grade of 38.9 (out of 100) for his 130 snaps played. Against Minnesota in Week 8, he gave up one sack and a whopping seven quarterback pressures, according to PFF. It’s apparent at this point Ford’s ceiling is that of an average NFL player. Given that he might not have even made the Bills’ 53-man roster, getting a fifth-round draft pick for him from Arizona was good work by Brandon Beane.

Paul Basinski asks: So much for preseason predictions. Many experts were convinced the AFC West and NFC West would be elite and slug it out. Well, not so much. Nearing midseason, the real power this year seems to be in the AFC East and NFC East. As of this week, they have a combined 44 wins! Meantime, a few teams excepted, the rest of the NFL seems mediocre at best. Looking ahead, is this sustainable? Should we be booking our plane tickets now for a Super Bowl between the Bills and improbably good Eagles? What is happening this year?

Jay: To borrow a phrase used often by Sean McDermott, I don’t have a crystal ball, Paul. I will say, though, it’s absolutely fair to call the Bills and Eagles Super Bowl favorites at this point. Both teams are atop their respective conferences, and generally pass the eyeball test. The Bills’ win over the Chiefs in Week 6 was absolutely huge in terms of possible home-field advantage for the playoffs. Health, of course, will be a huge factor for every team going forward. I agree about the mediocrity in the league, but I also believe that’s what the NFL wants. How many teams are truly out of it at this point? It’s not a very long list. That’s how you sell hope and keep fans invested in the product deep into the season. I still believe other contenders will emerge from the pack. I was ready to put the Bengals on that list, but then they laid a big egg against the Browns in Week 8. Again, though, to borrow from McDermott – teams want to be peaking in December and January, not the first week of November.

Bill Kelley asks: I love Sean McDermott. He is my second-favorite coach that the Bills have had and he might be my favorite soon. His results continue to speak for themselves. That being said, I am wondering if you and other reporters ever get bored listening to him? The man never gives out any information in his press conferences. Do you have half of your story written for the Jets game this week? Bills win, McDermott says "it was a tough game against a quality opponent. We played well, but there are a few things we can improve on." Bills lose, McDermott says "This is the NFL you have to compete every week. We will learn from this loss and improve next week." I don't want a blowhard like Rex Ryan, but could he say something interesting sometime?

Jay: I wouldn’t say we get bored listening to him speak, but there is an understanding that we’re probably not going to get explosive soundbites, either. That’s just his style. McDermott is far from alone in the ultra-conservative NFL. Coaches are generally terrified to say just about anything significant in their news conferences, be it injury updates or scheme-related questions, for fear of giving something of use to their opponent. Is that level of paranoia justified? Of course not, but I wouldn’t expect it to change any time soon. McDermott is respectful in his responses, and if he chooses not to address a topic, it’s usually for one of the reasons listed above. As an aside, Ryan wasn’t all that interesting to cover. Sure, he had a few goofy moments such as when he showed up to a news conference in a Clemson helmet or when he ate a dog biscuit for charity, but I found his “say what’s on his mind” reputation to be severely overblown.

Ed Helinski asks: With the acquisition of Nyheim Hines, how in the heck do opposing defensive coordinators game plan the Bills’ offense? Hines brings a dangerous element to the punt return game, too.

Jay: Let’s pump the brakes here just a bit. The Bills didn’t trade for Thurman Thomas in his prime, but any time the team acquires a new player, particularly at a skill position, fans will be understandably eager to see what he can do. It would not shock me if Hines’ immediate contribution on special teams is equal to or greater than what he provides on offense. He’s going to need some time to get adjusted to the playbook and for quarterback Josh Allen to get on the same page with him. After that happens, I’d expect to see Hines used in a variety of roles on offense. He represents another chess piece for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and there can never be too many of those.

Dale from Williamsville asks: I’m a bit of a numbers guy and I’ve noticed that the under on NFL games this year is running about 56%. With all the emphasis that the league puts on promoting the offense as far as rule changes go, what do you think is the main reason for the lower totals?

Jay: I got a question similar to this last week, Dale – I’ll forgive you for missing the mailbag – but to recap, the reasons explored were offenses taking longer to hit their stride – in part because of a lack of preseason reps – defenses catching up to the varied offensive schemes that have been thrown at them the past few years and, perhaps the best reason: Just mediocre football.

Jeff Miller asks: When a player leaves during the season to join another team, what happens to the playbook, or the knowledge thereof? Or are we careful not to trade to teams that we are going to play? Of course, can the reverse be to our advantage?

Jay: There is no “playbook” anymore – it’s all on an iPad or tablet. If those are team issued, I’m sure they are turned in by the player after he’s cut or traded. If it’s the player’s device and he can access the playbook a different way, I’m sure the team removes his ability to access it after he’s no longer part of the team. The institutional knowledge a player gains, however, obviously can’t be erased from his memory. He takes however much of that he can retain with him to his next stop. As it pertains to the trade deadline, the Bills weren’t going to be sellers, anyway, but I’m sure Beane wouldn’t have traded a player to another team that he thought might be competition for the Bills. I think most coaches would tell you that former players having knowledge of the system is generally not a huge factor in the outcome of any game.

Don Houck asks: In recent years, there seems to be more pushing and pulling of a ball carrier to increase his forward progress. The referees appear to be unable or unwilling to blow the whistle during these scrums, which appears to draw more offensive and defensive players to the fray while the scrum continues. This type of activity seems to lend itself to serious injury. I thought many years ago there was a rule that prohibited teammates from assisting the ball carrier's progress by pushing or pulling him forward. I would appreciate your comments.

Jay: Push, not pull. That’s the easiest way to remember the current rule. Offensive players can assist their teammates in getting yards by pushing them from behind, but they can not pull them forward. Perhaps you saw in the game Thursday night when officials missed a blatant penalty when a player was pulled forward by his teammates. It would be interesting to see if injury rates are higher in the types of plays you mention, Don. If that’s the case, it could be something the league reconsiders.

Mark Coughlin asks: Terrific win over the Packers, however, how concerned are you about Green Bay’s success running the ball on us? Blueprint for beating the Bills in the future? We all remember O.J. Anderson in Super Bowl XXV.

Jay: I’m not overly concerned about it, for one reason: The Bills didn’t make any defensive adjustments that would suggest they were concerned about it. They kept nickel cornerback Taron Johnson on the field for the entire game. That says two things: No. 1, they trust Johnson completely. No. 2, they weren’t all that concerned with the Packers running the ball, particularly when Green Bay was trailing by 17 points in the second half. At that point, the Bills were more than happy to have Green Bay run the ball in exchange for time off the clock. The Packers also have maybe the best 1-2 punch in the NFL at running back, so that’s a factor, too. I’d say the run defense will be something to watch – particularly with Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb on the schedule soon – but not necessarily a reason to panic just yet.

Jim from New Jersey asks: MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has a reputation for the field turf being hazardous to both their home teams and visitors. Other than the length of their cleats, what kind of precautions can Bills players take or is it the roll of the dice?

Jay: You hear players all the time say that the moment you start playing “safe,” meaning trying not to get hurt, is when injuries happen. The best course of action, as you mentioned Jim, is picking out the right footwear. Beyond that, there’s not much that can be done to prepare. As with any football game, beyond that, it’s a roll of the dice.

Thank you all for the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com, or on Twitter, @JaySkurski.