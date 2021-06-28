Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster?

Let’s get right to Part 2 of the most recent Bills Mailbag …
Matt Corey asks: Bills went practically all in on defensive line this year with draft/free-agent signings. What position do Bills go after next offseason/draft? Is Mitch Trubisky on the Bills’ roster after the trade deadline? Matt Milano most impactful player on the field (not named Josh)?
Jay: Strangely enough, it might be defensive line again. Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. are all scheduled to become free agents after the 2021 season. Star Lotulelei’s contract is easy enough to get out of after this upcoming season, too. That’s a lot of potential holes to fill, and it doesn’t account for the unknown that comes with depending on rookies Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham (and second-year veteran A.J. Epenesa, for that matter). As for Trubisky, yes. The idea behind signing him is to have trusted veteran experience as Josh Allen’s backup. If something happens to Allen in November or December in the middle of a playoff race, the Bills are going to depend on Trubisky to keep them competitive. The Bills have Super Bowl aspirations in 2021. Trading Trubisky at the trade deadline hurts them in the short term, so they shouldn’t do it. As for Milano, he’s behind Stefon Diggs and Tre’Davious White on my list. Those are All-Pro players. The drop-off to their respective backups is a big one. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are ahead of Milano in my mind, too, given the inexperience at safety behind both of them.
bk asks: How likely do you think it is that the Bills build a new stadium? If they do, who pays for it?
Jay: Given that the only two options are an extensive renovation of Highmark Stadium or a new stadium, I’d consider it very likely. As for who pays for it, that remains to be seen. Ownership will obviously seek as much public money as possible, even if that has proven to be a losing deal for communities all over the country. My stance on this is simple: Billionaires shouldn’t need handouts for new stadiums. If the NFL wants the Bills to build a new stadium, they can help foot the bill. Obviously, it hasn’t played out that way in other places, and the threat of relocation that hangs over communities inevitably produces that public money more often than not. It does feel like in recent years, however, that the tide might be turning on that ever so slightly as more people reach the conclusion that tax dollars shouldn’t go to making billionaires even richer.
Chris Mazella asks: To give a little variety: what’s an out-of-left-field prediction you have for the Bills this year? Be it wins, player stats, etc.
Jay: Dawson Knox finishes with at least eight touchdown catches. Tight end has been a topic of conversation right from the very start of the offseason, after Beane said the Bills didn’t have a player that scared opposing defenses. Knox had a rough 2020, dealing with a calf injury and a positive Covid-19 test. The possibility exists that the Bills add to tight end between now and September, but if they don’t, Knox will get plenty of opportunities, particularly near the red zone. The Bills threw nine touchdowns to tight ends last season, with Knox catching three of them. If he can stay healthy and solidify himself as the starter, Knox could make a nice statistical jump in his third season.
Jeffrey Long asks: I think one of the biggest obstacles facing the Bills in 2021 is their own psyche. They did not perform exceptionally well in any of their playoff games last year. A little fortunate to get past the Ravens and Colts and seemed outmatched against the Chiefs (twice). I am a longtime Bills fan and remember very well the Super Bowl run of the early ’90s. Confidence in themselves was definitely not an issue back then. What say you?
Jay: The Bills have been on a nice recent trajectory. The playoff loss to Houston after the 2019 regular season was brutal, but the team bounced back from it the right way. Prior to the 2020 season, we all would have agreed that an AFC East championship and two home playoff victories would have been a great season. For a big stretch last year, starting with the Monday Night Football victory over San Francisco, I thought Buffalo was the best team in the NFL. The point about the playoff performances is a fair one. Those games aren’t supposed to be easy. By making it to the final four last season, the Bills proved they are one of the best teams in the league. Until they can get over the Chiefs, that will be the measuring stick. Was the team’s confidence shaken in the AFC championship game? That’s possible. We won’t really know until the 2021 season gets going. I’d be surprised if there is much of a hangover, though. The Bills know they’re good. They also know what it takes to advance beyond where they got last year.
Thomas Oram asks: I remember the kerfluffle about Jim Overdorf from years ago. That had the distinct feeling of a calculated leak from a previous regime to try to deflect well-deserved wrath from themselves (though I suppose it's more benignly possible that fans scrounging around for someone to blame for the drought latched on to a new guy to kick around). Overdorf has been with the Bills basically forever, working his way up from an internship in the 80s, if I recall correctly. From at least Bill Polian on, GMs have obviously found a need for him. Meanwhile, it seems like everyone else moved on, whether of their own volition or, usually, not. Perhaps is it past time to retire the "what did this guy ever do but stink at his job" narrative?
Jay: You make a lot of fair points. The fact of the matter is, though, that the Bills were in serious salary cap trouble before Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane arrived. It’s not a surprise that one of the organization’s employees tasked with managing the cap took a considerable amount of heat for that. Ultimately, it was general manager Doug Whaley who paid the price with his job for the Bills’ ineptitude on the field and in regard to managing the cap. The reality of the business is that when a new front office comes in, it’s not unusual for staff changes to be made. In that regard, it is somewhat surprising that Overdorf has lasted as long as he has, and does speak to the value he brings to the organization. Beane said the type of institutional knowledge Overdorf possesses is impossible to replace. Were there things Overdorf could have done better in the past? Most likely. But saying he stunk at his job is wrong.
Rick McGuire asks: Just for fun, the 1990 Bills vs. the 2020 Bills … who wins and why?
Jay: The ’90 Bills, dare I say, easily. Those teams were loaded with Hall of Famers, for crying out loud. Dion Dawkins is a nice player who’s made a lot of money. Do you really expect him to hold down Bruce Smith? Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds are also nice players who have been paid handsomely. I think Thurman Thomas would make either one of them look silly. I’d take the linebacker tandem of Cornelius Bennett and Darryl Talley over Milano and Edmunds every time. Both sides would have fun quarterback-receiver pairings, with Josh Allen throwing to Stefon Diggs and Jim Kelly throwing to Andre Reed, but there aren’t many areas of the current roster that I would put over the ’90 Bills. That’s not a slight on last year’s team, which was very good, but more an appreciation of just how good the Bills were back then.
Dave Universal asks: What percentage chance do you give the Bills to become the first team in NFL history to finish 20-0?
Jay: 0.35%, in honor of my son’s March 5 birthday. One team in NFL history has gone undefeated. The Patriots came darn close, but couldn’t pull it off. Even the most ardent Bills fan would look at that history and realize predicting an undefeated season is borderline lunacy.