Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster?

Jeffrey Long asks: I think one of the biggest obstacles facing the Bills in 2021 is their own psyche. They did not perform exceptionally well in any of their playoff games last year. A little fortunate to get past the Ravens and Colts and seemed outmatched against the Chiefs (twice). I am a longtime Bills fan and remember very well the Super Bowl run of the early ’90s. Confidence in themselves was definitely not an issue back then. What say you?

Jay: The Bills have been on a nice recent trajectory. The playoff loss to Houston after the 2019 regular season was brutal, but the team bounced back from it the right way. Prior to the 2020 season, we all would have agreed that an AFC East championship and two home playoff victories would have been a great season. For a big stretch last year, starting with the Monday Night Football victory over San Francisco, I thought Buffalo was the best team in the NFL. The point about the playoff performances is a fair one. Those games aren’t supposed to be easy. By making it to the final four last season, the Bills proved they are one of the best teams in the league. Until they can get over the Chiefs, that will be the measuring stick. Was the team’s confidence shaken in the AFC championship game? That’s possible. We won’t really know until the 2021 season gets going. I’d be surprised if there is much of a hangover, though. The Bills know they’re good. They also know what it takes to advance beyond where they got last year.