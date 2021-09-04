Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen and Tre White, who are Bills' most indispensable players?

Jay: Let me start with B – my bad. I’ll be sure to promote my western Canada radio hits a little more in the future. As for A, I’m going outside the box. With a specialized pass-rush role, I’m going to pick Mario Addison as the team’s leader in sacks. Given how much the Bills will rotate on the defensive line, it will be a challenge for any player to reach double digits in sacks, but I’ll say Addison leads with 9.5.

Jay: The expectation is the Bills are hovering around 80%, which is the last update Beane gave when the team placed wide receivers Gabe Davis and Cole Beasley and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler Jr. on the reserve/Covid-19 list as close contacts of a trainer who tested positive. Unless there was a big push to get players vaccinated since then, it’s hard to imagine that number improving much. We know those four players, as well as A.J. Klein and Matt Milano are not fully vaccinated, since they were also sent home as a precautionary measure. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, meaning he’s not fully vaccinated yet, either. Those seven players make up 13% of the 53-man roster, meaning if every other player was vaccinated, the Bills would be at 87%. We can safely assume that’s not the case. It would not surprise me if the Bills were at slightly less than the 80% mark. It also wouldn’t surprise me if the team had the lowest vaccination rate in the NFL.