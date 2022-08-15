Bills Mailbag: 3 up, 3 down from the preseason opener

The Buffalo Bills ran their preseason winning streak to nine straight games Saturday with a come-from-behind, 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Following the game, you had questions, and I’ll try to provide those answers in the latest Bills Mailbag …

Novacat24 asks: Top 3 up and top 3 down from Saturday?

Jay: Three up – Khalil Shakir, Matt Araiza and Boogie Basham. Three down – Case Keenum, Jake Kumerow and Joe Giles-Harris.

Observations: Case Keenum struggles, but Bills reserves pull out preseason win over Colts The Bills pulled out the win thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired.

Shakir led the Bills with 92 receiving yards on five catches. After the game, coach Sean McDermott said Shakir has “got a good knack and feel for the position.” McDermott is all about making rookies earn their playing time, and Shakir is doing just that at the moment. Araiza’s 82-yard punt has social media buzzing. He also had three clean holds for Tyler Bass, which we know is a big part of the evaluation. Basham turned in one of the Bills’ best plays, sacking Nick Foles and forcing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard. It was exactly the type of play the Bills need to see a lot more of from Basham this season.

Keenum is an obvious choice for this list, as he inexcusably turned the ball over three times in the first half. Kumerow also turned it over, losing a fumble. Kumerow is locked in a tight battle for depth jobs at wide receiver, and with Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins performing well Saturday, may have lost some ground. Giles-Harris committed a penalty for a defensive low block that wiped out a third-down sack by Prince Emili that would have pushed the Colts out of field-goal range and forced a punt. That’s a costly penalty for a player competing for a reserve job at linebacker.

Dave Universal asks: Does Matt Barkley have a shot to move up to No. 2 quarterback?

Jay: This has been a popular question on social media after Keenum struggled. My answer is: Not yet. The Bills traded an asset to acquire Keenum from the Browns with the idea that he would be the ideal backup. He has fit into the quarterback room well, hitting it off with Allen. His up-and-down performance against the Colts certainly was not inspiring, but Keenum is a veteran who has big-game experience. Keep in mind, he was also playing with backups. That doesn’t excuse the turnovers – especially the second interception – but it’s too soon to say there is a real competition behind Allen. If I had to project it right now, I’d still say Barkley is destined for the practice squad.

Rick McGuire asks: Assuming Devin Singletary, James Cook and Taiwan Jones all make the final 53-man roster, who do you think will also make it: Zack Moss, Raheem Blackshear or Duke Johnson? Or could Jones be released and two of those three kept?

Jay: I’d say Moss is close to a lock. He’s been getting plenty of time with the starters at training camp, and looked good in limited action against the Colts, rushing three times for 37 yards. Jones isn’t quite a lock, but it’s been well established the Bills really value what he brings to them on special teams. Again, if I was projecting right now, I’d say those two along with Devin Singletary and James Cook will make up the running back room. It won’t be hard to keep either Raheem Blackshear or Duke Johnson – both of who looked good against the Colts – on the practice squad.

Mark David asks: Given the emergence of Isaiah Hodgins in Saturday’s game and the strong practice of Tommy Sweeney, what are the chances of veterans Jamison Crowder and O.J. Howard getting cut?

Jay: Similar to the chances of Keenum losing the No. 2 quarterback job – slim at the moment. Both Crowder and Howard did not do much against the Colts. Crowder’s only targeted pass bounced off his hands and ended up as Keenum’s first interception, while Howard was unable to pull in his only target, which came in the end zone on a fourth-down play on the Bills’ first drive. It was also a bit of a surprise to see Howard playing into the fourth quarter. That’s definitely something to monitor over the next two exhibition games, but both players are respected veterans who deserve some more time in the Bills’ offense before moving on from either of them. There is not a big cap savings if the Bills were to move on from either player, so it makes sense to stay patient with both of them and see if they can get more comfortable in their respective roles.

Chris Cerrone asks: Khalil Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins looked good Saturday. How does the early performance impact your thoughts on the wide receiver position on the final roster?

Jay: Even going into the game against Indianapolis, I thought it was possible the Bills could keep seven receivers – Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow and Isaiah Hodgins. To keep that many would require the team to go lighter at a different position, like tight end. If Tommy Sweeney plays his way onto the roster, the Bills might only be able to keep six receivers. Shakir and Hodgins certainly strengthened their cases against the Colts, while Kumerow and Crowder may have slightly weakened theirs.

Bills lineman Rodger Saffold calls recent car crash a 'traumatic experience' “I don’t really want to go into the details of the crash because, obviously, it was traumatic for me,” Saffold said Sunday. “It was just an accident.”

Ryan Horab asks: If Isaiah Hodgins could play special teams, does he make the roster over say, Jake Kumerow?

Jay: This is the big problem for Hodgins. In my mind, Shakir is awfully close to being a roster lock at this point. Keeping seven receivers, though, isn’t the easiest thing to do. We know that McDermott puts a high priority on special teams, so even with his lost fumble against the Colts, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Bills still valued Kumerow more than Hodgins, who might have trouble getting on the field on offense unless there was an injury to a player ahead of him. Hodgins, though, has not had a big role on special teams, so it’s a bit late in the game to think that’s going to materialize.

Game Changer asks: Are people overrating Gabe Davis? Wasn't the starting defensive back injured and Davis got his numbers against a backup in the Kansas City playoff game?

Jay: He’s coming off one of the best games in postseason history, so he’s not being overrated in my mind. Now, if you’re wondering if Davis can sustain his high level of play across a full, 17-game schedule and then into the postseason, that’s a fair question, because it’s something he hasn’t done before in his career. Davis, however, has made the most of every opportunity that’s been given to him since he entered the NFL, so if you’re feeling optimistic about what he can do as the team’s No. 2 receiver for a full season, I wouldn’t disagree.

Jeff Cooke asks: Any update on Cole Beasley landing with a team?

Jay: Nothing yet, although NFL Network reported fairly recently that teams are interested. Beasley said last week he’s staying ready and his plan is to join a team, which means he wants to continue his career. At this point, he’s got the financial freedom to be picky about where he signs.

GDW asks: Before the pads even went on in training camp, quite a few Bills were not practicing due to soreness or tightness. Do you attribute this to the players being lackluster in staying in shape, or should the strength and conditioning coaches be at blame?

Jay: I don’t think it’s anything to worry about at all. The Bills’ conditioning staff has proven to be one of the best in the league. The team does not have a major problem with soft-tissue injuries. If anything, players missing a day or two during training camp is just the training and coaching staffs coming together to do what is best. When it stretches into a week, as is the case currently with wide receiver Tavon Austin, for example, it’s a bit more problematic. Austin is quickly losing ground in the wide receiver battle, and falls a bit further behind with each practice or preseason game that he misses. Overall, though, the players keep themselves in fine shape, and instead of blaming the team’s trainers, we should be applauding them.

Mike Canfield asks: Which team will lose next in the preseason: Ravens or Bills?

Jay: The Bills’ nine-game preseason winning streak is remarkable in a league in which teams barely care who wins exhibition games. The Ravens’ 21-game streak defies belief. McDermott was asked by Joe Buscaglia of the Athletic if his young players were aware of the winning streak after beating the Colts. “Don’t jinx us,” the coach joked. “We don’t talk about that. That’s on the record: If we don’t win next week, that’s on Joe.”

Louis Stromberg asks: Big night for Matt Araiza, a.k.a. the Punt God. In honor of the Punt God, please rank the following Gods: The Godfather, Chris Godwin, Godiva, Godzilla, The Godfather Part II. Thanks Jay and go Bills!

Jay: 5. Godzilla. An enormous, destructive sea monster powered by nuclear radiation is an easy No. 5. 4. Chris Godwin. Nice receiver, but this list is power packed. 3. Godiva. Can you believe my son doesn’t like chocolate? Crazy, but a nice development for me come Halloween. 2. The Godfather Part II. The best sequel ever? Many people are saying this. 1. The Godfather. RIP to James Caan.

Thanks for all the questions! I do my absolute best (within reason) to answer every question I get, so if you submitted one and haven’t seen it yet, keep checking back. Questions can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter to @JaySkurski.