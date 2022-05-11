Bills Mafia loves to travel, but this fan logged 38,000 miles last season for her team

When the NFL schedule comes out Thursday, fans around the league will start to plan their fall calendars.

Sara Larson is quite used to her travel being influenced by the Buffalo Bills.

When she was a senior in high school, Larson met Bills quarterback Jim Kelly at an event at a nearby mall. Her friends knew how much she loved the Bills, and they pushed her to go up front.

Kelly asked if she knew where she was going to college. Larson was still deciding, but rattled off a few options, including the University of Miami, his alma mater. Kelly asked if she had seen the campus yet. Larson had not.

“He said, ‘If you see the campus, you'll know,’ " she said. “I actually took a bus down to see the campus about two weeks later, because I couldn't afford a flight, and got to see the campus. I always joke that he was the reason why I went to the University of Miami.”

Her freshman year, at the first game of the season, Kelly was a special guest at the game. “It was just so kismet at that point,” she said.

Following the Bills across the country would become a way of life.

Even among a Bills fanbase noted for flocking to opponent's stadiums, Larson has since set a very high bar. She made it to all 19 Bills games last season – home and away, regular season and postseason – despite not living in Buffalo. Her travels totaled roughly 38,000 miles in 20 weeks.

“That has always been a huge dream of mine,” she said. “My son went away to college (last) August, and it just kind of was a perfect timing. I had always said that once I had the opportunity to do it, if everything worked out, I was going to.”

Larson is not the only fan who’s gone to every game in a season. But her itinerary had the added layer of having to travel to Bills’ home games, too. She grew up near the Finger Lakes, and now lives in Sunrise, Fla., about 35 minutes north of the Dolphins' HardRock Stadium. Last year’s schedule, with three games in Florida, gave her three games within driving distance.

The timing worked out in other ways to help make the significant cost more doable. Larson, a senior manager for a mortgage company, had a number of flight credits from having to cancel plans due to Covid the year before. She had sold her house to live with family for a bit. By the end of the season, she had accumulated more travel points. Her job allows her to work remotely, so she even spent the week in Buffalo between the two final games of the regular season, instead of flying back and forth.

Being at a full slate of games in person was a dream for Larson. She's been a season-ticker holder for a few years, with most of her family still in Western New York. As a child, Larson, now 40, was drawn to football by her own curiosity.

“I'll never forget being 5 or 6 years old, watching a game and just asking questions," she said.

Her parents weren’t particularly into football, so she started asking for books. She read about the rules, about league history, about salary cap space. Larson learned more about the intricacies of the game, all while fully latching on to the Bills.

Now, a huge part of cheering for the Bills is sharing the experience with other fans.

“Over the last couple of years, I've met a lot of people," Larson said, "but this season, obviously, I've just really gotten to develop relationships.”

There was the Friendsgiving in New Orleans. The 40th birthday for a friend in Florida. Seeing friends from her childhood in Week 4. Tailgaiting inside a U-Haul because of the wind in Week 13.

Her son, Giovanni, joined for a stretch during his winter break.

“We were on our winning streak at the end of the season,” Larson said, “And he kept on saying he was a good luck charm.”

The crusade to follow the Bills has snowballed into offseason trips. Larson went to the NFL draft in Las Vegas. She spent more time with friends she became close with during her last year of travels. Larson watched up close with Alyssa O’Reilly as the Bills selected their next rookie class. O'Reilly is a Tonawanda native who lives in the Dallas area and has logged plenty of miles following the Bills, too.

There were some games where Larson barely knew anyone when she arrived at the stadium. She was admittedly nervous for some parts of it and didn’t initially love going to games alone. But wanting to see her team outweighed other concerns, as it does for many out-of-state fans.

“It's harder when you're older to make friends,” O’Reilly said. “It's different. But when you have that common passion for the Bills, I think that it just kind of happens naturally because we’re, I think, very grounded people. I think a lot of us come from working class families and very humble beginnings. So you just want to just have fun and be around other people that are as excited as you.”

At first, Larson was quiet about her quest to make it to all the games. But she continued to run into some of the same super fans week after week.

“They would start to see me, and they already knew who I was from past introductions,” she said. “And finally, it got to the point where it was like, ‘Wait a second. You've been to every game so far, haven’t you?'”

Around Week 5 or 6, her mission became a talking point. Plus, Larson started connecting more and more with other groups to learn who would be at future games. Larson and O’Reilly met in New Orleans, and then would see each other at other games, thanks in part to a group message.

“She kind of is the mayor. She knows people in all different areas,” O’Reilly said. “I think that says a lot about her character, to be able to engage with so many different types of Bills fans. I think that's amazing. ... She is like a mother hen, checking in on people to see how they're doing.”

That sense of community was especially refreshing after the isolation of the previous season.

“I think it's just really helped with the whole Covid experience for all of us, of having a central place, too,” O’Reilly said. “It's kind of helped with that loneliness and that monotony of your days.”

Larson would eventually like to make it to all the stadiums in the NFL. She’ll go to the Miami game as long as she lives there. She’s more likely to skip some of the stadiums she’s already been to, but it depends. What if it’s a particularly big matchup? What if it’s late in the season?

She’s talked about it with other diehard Bills fans who make it to every game each year. Their messages were all similar: If you go to enough early in the season, it gets harder to stop. Larson’s keeping that in the back of her head as she gets ready to see where – and where and where and where – this Bills season will take her.

“I'm gonna try to not put the pressure on me,” Larson said. “At the same time, they know how much the Bills have always meant to me. They understand how passionate I am about the team. So they know how much I'm going to try to keep it all going.”

