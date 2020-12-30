'Bills Mafia is back': Fans rejoice at prospects of limited attendance at playoff game

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that 6,772 fans will be allowed at the Buffalo Bills' first home playoff game in a generation.
Fans haven't been allowed Bills games this season and no fans will be allowed at Sunday's regular season finale against Miami.
The Bills host a wild-card game the weekend of Jan. 9-10 with the date and time to be determined.
The news was met with great joy among Bills Mafia. Here is a sampling from social media:
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! THERE WILL BE FANS IN THE STADIUM FOR A BILLS PLAYOFF GAME!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🦬❤️🦬 #BillsMafia #GoBills https://t.co/D6KhNRr5Y0— Anthony Romeo (@AnthonyRomeoNY) December 30, 2020
Some might say 6,700 fans would never be loud enough to make an impact and have its presence felt.#BillsMafia: “Challenge accepted.” https://t.co/OcPkqJkgY6— Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) December 30, 2020
Yes ok, 6,700 definitely not at all drunk Bills fans will totally adhere to social distancing and mask rules at a playoff game. Yep. https://t.co/Y9GqiZwv6E— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) December 30, 2020
Mixed emotions about fans being allowed into the stadium for the #Bills playoff games. Happy and terrified.— the sturdy kind that doesn't mind the snow (@curmudge_john) December 30, 2020
A Christmas miracle for Bills fans! https://t.co/AdtFMt6GIJ— Mike Riley (@Sarge985) December 30, 2020
6,700 Fans! Bills Mafia is back. #BillsMafia— Circle The Wagons 2020 🦬 (@AirAllen17) December 30, 2020
Telling Bills fans not to tailgate...hmm good luck https://t.co/oO8AXZm6kx— christian (you pronounce it ah-Raos) (@CEAraos) December 30, 2020
BILLS MAFIA IS BACK!!!! GET THE TABLES READY. Thank you Governor Cuomo. I’m so pumped for the playoffs, not only because of this team and the fans coming back, but regardless it’s going to be a fun ride. #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills #andrewcuomo #NFLPlayoffs #NFL #Football. https://t.co/LSlmZ8MshD— Dean Gutic (@deanfense12) December 30, 2020
Please, 6700 fans going to the Bills playoff games. Make us proud and be loud enough that it’s as if we’re all there. 😢 #BillsMafia— Sticks (@stickiesbills) December 30, 2020
Who cares if there are fans at the Bills game @NYGovCuomo Open restaurants 100%, start school sports, get kids to school five days a week, allow people to visit loved ones in nursing homes . Man this states priorities are an absolute mess right now— Junger (@JungerJjung1) December 30, 2020
Fans in the stands....Let’s go Bills!!!!— Maureen Mo Donahue (@MoDonahue) December 30, 2020
Hope everyone stays safe. But I’m excited for Bills fans, and even Bills players. Go Bills. https://t.co/tzuhYPdNon— Nicholas May (@Nmay716) December 30, 2020