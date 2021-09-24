Bills Mafia Babes, grassroots group of 12,000 women, fundraising for players' charities – and each other

A day after he posted the list, numerous packages arrived at his home.

“I opened the door, I pulled the stuff in, I opened a box and I literally started crying,” Maddox said. “And I told them I started crying because, ‘You guys don’t know how good it feels to have people who actually support what you’re doing and believe in what you’re doing.' Because all the stuff that I did and was doing, I was doing by myself. But now I’m not doing it by myself. I’m doing it with the help of people who really, truly feel and believe in what is going on.’ It was just overwhelming.”

McKee and Bob Reynolds, another member of the Wild West Bills Backers, helped Maddox assemble the bags, then drove around Phoenix handing them out.

“We piled into Mark’s minivan and literally just drove around looking for people,” McKee said. “And it’s sad. It didn’t take us that long to find them. We handed out 40 backpacks filled with gift cards and toiletries, food, whatever we could stock.