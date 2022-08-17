Bills love veteran depth on O-line, and David Quessenberry is latest example

David Quessenberry’s importance to the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line is becoming clearer three weeks before the start of the regular season.

The 31-year-old veteran, who started all 18 games for the Tennessee Titans last season, looks like he has a firm grasp of the No. 3 tackle job.

Quessenberry started at right tackle the first 2½ weeks of training camp, while Spencer Brown was working his way back from offseason surgery.

Now second-year backup tackle Tommy Doyle is out with a foot injury that has him wearing a protective boot. Doyle, a fifth-round pick in 2021, entered camp as a challenger for the third tackle job and a probable lock for the fourth tackle spot. Quessenberry has the edge as the swing tackle.

Quessenberry is happy to be working in a prominent role.

“That’s great, I take a lot of pride in what I do,” he said. “I’m going to be ready to step in any role that the team needs. We’re just ready because it’s a long season. Things happen. It’s not just going to be me. There’s going to be other guys who need to step in and play all different kinds of roles. I’m happy to be at peace in the bigger picture.”

The Bills like getting veteran insurance on the offensive line. General Manager Brandon Beane has signed experienced backups every year after the first wave of free agency each spring. There’s a long list over the past five years: Quinton Spain, Vlad Ducasse, Jon Feliciano, Ty Nsekhe, Brian Winters, Russell Bodine, Spencer Long, Greg Mancz, Greg Van Roten and others.

If things go wrong and there’s a slew of injuries on the line, the Bills like having veteran options who know how to play the game and aren’t going to be blowing assignments if pressed into service.

Quessenberry was signed a month into free agency and a week before the NFL draft. He fit the Bills’ profile.

He started all last season at right tackle for a Tennessee team that went 13-4 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He has versatility. He filled in as a starter six times for the Titans at left tackle in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He’s viewed as a better run blocker than pass protector. Quessenberry earned the highest run-blocking grade on the Titans’ offensive line last year, according to Pro Football Focus. But PFF marked him down for allowing a team-high 11 sacks.

The Titans were ready to move on from Quessenberry because they invested a second-round draft pick in Dillon Radunz last year and are counting on him to lock down the right tackle job.

Bills updates: Von Miller returns to practice, Spencer Brown watches session Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, defensive linemen Tim Settle and Kinglsey Jonathan and offensive linemen Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle did not practice.

The Bills gave Quessenberry a one-year, $1.75 million deal.

Quessenberry, a week shy of his 32nd birthday, knows the importance of versatility for backup linemen and stresses it to younger players.

“You really got to be a starter and be the guy at that one position, or you’ve got to be able to do at all,” he said. “I think I'm still around to kind of fit all over the place. And when guys come to me and ask me how I do it, ‘Hey, you got to take pride in the offensive line as your craft. You got to understand that, hey, if you're not a starter yet, understand the angles. How the angles might be different at guard and angles are gonna be different at tackle. How your hands and the timing of things might happen quicker at guard, or there’s gonna be a little more patience at tackle. There's an art to it that you really have to study and take pride in if you're not going to be a starter and are gonna be more of a swing guy.' ”

Quessenberry also built a reputation in Tennessee as a team player and a well-liked player in the locker room. He’s an inspiring story, having missed three NFL seasons – 2014 to 2016 – while battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Nothing seems to faze him,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “I think that says a lot about who he is. And again, I think you learn a lot through the challenges of life and I’m just happy to have him with us.”

“I couldn’t play for those three years, and then coming back was a mountain to climb,” Quessenberry said. “Now that we’re here, I’d probably say that it’s the gratitude I have for every day in approaching it, being grateful that I can go out there and work on my craft and play this game that I love, continue to learn and continue to live this football life.”

Brown, one of the promising young players on the roster due to his raw talent, came back to the starting lineup at right tackle last week. Brown sat out Wednesday’s practice with “soreness.” That put Quessenberry back with the first unit.

Quessenberry is adjusting to a different style of offense this year. Tennessee is running back-driven with Derrick Henry. The Bills’ attack is quarterback-driven with Josh Allen.

“Give the ball to Derrick Henry, that’s the staple,” Quessenberry said of the Titans. “Here, there’s so many layers to it and so many different dimensions to it. We have a fantastic running back room, one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The receiver room is stacked. The tight ends are fantastic. It’s very dynamic. So it’s a lot different. But there’s the same goal. To put that ball in the end zone every time we step on the field.”