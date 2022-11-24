 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills lose edge rusher Von Miller to knee injury during Thanksgiving game against Lions

Bills linebacker Von Miller left Thursday's game against Detroit because of a knee injury.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
DETROIT – For the second straight year during their Thanksgiving Day game, the Buffalo Bills lost a key defensive player to a knee injury. 

Edge rusher Von Miller left Thursday's game against the Lions at Ford Field with 2:27 remaining in the second quarter after suffering a right knee injury. Miller was hurt rushing Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a play that ended with a 7-yard completion to Kalif Raymond.

Head coach Sean McDermott came out to check on Miller, who remained on one knee for several minutes as athletic trainers spoke to him. After walking off the field without much assistance, Miller went into the medical tent on the Bills' sideline. 

After emerging, he briefly took a seat on the Bills' bench before being carted to the locker room. The Bills announced a short time later that Miller would not return to the game, which went into halftime with Buffalo leading, 17-14.

Last Thanksgiving, the Bills lost cornerback Tre'Davious White for the remainder of the 2021 season when he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving against the Saints. White returned to the Bills' lineup for the first time since that injury Thursday against Detroit. 

The Bills will obviously hold their breath that the injury to Miller, who has eight sacks in his first season with the team, isn't that serious. 

The Bills already were playing without injured defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa. 

Dawkins hurt

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins did not take part in the first series after halftime and is considered questionable to return with an ankle injury. 

Quarterback Josh Allen appeared to roll up on Dawkins on the last play of the half, an eight-yard sack by Justin Houston. 

Dawkins is still in uniform on the sideline, but he doesn't have his helmet and is well away from the play.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

