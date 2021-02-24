Bills' long snapper Reid Ferguson is latest to make pitch to J.J. Watt

Another member of the Buffalo Bills is on the recruiting trail in an effort to convince J.J. Watt to come to Buffalo.

Following social media posts from Stefon Diggs and Hall of Famer Andre Reed, long snapper Reid Ferguson tweeted that he'd love to talk to Watt about their joint love for soccer team Chelsea F.C. of the Premier League. And why not do it over some wings?

Hey @JJWatt, I know you’re a big @ChelseaFC guy like myself, was wondering if you wanted to have a chat about their big win today over Atlético. We can even enjoy some wings. LMK. DM’s are open. — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) February 24, 2021

The Bills are among about a "half-dozen teams" in contention for Watt, a source told The News last week. The three-time defensive player of the year who was released by the Houston Texans and is looking for a new home, though, there is no timetable for him to sign.

The Bills are tight against the projected salary cap, with roughly $3.8 million in space, based on a cap of $185 million for 2021, according to Spotrac.com. But the cap level is a guess. It could rise or fall from that level, and won't be set until closer to the start of the 2021 league year on March 17. But if the Bills want Watt and Watt wants to come to Buffalo, the sides can find a way to make it work.