Bills lock up slot corner Taron Johnson with extension through 2024

The Buffalo Bills locked up another key piece of their defense Saturday by signing slot cornerback Taron Johnson to a contract extension.
Johnson is in his fourth season with the Bills and was scheduled to become a free agent in 2022, with the expiration of his rookie contract. The three-year extension keeps him under contract through the 2024 season. The Bills locked up star cornerback Tre’Davious White through the 2025 season with an extension 13 months ago. They locked up weak-side linebacker Matt Milano through 2024 with an extension in March.
The deal is worth $24 million over the three new years on the contract, with about $14 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. The Bills can spread out some of the bonus money over four years, counting this season.
Johnson has developed over the past several years into a significant asset in the Bills’ defensive backfield. He made one of the biggest plays of the 2020 regular season when he returned an interception against Pittsburgh 51 yards for a touchdown. He made one of the biggest plays in Bills playoff history when he returned an interception of a Lamar Jackson pass 101 yards for a touchdown in the 17-3 divisional round playoff victory over Baltimore in January.
The 5-foot-11, 192 pounder was a fourth-round pick out of Weber State in 2018. He played 77% of the defensive snaps last season, fifth most on the team. He led the NFL in coverage snaps from the slot position last year. Of the top 12 NFL cornerbacks who saw the most snaps in the slot, he allowed the second fewest catches, per snap, according to Pro Football Focus. Only Arizona’s Byron Murphy yielded fewer.
Besides his coverage ability, Johnson has been a reliable tackler, a key asset for a slot cornerback. He was third on the team in tackles last season with 95, behind only safety Jordan Poyer (119) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (119). He also ranked third on the team in passes defensed and third in tackles for loss.