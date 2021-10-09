Bills lock up slot corner Taron Johnson with extension through 2024

The Buffalo Bills locked up another key piece of their defense Saturday by signing slot cornerback Taron Johnson to a contract extension.

Johnson is in his fourth season with the Bills and was scheduled to become a free agent in 2022, with the expiration of his rookie contract. The three-year extension keeps him under contract through the 2024 season. The Bills locked up star cornerback Tre’Davious White through the 2025 season with an extension 13 months ago. They locked up weak-side linebacker Matt Milano through 2024 with an extension in March.

The deal is worth $24 million over the three new years on the contract, with about $14 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. The Bills can spread out some of the bonus money over four years, counting this season.

Johnson has developed over the past several years into a significant asset in the Bills’ defensive backfield. He made one of the biggest plays of the 2020 regular season when he returned an interception against Pittsburgh 51 yards for a touchdown. He made one of the biggest plays in Bills playoff history when he returned an interception of a Lamar Jackson pass 101 yards for a touchdown in the 17-3 divisional round playoff victory over Baltimore in January.