Bills lineman Roger Saffold opens training camp on non-football injury list; injury updates

Buffalo Bills guard Roger Saffold will begin training camp on the non-football injury list following a recent rib injury in a car accident, coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his first news conference of training camp Sunday at St. John Fisher College.

McDermott said the accident happened in the "last couple of weeks."

"We feel confident he'll be back in due time," McDermott said.

Saffold signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March. A 13-year veteran, he spent the last three seasons with Tennessee.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White, offensive lineman Ike Boettger and defensive lineman Eli Ankou will start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

White is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament suffered on Thanksgiving against New Orleans.

"He's on schedule," McDermott said. "He's working his tail off. Tre is a consummate pro. That has not changed. We are looking to get him back when we can."

Asked what "on schedule" means, McDermott said White is "on schedule" as far as what the athletic trainers have told the coach.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who missed the entire offseason program, will practice Sunday.

"I don’t want to say he’s behind," McDermott said. "I think it would be knocking some rust off, and we’re going to take it one period and practice time. ... He’s worked his tail off and put himself in position to go out on that field this morning."

McDermott said all the players reported on time, including safety Jordan Poyer, who will be on the practice field Sunday. Poyer is seeking a new contract.

"He's a go for practice," McDermott said.