Bills lineman Rodger Saffold calls recent car crash a 'traumatic experience'

A week before the start of training camp, football briefly became an afterthought for Rodger Saffold.

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive lineman was involved in car crash in Los Angeles last month, the details of which he still isn’t ready to share.

Observations: Case Keenum struggles, but Bills reserves pull out preseason win over Colts The Bills pulled out the win thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired.

“I don’t really want to go into the details of the crash because, obviously, it was traumatic for me,” Saffold said Sunday in his first public comments since the start of training camp. “It was just an accident.”

Saffold said nobody was seriously injured in the crash, although he did suffer some damage to his ribs that was discovered when he reported to the team for his physical ahead of the start of camp. He has just recently started to take team reps as he makes his way back from the injury.

“I'm doing great, man,” Saffold said. “Trainers have done a fantastic job of bringing me in slowly. And I'm just gaining more and more confidence every day. They wouldn't be putting me out there if I wasn't ready to play. Of course there's some soreness that you've got to work through, but that's just part of the game.”

The Bills’ veterans reported to training camp July 23, but Saffold arrived a few days before then and that’s when additional testing on his ribs found the injury. He started the year on the non-football injury list, but was activated to the 90-man roster on Aug. 7. Saffold did not play Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, but was on the field for Sunday’s light team practice.

“Just the veteran presence is the first thing I noticed,” coach Sean McDermott said of Saffold. “He's a guy that really enjoys being out there, and he's played a lot of snaps in the NFL. Having him with Mitch (Morse) and working with that group has been good to watch and we're looking forward to him ramping up a little bit more even today. He's played a lot of football at a high level.”

Although Saffold is somewhat behind because of his injury, his previous history with Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer from their time together with the Rams has been helpful.

“I think the hardest thing about having a new offensive line coach is having to deal with the new techniques,” Saffold said. “Being able to bring me out there, he's using me as a dummy, you know, pretty much 70 to 80% of the time, so I'm able to help these guys kind of figure out the technique side of the ball while they're helping me out with the terminology.”

“They're in alignment for the most part on terminology techniques,” McDermott said of Kromer and Saffold. “Sometimes being able to watch a little bit does help you get a feel for who your teammates are, what we're trying to get done offensively big-picture wise, but at the end of the day, you need to be in, and you need to do in order to develop. I think that's the phase that Rodger is in now, is knocking some of the rust off, get his conditioning back, and just moving and making those football movements as opposed to what he was doing before and not doing, so it's good to see.”

Edge rusher Von Miller was excused from practice Sunday for a personal matter. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones also has been away from the team the past couple days for an excused personal matter.

Also not practicing Sunday were: Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), wide receiver Tavon Austin (soreness) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (soreness). Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle suffered a foot injury against the Colts and was in a walking boot Sunday, while defensive tackle C.J. Brewer suffered a knee injury and did not practice.

McDermott said wide receiver Marquez Stevenson had surgery for a foot injury last week. He remains out indefinitely. Additionally, guard Ike Boettger (Achilles) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The Bills started the process of trimming their roster Sunday by releasing four players: offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, offensive lineman Jordan Simmons and cornerback Olaijah Griffin.

“Those are hard decisions,” McDermott said. “It's a tough part of the business. Certainly, appreciate those guys and everything they did while they were here. So, unfortunately, we got to make a move here. Wish those guys well.”

Teams are required to reduce their rosters to 85 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Bills currently have 86 players, so one more move will have to be made by the deadline.