Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich planning to retire

Linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring after serving five seasons on Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills coaching staff.

Babich, who turns 61 Sunday, has coached for 38 years, the last 19 in the NFL. The news first was reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Babich coached with the Rams, Bears, Jaguars and Chargers before coming to Buffalo. He served nine years with the Bears. He was head coach at North Dakota State from 1997 to 2002.

His son, Bobby, also has been on McDermott’s Bills staff the past five seasons. Bobby Babich, 38, was assistant defensive backs coach in 2017 and has been safeties coach since 2018. He is expected to shift to linebackers coach.

John Butler serves as Bills defensive backs coach.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.