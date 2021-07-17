Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson's first football camp a reminder of how far he's come

“We talked about the different things that I can do. How to be more professional, how to carry myself a different way, how to really, really maximize energy outside of football if that's hanging around with a different crew or eliminating some people out of my life who are bad energy,” he said. “I think I needed to drop some weight, so I dropped a couple pounds. Every year, there's something you need to grow with, and if you don't think you need to grow, time's going to pass you by. There's no such thing as staying the same. You're either getting worse or getting better. I know I have the talent and I know coach Sean McDermott and all those other guys upstairs believe in me so much, so I'm just going to continue to put the work in.”