Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson donates meals to help storm victims in Houston

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson will always have a soft spot for the state of Texas thanks to his time as a linebacker at Texas A&M.

He's seen the state in pain from afar and wanted to help.

Dodson and former Aggies teammate Cullen Gillaspia, now with the Houston Texans, donated $1,000 each to pay for hot breakfasts for those struggling without power and necessities following a winter storm. Their donations follow those of Texans' Charles Omenihu and Tytus Howard

The players partnered with The Breakfast Klub to feed families with a "Football Breakfast Pak" available on a first-come, first-served basis that is either the Wings and Waffles Pak or the Katfish and Grits Pak. (In case you are wondering, the establishment is the Breakfast Klub, hence a K replaces a C in their products.)

Dodson said he is not currently in Texas but has been monitoring the situation and the status of his friends and former teammates via social media.

"I’ve been trying to find ways to help Texas because Texas is a big part of me because of college," Dodson told The News on Friday. "I saw that and my college teammate Cullen talked about it and made it happen."

Dodson, who signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019, played in 10 games last season with two starts as he battled injuries. He had 22 tackles a sack and two passes defensed.