Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich agrees to contract extension

In addition to Wallace, the Bills have two more restricted free agents – guard Ike Boettger and punter Corey Bojorquez. The Bills have until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. Wednesday to tender them an offer or they will become unrestricted free agents. The lowest tender amount of $2.133 million would give the Bills the right of first refusal if Boettger or Bojorquez signed elsewhere, but because both of them were undrafted, the Bills would not be owed draft-pick compensation if they chose not to match the offer from another team. Like with Wallace, the Bills could elect to let both Boettger and Bojorquez reach the open market with the hope of retaining them on a contract with an annual value less than the lowest tender amount.