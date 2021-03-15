Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich agrees to contract extension

The Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract extension, a league source told The Buffalo News on Monday night.
The deal, which was first reported by NFL Network, means Matakevich is signed through the 2022 season. It is expected that the new deal will provide the Bills with some relief under the salary cap in 2021. Matakevich is scheduled to count $3.7 million against the cap in the upcoming season, with a $3 million base salary.
The Bills have previously reworked contracts for center Mitch Morse, defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. and defensive end Mario Addison, with each of them taking some form of a pay cut.
Matakevich played a big part in the Bills' special teams making substantial improvements in 2021. He played in all 16 games and was on the field for 343 snaps on special teams – easily the most on the team (Siran Neal was second with 278).
The Bills will not tender a contract offer to restricted free agent cornerback Levi Wallace, according to a report Monday from ESPN's Field Yates. With no offer, Wallace will become an unrestricted free agent. The 25-year-old has started 35 games over the past three seasons for the Bills, including 12 in the 2020 season. He finished with 48 tackles, two sacks and eight passes defensed. According to the report, a return to Buffalo has not been ruled out.
In addition to Wallace, the Bills have two more restricted free agents – guard Ike Boettger and punter Corey Bojorquez. The Bills have until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. Wednesday to tender them an offer or they will become unrestricted free agents. The lowest tender amount of $2.133 million would give the Bills the right of first refusal if Boettger or Bojorquez signed elsewhere, but because both of them were undrafted, the Bills would not be owed draft-pick compensation if they chose not to match the offer from another team. Like with Wallace, the Bills could elect to let both Boettger and Bojorquez reach the open market with the hope of retaining them on a contract with an annual value less than the lowest tender amount.