Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds won't play against Jets

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will not play Sunday against the New York Jets because of a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said during his weekly segment on WGR.

Edmunds was injured during the loss to Jacksonville and has not practiced this week.

Nickelback Taron Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play.

Running back Zack Moss has not cleared the concussion protocol to this point.

