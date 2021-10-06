Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
Edmunds had a team-high six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 40-0 shutout of the Houston Texans.
The Bills defense leads the NFL in scoring defense at 11.0 points allowed per game and total defense at 216.8 yards per game allowed.
