Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week
  • Updated
Interception

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) picks off a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller (3) during the first quarter Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Edmunds had a team-high six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 40-0 shutout of the Houston Texans. 

The Bills defense leads the NFL in scoring defense at 11.0 points allowed per game and total defense at 216.8 yards per game allowed.

