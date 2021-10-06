Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week; Josh Allen's Firebaugh hoodie for sale

Buffalo Bills fourth-year linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. He had a team-high six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 40-0 shutout of the Houston Texans.
Edmunds was excited for the award, but quickly putting it behind him as the team prepares for a Sunday night showdown in Kansas City.
“I don't take it for granted, any small accomplishment in the league, I think you have to respect it, but I'm the type of guy now, I'm preparing myself for the game," he said. "You congratulate yourself for a while but at the same time, you got to understand what the bigger picture is and I don't play the game just to be Defensive Player of the Week.”
Edmunds' performance stood out on a defense that posted its second shutout in three games. Buffalo's defense leads the NFL in both scoring defense at 11.0 points allowed per game and total defense at 216.8 yards per game allowed.
Injury report
Wednesday brought a lengthy injury report for the Bills. Linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring), defensive end Greg Rousseau (toe) and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Safety Jordan Poyer (ankle), OL Jon Feliciano (concussion), OL Spencer Brown (knee), CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder) and CB Dane Jackson (knee) were limited.
Cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) were full participants after missing Sunday’s game.
DE Mario Addison and WR Cole Beasley had veterans’ rest days.
Hoodie for sale
When Bills quarterback Josh Allen repped his high school on a hoodie before and after the win over the Texans, fans took notice. They also wanted to get their hands on the gray hoodie with a red eagle for Firebaugh High School in California.
Principal Anthony Catalan wanted to make it available for fans, while also managing a high demand. To do so, the hoodie will be sold through the Bills' website, and is available for preorder now.
Allen wanted to make sure that proceeds will be used to benefit the school.
"People joked on Twitter that this is going to build us a new stadium," Catalan said. "I’m not going to go that far. We don’t have a solid plan as far as today and we already talked about it at the district level on what we could do. The Bills are telling us. you are going to sell thousands of these, and it boggles our minds. If it’s thousands and a significant amount of money, that would change how we use it so there's nothing set in stone at this time. It kind of caught us off guard."