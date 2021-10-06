Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week; Josh Allen's Firebaugh hoodie for sale

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen repped his high school on a hoodie before and after the win over the Texans, fans took notice. They also wanted to get their hands on the gray hoodie with a red eagle for Firebaugh High School in California.

Principal Anthony Catalan wanted to make it available for fans, while also managing a high demand. To do so, the hoodie will be sold through the Bills' website, and is available for preorder now.

"People joked on Twitter that this is going to build us a new stadium," Catalan said. "I’m not going to go that far. We don’t have a solid plan as far as today and we already talked about it at the district level on what we could do. The Bills are telling us. you are going to sell thousands of these, and it boggles our minds. If it’s thousands and a significant amount of money, that would change how we use it so there's nothing set in stone at this time. It kind of caught us off guard."