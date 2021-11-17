Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, wide receiver Cole Beasley miss practice

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will not practice Wednesday as the team begins preparations for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Edmunds is "day to day," coach Sean McDermott told reporters with a hamstring injury. He did not play in the win against the New York Jets.
Wide receiver Cole Beasley did not practice as he cotinues to rebound from injured ribs suffered against Miami.
Linebacker Matt Milano was listed as limited with a shouleder injury and was in a red non-contact jersey.
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei remains on the Reseve/Covid-19 list. McDermott said Lotulelei “seems to be all right” when asked how he’s feeling.
It's the second stint on the reserve/Covid-19 list this year for Lotulelei. He was previously placed on the list during training camp after being deemed a close contact of a member of the team's strength and conditioning staff who tested positive for Covid-19.