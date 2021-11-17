Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, wide receiver Cole Beasley miss practice

It's the second stint on the reserve/Covid-19 list this year for Lotulelei. He was previously placed on the list during training camp after being deemed a close contact of a member of the team's strength and conditioning staff who tested positive for Covid-19.

Lotulelei, who opted out of last season because of Covid concerns, was not fully vaccinated in August, which led to him being placed on the reserve list for five days as a close contact. It's unknown at this time if Lotulelei has since been vaccinated. If he has, Lotulelei would be eligible to return when he's free of symptoms and returns two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If Lotulelei is not fully vaccinated, he's required to quarantine for 10 days, meaning he would also miss the game against the Colts.