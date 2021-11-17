 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, wide receiver Cole Beasley miss practice
0 comments
top story topical

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, wide receiver Cole Beasley miss practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
1020067500 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) signs autographs before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will not practice Wednesday as the team begins preparations for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Edmunds is "day to day," coach Sean McDermott told reporters with a hamstring injury. He did not play in the win against the New York Jets. 

Wide receiver Cole Beasley did not practice as he cotinues to rebound from injured ribs suffered against Miami.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Linebacker Matt Milano was listed as limited with a shouleder injury and was in a red non-contact jersey. 

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei remains on the Reseve/Covid-19 list. McDermott said Lotulelei “seems to be all right” when asked how he’s feeling.

It's the second stint on the reserve/Covid-19 list this year for Lotulelei. He was previously placed on the list during training camp after being deemed a close contact of a member of the team's strength and conditioning staff who tested positive for Covid-19.

Lotulelei, who opted out of last season because of Covid concerns, was not fully vaccinated in August, which led to him being placed on the reserve list for five days as a close contact. It's unknown at this time if Lotulelei has since been vaccinated. If he has, Lotulelei would be eligible to return when he's free of symptoms and returns two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If Lotulelei is not fully vaccinated, he's required to quarantine for 10 days, meaning he would also miss the game against the Colts.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme sports athletes take part in X-Project 2.0

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News