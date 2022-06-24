Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds unfazed by looming contract situation

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is trying to put more trust in his playmaking abilities and believes that will pay off in other ways. Edmunds is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, but he’s not dwelling on that.

“Obviously, you think about it a little bit, but I can’t control that,” Edmunds said earlier this month. “All I can control is how I come out each and every day, and just work. All that kind of stuff, you kind of just put it on the top shelf and do the stuff that you’ve been doing this whole time.”

Instead, he tries to find any way he can to improve, and most of that centers on preparation. When former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly came to visit and work with the Bills this month, Edmunds made sure to soak in all the information he could from the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“There’s a lot of things you can learn from him, so anytime he’s here, I just try to – whatever questions I may have – just shoot it out to him,” Edmunds said.

Some players will also reach out to mentors and older players for advice on the business-side of football. Edmunds hadn’t focused on that route when he discussed his contract situation during OTAs.

“I haven’t really reached out to a lot of guys, because I think I’m doing a pretty good job as far as keeping the balance with football and the business side of it,” he said. “You know I love this game, I love to come out here and play, so I’m just going to come out each and every day, and continue to work and continue to get better.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has discussed the contract situation some with Edmunds, but always in the framework of what Edmunds can do on the field.

“In all of our conversations, it's all about just being himself and playing on a high level, like he always does, and not focus it on the contract part of it, but just going out of control and what you can control,” Frazier said. “He's been a tremendous player for us. He makes a lot of plays. He leads our defense.”

In 15 games last season, Edmunds had 108 tackles – seven for loss – and one interception. Frazier sees the natural next step for the former first-round pick.

“I think – and he knows this – you want more splash plays,” Frazier said. “You want those big plays in ball games. That play he made against the Texans, the interception he came up with, that was a huge play in that ballgame. It really helped propel us along the way to a really good performance. And more plays like that.”

Edmunds earned his first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors following that Texans game.

He’s using some of the offseason to make minor tweaks to his routine, some of which he’s crowdsourced from veteran players. But he also finds himself in a position where he can advise younger players, and said he’s already seeing some good effort from rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard.

The Bills ended minicamp June 15, and now Edmunds and his teammates have a break until they report to training camp in late July. Last weekend, Edmunds and his brothers, Trey and Terrell, hosted a football and cheer camp in their hometown of Danville, Virginia.

“I’m excited,” he said ahead of the camp. “I’m just looking forward to seeing all the kids out there having a good time. … The numbers are just increasing every year. So I’m excited just to go back and give back. I know my brothers have some guys coming, I got a couple guys coming on the team, and you know those kids look forward to that.”

The three brothers give back to the community in a number of ways, and they’ve hosted the camp before. It’s another chance for Edmunds to be the one giving advice.

“When I was young, I looked forward to the older guys coming back, giving back to us,” Edmunds said. “And anytime I have an opportunity to do that, especially in my hometown, I love to do things like that.”

