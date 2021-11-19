Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds questionable for Sunday against Colts

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei remain on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is preparing as though the team will be without Lotulelei.

"Unfortunately, Star, seems like he is out, and so we're praying for him, making sure he's good and ready to come back,” Phillips said Friday. "But our philosophy here, the whole time I've been here, is next man up."

Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs), linebacker Matt Milano (shoulder) and Edmunds were limited participants in Friday’s practice. Edmunds did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Jerry Hughes had veteran rest days.

With Brown potentially missing Sunday as well, the Bills signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster Friday. Hart spent training camp with Buffalo, and he was also on the team's practice squad earlier this season, giving Coach Sean McDermott more confidence if he needs to play.