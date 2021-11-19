 Skip to main content
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds questionable for Sunday against Colts
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds questionable for Sunday against Colts

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) signs autographs before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei remain on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is preparing as though the team will be without Lotulelei. 

"Unfortunately, Star, seems like he is out, and so we're praying for him, making sure he's good and ready to come back,” Phillips said Friday. "But our philosophy here, the whole time I've been here, is next man up."

Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs), linebacker Matt Milano (shoulder) and Edmunds were limited participants in Friday’s practice. Edmunds did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Jerry Hughes had veteran rest days.

With Brown potentially missing Sunday as well, the Bills signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster Friday. Hart spent training camp with Buffalo, and he was also on the team's practice squad earlier this season, giving Coach Sean McDermott more confidence if he needs to play.

“Had him through training camp, so we know what he can do,” McDermott said. “Good to have him back, with our awareness with him, his awareness with us. We’re a little shorthanded right now, so it’s good to have him on board here with us.”

Hart was released earlier this week by the Titans and had started three games for Tennessee.

For the Colts, linebacker Darius Leonard is the only player with an injury designation. He is listed as questionable with ankle and hand injuries, but was listed as a full participant Friday. 

