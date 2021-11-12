 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds out against Jets; Zack Moss questionable
0 comments

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds out against Jets; Zack Moss questionable

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
1020067500 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) comes up short while diving to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will not play Sunday against the New York Jets because of a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said during his weekly segment on WGR. 

Edmunds was injured during the loss to Jacksonville and has not practiced this week. 

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Running back Zack Moss has not cleared the concussion protocol to this point. He is listed as questionable.

Nickelback Taron Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play. He was a full participant Friday.

Edmunds and Moss are the only Bills players with an injury designation. Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) was a limited practice participant for a second consecutive day on Friday but does not have an injury designation. 

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) practiced fully and will play. 

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Jerry Hughes had veteran rest days Friday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News