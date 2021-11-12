Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds out against Jets; Zack Moss questionable

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will not play Sunday against the New York Jets because of a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said during his weekly segment on WGR.

Edmunds was injured during the loss to Jacksonville and has not practiced this week.

Running back Zack Moss has not cleared the concussion protocol to this point. He is listed as questionable.

Nickelback Taron Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play. He was a full participant Friday.

Edmunds and Moss are the only Bills players with an injury designation. Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) was a limited practice participant for a second consecutive day on Friday but does not have an injury designation.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) practiced fully and will play.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Jerry Hughes had veteran rest days Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.