Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on analyst's award prediction: 'I try to stay out of it'

As his personality would suggest, Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds wasn't about to get caught up in NFL Insider Jason La Canfora's prediction that Edmunds would be the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

“I try to stay out of it,” he said during his recent football camp in his hometown of Danville, Va. “I’ve got a lot more work to do from now to training camp, so that’s what I’m focused on. I’m trying to get better and be the best that I can.”

Edmunds, who turned 23 last month and already has two Pro Bowl invitations, has 355 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 24 passes defensed and three interceptions in 46 games since the Bills made him the No. 16 selection in the 2018 draft. With 14 tackles for loss in the last three seasons, Edmunds is second in the NFL behind Bobby Wagner in that category.