Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds inspires youth in hometown: 'You could be the next one'

DANVILLE, Va. – When it comes to getting advice, not many youth football players were as fortunate as Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and brothers Trey and Terrell, who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their father, Ferrell, was an NFL All-Pro at tight end, and they could lean on his experience as they learned the game.
As a result of their good fortune, the Edmunds brothers are trying to make sure they pay it forward in their hometown.
Along with several NFL players and other former college standouts, the Edmunds brothers held their annual 3EBoyz Football & Cheer Camp on Friday night at Averett University to help teach skills and drills to more than 200 local participants ages 8-17.
“We have a lot of guys that came down with experience, whether it has been at the college level or professional level,” Tremaine Edmunds said of those helping with the camp. “We just want the kids to see an example of guys who started where they are and guys who have had success at a higher level. I just wanted the kids to come out and have fun. It’s a good community event … and I wanted the kids to come out and ask as many questions as they can and overall have a good day.”
Ferrell Edmunds played seven seasons for the Dolphins and Seahawks and was selected to Pro Bowls in 1989 and 1990.
“He’s a guy that’s been in a position that I’m in, so he’s a guy who can speak off experience,” Tremaine Edmunds said. “Experience is the No. 1 teacher, and just listening to the experiences he went through and ways to get better and ways to last in the league.”
As he walked through the camp’s eight drill stations, Edmunds stopped often to share advice and encourage kids as they worked on their skills. He remembers some of the most important advice he received at that same age.
“Just make sure I take every day seriously,” he said. “Obviously as a youth, we’re not as mature as we are as you get older. Just making sure you find yourself a good example to look up to – a good athlete to look up to – and just continue to work. Things aren’t always going to be smooth, but continue to even work in the bad times.”
Edmunds was joined by Bills teammates Tyrel Dodson and Siran Neal at the youth camp.
“It means a lot,” Edmunds said of Dodson and Neal making the trip. “Those are my guys. That’s what builds good teams and that’s what builds good bonds. I appreciate those guys for coming down.”
Dodson was excited to interact with the participants, and he was hoping to get something out of it as well. He said he was using the trip as a learning experience as he prepares for his own youth camp in July in his Tennessee hometown.
“This is an amazing camp,” Dodson said. “They have like 230 kids. It’s a great thing that they do just to give back to the community. I’m actually out here trying to get some insight for my camp on July 10. Trey, Terrell and ’Maine are going to show me different ways of how to interact with the kids. Me and ’Maine are close as friends, not only as teammates. I’m here to support him and his family.”
Edmunds offered some additional advice for those kids looking to follow in his footsteps to the NFL.
“Never think that it won’t happen. You could be the next one,” the former first round pick said. "I just want the kids to make sure they stay encouraged and have something to work for because a lot of times kids tend to get overlooked, especially in this area.”