Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds inspires youth in hometown: 'You could be the next one'

As he walked through the camp’s eight drill stations, Edmunds stopped often to share advice and encourage kids as they worked on their skills. He remembers some of the most important advice he received at that same age.

“Just make sure I take every day seriously,” he said. “Obviously as a youth, we’re not as mature as we are as you get older. Just making sure you find yourself a good example to look up to – a good athlete to look up to – and just continue to work. Things aren’t always going to be smooth, but continue to even work in the bad times.”

Edmunds was joined by Bills teammates Tyrel Dodson and Siran Neal at the youth camp.

“It means a lot,” Edmunds said of Dodson and Neal making the trip. “Those are my guys. That’s what builds good teams and that’s what builds good bonds. I appreciate those guys for coming down.”

Dodson was excited to interact with the participants, and he was hoping to get something out of it as well. He said he was using the trip as a learning experience as he prepares for his own youth camp in July in his Tennessee hometown.

