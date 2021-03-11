Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds: 'I still have a lot more room to grow'

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season and doesn't turn 23 until early May.
Edmunds fought through a shoulder injury suffered in the season opener. He missed the Week 2 win against Miami, but was back the following week and played 93% of the snaps in games in which he was active (a big chunk of the snaps he missed came in Week 17 against Miami when the Bills took it easy on most of their starters).
The Bills have a choice on whether to pick up his fifth-year option. If the Bills pick up Edmunds’ option, they’re guaranteeing him $14.791 million for the 2022 season.
During an appearance on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," on Wednesday, he was asked what grade he would give himself thus far.
"I’m a tough grader, man. I feel like I still have a lot more room to grow," he said. "I’ve done some really good things but at the same time I do what I can do. I know my talents. I know how far I can take this as far as where I want to see myself and the linebacker position in the next couple of years.
"As far as letter grade. B-. Give or take. I know what I can do and know where I can be at. I am looking to this year ahead and the years ahead of me. I’ve been around some real good guys, guys who paved the way for me and guys that I’ve learned from. Just talking with them and understanding I’m nowhere near where I could be at. I’m getting back to the drawing boards. The people that are sleeping on me, I’m going to wake 'em up and show them what I can do."
Edmunds also has been a big part of the Bills' transition from hunter to hunted as they are widely viewed as a top AFC contender following a trip to the conference championship game.
"We ready," he said. "That’s what we play this game for, to be the best. … I’m not surprised. Since I got to Buffalo, there have been guys around me and all we did was work. We got a lot of guys on the team that don’t really care about the spotlight. We just show up to work and put our hard hat on and go to work. that’s been the Buffalo Bill way and part of the culture for a long time and I’m glad to be a part of it. Just to see our group from when we got here it’s been tremendous. I’m more excited than ever. We woke a lot of people up and are on a lot of people’s radars. We’re not scared of that at all. We look forward to that. A lot of teams are going to be looking forward to playing us. We're hungry still and we’re trying to get us one."
Edmunds was on the show to promote a children's book written by he and his brothers, Trey and Terrell, who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The book – "My Brother's Keeper. What This Means to Me" – is named after the brothers' foundation and will benefit the foundation in its effort to help young people.
"We wanted to come up with something to promote success," Edmunds said. "It’s for the children and we thought this was the easiest way for them to get this message, to get this across. ... We wanted to put this book out about the values that we stand on."