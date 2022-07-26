Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds consistent in approach entering contract year

PITTSFORD - When Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds looks around, he’s reminded of his days at Virginia Tech. He’s back on a college campus for training camp, and he’s back with college teammate Tim Settle.

Those days don’t feel too distant. Nor does the 2018 draft, when the Bills took Edmunds in the first round.

“It’s crazy. I was checking in on our report date and I'm like, ‘Man, it’s really been five years,’” Edmunds said. “When you sit back and think about it, it doesn't feel like it, but I mean it's reality. Time is flying. It's definitely flying, but this is the time now that we’re in, and I'm excited for it. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

His hopes are high for the team. Just a few days into training camp, he’s already seeing how this season’s defense may take shape, particularly with a strengthened defensive line making everyone’s jobs easier.

The passing of time also means there’s a decision looming.

Edmunds is playing this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. His approach to a to-be-determined extension has not changed since he addressed it in mid-June at minicamp. While he’s seen teammates get extensions, he is not in comparison mode.

“That's out of my control,” Edmunds said Tuesday. “The only thing I can control is going out there playing ball and just performing at a high level.”

Over and over, he’s repeated that he’s not treating this year differently, despite the long-term implications. It’s a mindset that coach Sean McDermott can appreciate.

“Every year is an important year, so you never want to take that type of approach that ‘I gotta do this, I gotta do that,’ and you play tight,” McDermott said. “And right now, he’s just got to go out there and play his best football, and I think he’s off to a great start with that.”

Last season, Edmunds had 108 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one interception and four pass breakups. Whether his output has matched external expectations, the Bills have been adamant in their assessment of the 24-year-old linebacker and what he brings the defense.

“Tremaine’s done a phenomenal job, he’s done everything we’ve ever asked since day one, and he’s a consummate pro,” McDermott said. “I think he’s off to a great start. He’s always been in shape, and I love his command of our defense.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and the coaching staff have emphasized more splash plays from Edmunds, while also recognizing those can’t be forced.

Safety Micah Hyde noted Tuesday that Edmunds and fellow linebacker Matt Milano have been spending more time doing drills with the jug machines, following the secondary.

“Even these last couple days in training camp, you can tell he's been doing that,” Hyde said.

Still, there’s the same balance that one can’t disrupt a defensive plan in the pursuit of a splash play.

“I know those plays will come,” Hyde said. “You can't force them, you can't get out of position to try to make those plays, you just stay within the defense.”

Frazier also knows any defense must evolve to match the ever-intensifying pressure from NFL offenses. From a league-wide lens, he sees how the increase in split safety to counter a ramped up passing game will in turn affect a middle linebacker. He takes all that into account as he assesses Edmunds and his role with the Bills.

“The coverage aspect puts a little bit more on that (middle linebacker) from a coverage standpoint, but it also stresses him a little bit more in the run game because now you don't have one of those safeties in the box as much,” Frazier said. “You kind of look for a little bit different linebacker than you did 10 or 15 years ago because of the way the game has evolved.

“I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing if you have the right middle linebacker, and I think we do.”