Bills linebacker Matt Milano's instinctive play a boost to defense

Cornerback Levi Wallace can’t help but praise Matt Milano’s instincts.
The linebacker put them on display last Saturday as the Bills routed the Patriots. Just four plays into the second half, Milano got a hand on a ball from New England quarterback Mac Jones, and Wallace was able to finish the job, pulling it in for the Bills’ second interception of the game.
“Matt did a great job of playing it,” Wallace said. “He played the play. He tipped it up and I was just locked in on it.”
Milano has been a key factor all year for the league’s No. 1 defense. After signing a contract extension in March, he’s missed just one game this season: Week 5 in Kansas City.
As the Bills head back to Arrowhead Stadium for a showdown in the divisional round, there’s been plenty of emphasis on how both teams will look different this go-round. Milano’s presence is one difference that should help the Bills.
“I think he’s had a really good season,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s a big part of our defense, he’s a big part of the edge of our defense, if you will, and just does a phenomenal job in the run and the pass game, which is hard to find for a linebacker that can do both so well at such a high level.”
Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Milano has allowed the lowest yards per target (4.7) as the nearest defender since he entered the league in 2017, with a minimum of 150 targets. This season alone, he’s allowed just 4.3 yards per target in coverage.
He'll want to maintain that level of play. Safety Micah Hyde knows yards after catch will be an emphasis Sunday. Kansas City leads the NFL in yards after catch, averaging 158.8 yards per game in the regular season.
“Every time we play these guys, the play happens, and there's a whole 'nother play after it,” Hyde said. “You've got to find the receivers, you got to find the tight ends, you got to find the backs and you got to have eyes on the quarterback, you know, guys up front to try to prevent them from getting anything downfield.
“These guys, they can literally score on any single play.”
Kansas City is averaging a third-best 396.8 yards per game. In the Week 5 meeting, the Bills defense allowed 392 yards, though that translated to just 20 points. The Bills defense’s ability to hold them to field goals or get takeaways was critical. This week again, the Bills understand it’s likely that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company will gain plenty of yards, with a dynamic group of receivers.
“I think just with his matchups, I think (Milano’s) gonna be a key role just like A.J. (Klein) was the first time we played him,” Wallace said.
Linebacker A.J. Klein was a solid fill-in for the regular season meeting, finishing with nine tackles. Still, having Milano in this meeting should be a boost.
“Milano’s like a unicorn in the sense he can do it all. He really can,” Hyde said Thursday. “He can blitz, he can tackle, he can cover. He has good hands. He can do it all. And I just think that goes back to his former background, he was a safety back in the day and kind of moved to linebacker. …
“He’s just one of those guys that he creates so much opportunity for everybody else on defense. I mean I know that stuff that he does gives me some range to be able to do what I do.”
Milano said toward the start of this season that it was a focal point for him to be more vocal. It worked well early on, and he’s built off it since.
“A lot of times since Tre’Davious (White) has been out, I've been a little bit more to the boundary it feels like, and I've had to work with him a lot more,” Wallace said. “And just the way we're on the same page all the time, he just makes it easier for me to do my job. And then he's just a baller, he's just a player. He sometimes goes off script and makes plays, just knowing he's so instinctive.”