Bills linebacker Matt Milano's instinctive play a boost to defense

“I think just with his matchups, I think (Milano’s) gonna be a key role just like A.J. (Klein) was the first time we played him,” Wallace said.

Linebacker A.J. Klein was a solid fill-in for the regular season meeting, finishing with nine tackles. Still, having Milano in this meeting should be a boost.

“Milano’s like a unicorn in the sense he can do it all. He really can,” Hyde said Thursday. “He can blitz, he can tackle, he can cover. He has good hands. He can do it all. And I just think that goes back to his former background, he was a safety back in the day and kind of moved to linebacker. …

“He’s just one of those guys that he creates so much opportunity for everybody else on defense. I mean I know that stuff that he does gives me some range to be able to do what I do.”

Milano said toward the start of this season that it was a focal point for him to be more vocal. It worked well early on, and he’s built off it since.

“A lot of times since Tre’Davious (White) has been out, I've been a little bit more to the boundary it feels like, and I've had to work with him a lot more,” Wallace said. “And just the way we're on the same page all the time, he just makes it easier for me to do my job. And then he's just a baller, he's just a player. He sometimes goes off script and makes plays, just knowing he's so instinctive.”

