Bills linebacker Matt Milano takes defense 'to another level'

This helps explain why Milano, despite playing in only 10 games and starting five during the regular season, set career highs with 3½ sacks and nine quarterback hits.

“He has big playmaking ability, and I always say that is a priority,” Babich said. “All linebackers make tackles. But Matt has the ability to make big plays, and he’s instinctive. He’s become much more physical, so to me, he has the whole package, everything that we’re looking for. In space, he’s an outstanding linebacker. He can cover anybody. He can play zone coverage in space. He can break on the ball. He has good hands.

“Matt is the ultimate pro. He is straight ball. Probably to a point where it interferes with any social life that he may have. But he is a pro. So when it comes to studying, when it comes to taking care of his body, when it comes to rehab when there’s an injury, he does everything absolutely right. I have zero questions about his professionalism when it comes to those things. Zero. He’s the consummate pro.”

Milano’s parents, who usually attend every game but couldn’t this season because of the pandemic, haven’t seen their son in person since he stayed at the family’s home in Orlando during virtual offseason workouts.

They were at the Week 2 victory at Miami, which Milano missed.