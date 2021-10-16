 Skip to main content
Bills linebacker Matt Milano should be 'ready to go' for Monday night's game
Bills linebacker Matt Milano should be 'ready to go' for Monday night's game

Bills linebacker Matt Milano is expected to play Monday night.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills linebacker Matt Milano should be "good to go" for Monday night's game at the Tennessee Titans, coach Sean McDermott said before practice Saturday. 

Milano did not play against Kansas City because of a hamstring injury and has been listed as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday. 

Milano did not have an injury designation on the final injury report and was listed as a full practice participant.

The Bills did not have an injury designation on any player. Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and safety Siran Neal (illness) were full participants. 

Defensive end Jerry Hughes and wide receiver Stefon Diggs had veteran rest days Saturday. 

