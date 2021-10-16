 Skip to main content
Bills linebacker Matt Milano should be 'good to go' for Monday night's game
Bills linebacker Matt Milano should be 'good to go' for Monday night's game

  Updated
  • 0
Single sack (copy)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano is expected to play Monday night.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills linebacker Matt Milano should be "good to go" for Monday night's game at the Tennessee Titans, coach Sean McDermott said before practice Saturday. 

Milano did not play against Kansas City because of a hamstring injury and has been listed as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday. 

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

McDermott also said if either Siran Neal (illness) or Taiwan Jones (hamstring) can't play, wide receiver Gabriel Davis would likely fill one of their roles as a gunner on special teams.

The final injury report will be issued Saturday afternoon.

