Bills linebacker Matt Milano should be "good to go" for Monday night's game at the Tennessee Titans, coach Sean McDermott said before practice Saturday.

Milano did not play against Kansas City because of a hamstring injury and has been listed as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday.

McDermott also said if either Siran Neal (illness) or Taiwan Jones (hamstring) can't play, wide receiver Gabriel Davis would likely fill one of their roles as a gunner on special teams.

The final injury report will be issued Saturday afternoon.