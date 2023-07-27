Linebacker Matt Milano is the first Buffalo Bills player to make the NFL Network's Top 100 players for 2023.

Milano was slotted at No. 69 in Thursday's release of players from No. 61 to 70. Voting is conducted by players before the previous season's playoffs and is being revealed 10 selections at a time on NFL+. The top 10 will be revealed Aug. 7.

Last season, Milano was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in a vote of 50 national media members who cover the league regularly. It was the first selection for the sixth-year linebacker.

Milano had 99 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions, including a pick-six, in 15 games.

The Bills had five players on the list last year: Josh Allen at No. 13, wide receiver Stefon Diggs at No. 26, safety Jordan Poyer at No. 45, safety Micah Hyde at No. 50 and pass rusher Von Miller at No. 93.

Four Bills made the list in 2021: Allen at No. 10, Diggs at No. 11, Tre’Davious White at No. 95 and Cole Beasley at No. 96.